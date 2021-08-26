 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KMOV St. Louis)   Subby trying to Madlib a headline for a story that contains video slots, a machete, a bloody suspect wearing a bandana and sunglasses, and a school bus accident   (kmov.com) divider line
10
    More: Murica, Police, Sheriff, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Grant Bissell, gas station, Jefferson County police, 31-year-old Ted Treece, Initialreports  
•       •       •

387 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2021 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Missouri:
Ask about our Machete For Meth program.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But it's too soon to talk about machete control.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jefferson County?  Check.

/lived there three years.  Besides the good stargazing back around 1990, there isn't much other reason to go there.
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a tag for thi- oh, NOT Florida, nevermind.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: Jefferson County?  Check.

/lived there three years.  Besides the good stargazing back around 1990, there isn't much other reason to go there.


There's a town named Festus.  That's something.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Subby, trying to Madlib a headline for a story that contains video slots, a machete, a bloody suspect wearing a bandana and sunglasses, and a school bus accident
 
fat boy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Update...

HILLSBORO - Jefferson County prosecutors Wednesday charged a High Ridge man with assault in a machete attack. The man already was on probation for firing a crossbow and assault rifle at an acquaintance in 2018.

Dedicated man
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That machete reminds me of my wife.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

1funguy: Missouri:
Ask about our Machete For Meth program.


Methchete, the hero Missouri deserves.
 
dustygrimp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby, maybe something like, "Would you give a man a foot massage?"
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.