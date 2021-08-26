 Skip to content
(Toronto Star)   Kenyan crane collapses, leaving 9 dead. Witness blames the accident on deez nuts   (thestar.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still a better Karate Kid remake than the one with Jackie Chan
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be confused with a Ugandan crane...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He's a jackass"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 526x807]


Not all heroes wear capes.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Still a better Karate Kid remake than the one with Jackie Chan


why didn't they call it The Kung Fu Kid? it does not make sense!

/didn't see it, still angry about the stupid title
//what was this thread about?
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dyslexia almost got my hopes up for a minute there..

//Well, metaphorically
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is bad news.

/For Obama!
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine my shock when I read that it was due to a few loose bolts and the crane belonged to a Chinese company. They're usually known for high quality wor

media1.giphy.comView Full Size


/ tried to say that with a straight face
// I failed
/// like a Chinese crane
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if only they'd taken the time to work the nuts and give'em a good twist.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it belong there?  I'd like to see it's Earth Certificate.  The long form.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Luse: Imagine my shock when I read that it was due to a few loose bolts and the crane belonged to a Chinese company. They're usually known for high quality wor

[media1.giphy.com image 284x309] [View Full Size image _x_]

/ tried to say that with a straight face
// I failed
/// like a Chinese crane


Even All-'Murican, red white and blue, apple pie, standing up and tellin that there teachin lady construction cranes fall apart WHEN YOU DON'T ATTACH DEEZ NUTZ
 
stuffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Two Chinese engineers
I think I found the problem.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This isn't going to help my phobia of cranes falling 😭
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Kenya believe it?
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tofu dreg.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This isn't going to help my phobia of cranes falling 😭


c.tenor.comView Full Size

/sorry
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The project to build a 14-story student hostel is being supervised by a Chinese construction firm.

That is why I don't fear a Chinese takeover. The last time they built anything good was that wall to keep out the Mongolians and even that didn't work right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This would have never happened in Norway.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How do we know the crane operator didn't fall asleep after snacking on Doze Nutz
 
Luse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In all seriousness tho. 99% of the time in cases like this there's an investigation into the root cause. How is the crane working fine, collapses and they immediately know it was loose nuts? Sounds like this fact wasn't very surprising to them.
 
Luse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

akya: How do we know the crane operator didn't fall asleep after snacking on Doze Nutz


It was a crane, Dozers have Doze Nutz.
 
