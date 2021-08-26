 Skip to content
 
(Montana Standard)   Butte teens charged for wrecking 9 holes   (mtstandard.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bunch of Butte holes.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they wrecked their Butte holes. I suspect Ghost Pepper burritos were involved.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
d3vbd4zrteu05a.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was there actually a story that didn't load, or did I go through that ad garbage for just a photo with a caption?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They are also suspected of upsetting a dustbin in Shaftesbury.
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some folks are in to Buttestuff
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"YOU!"

"I'm afraid so, Brad, but isn't it nice..."

"Why YOU! What have you done with Janet!?"

<<Everything twice!  She has more holes!>>
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"They used one too many 'e's when they named that town."
--grandma bughunter, upon seeing Butte MT
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Has John Valby comemmorated them in song yet?
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They like Butte stuff.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How will civilization continue with such savagery?
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: They are also suspected of upsetting a dustbin in Shaftesbury.


We're the hooligans!
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"What a coincidence! I just rimmed out a four footer!"

- Matt Gaetz
 
Pinner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
After fines, put them to work on the golf course as punishment. No pay.  The regulars will figure out who they are pretty quick and let them know what assholes they are.
Let them do all of the grunt work, repairing divots, dragging hoses, raking traps, cleaning carts...
Then give them a few free lessons on golf and golf etiquette when they're done.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Was there actually a story that didn't load, or did I go through that ad garbage for just a photo with a caption?


That's all I got, too. Plus they want me to subscribe to support local journalism. I don't think I'm going to be subscribing to the Butte Montana times anytime soon as I live in New Jersey. But you never know
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who cares about Butte stuff?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
varmints!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They call that the Kobe

/too soon?
 
