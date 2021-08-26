 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Father of high school students in Texas attends school board meeting, illustrates his support for mask mandates by stripping down to a Speedo while advising board members "we know ourselves that [a mask mandate] makes sense for the community"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Hero, High school, Texas, School district, James Akers, mask mandates, Stafford Municipal School District, school board meetings, Mr. Akers  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As Barkley would say, "That's just turrible", I still don't know why there's strip bars that pay men to take off their clothes. It makes more sense to pay men to keep on their clothes.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy rocks.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"DAD!!! Ohmigod...Mom! Dad's doing it again!!"
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dripping Springs, Austin's weird cousin who lives outside of town in order to be one with nature.  And by that I mean they can't get along with anyone, shoot guns on the property, and grow dope.

Only outdone by Austin's crazy aunt and uncle Wimberley, home of the bubble people.

Never change central Texas.  It's Gray Gardens with money.


colorful hyperbole might be posted here
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: As Barkley would say, "That's just turrible", I still don't know why there's strip bars that pay men to take off their clothes. It makes more sense to pay men to keep on their clothes.


Shup, you!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HUh. Duncanville school board laughed at my friend who wanted them to implement masks into the dress code. Maybe she should have taken this route?
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: Only outdone by Austin's crazy aunt and uncle Wimberley, home of the bubble people.

Never change central Texas.  It's Gray Gardens with money.


/ colorful hyperbole might be posted here


Hahaha, yes. I went there for a vacation and it's a fun little place. I could have stayed all day at the glassworks.

As for Grady Godiva here, good on him.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why should he have to put pants back on to make a comment or respond to questions?

Is there a pants mandate for meetings?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: Dripping Springs, Austin's weird cousin who lives outside of town in order to be one with nature.  And by that I mean they can't get along with anyone, shoot guns on the property, and grow dope.

Only outdone by Austin's crazy aunt and uncle Wimberley, home of the bubble people.

Never change central Texas.  It's Gray Gardens with money.


/ colorful hyperbole might be posted here


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: "DAD!!! Ohmigod...Mom! Dad's doing it again!!"


The kids support him.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: buttercat: Dripping Springs, Austin's weird cousin who lives outside of town in order to be one with nature.  And by that I mean they can't get along with anyone, shoot guns on the property, and grow dope.

Only outdone by Austin's crazy aunt and uncle Wimberley, home of the bubble people.

Never change central Texas.  It's Gray Gardens with money.


/ colorful hyperbole might be posted here

[Fark user image 371x143]


I've had some downright weird experiences in Dripping Springs.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: "DAD!!! Ohmigod...Mom! Dad's doing it again!!"


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy sounds fun
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His poor kids for the next few weeks.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Why should he have to put pants back on to make a comment or respond to questions?

Is there a pants mandate for meetings?


No shirt
No shoes
No service

/pants are never mentioned
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

question_dj: HUh. Duncanville school board laughed at my friend who wanted them to implement masks into the dress code. Maybe she should have taken this route?


any update from the one parent who was going to send her daughter in skimpy clothes and spaghetti straps?
 
gbv23
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not bad for a dad-bod

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thorpe: That guy's rocks.


FTFY

/we can see them
//he's still awesome though
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does anyone know Maud Dib's real name?  ;)
 
QFarker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They need to get 3 or 4 folks to light up cigarettes during the meetings and see if any of the anti-maskers have a problem with that.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

question_dj: RolandTGunner: buttercat: Dripping Springs, Austin's weird cousin who lives outside of town in order to be one with nature.  And by that I mean they can't get along with anyone, shoot guns on the property, and grow dope.

Only outdone by Austin's crazy aunt and uncle Wimberley, home of the bubble people.

Never change central Texas.  It's Gray Gardens with money.


/ colorful hyperbole might be posted here

[Fark user image 371x143]

I've had some downright weird experiences in Dripping Springs.


Isn't it glorious?

Every time I go over to that area, something borderline magical happens to me.  I have toyed with moving there several times, but every time I try something happens which causes me to stay where I am.

So in Bubbaville I remain, surrounded by my loving family, dreaming of the sparkly fairyland that is the greater Austin area.

It's probably best that way.  It's nice having a sparkly dreamland to think about.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Texas, so it took awhile to see where he was going....


/ Dog ran away, watched him for three days
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Why should he have to put pants back on to make a comment or respond to questions?

Is there a pants mandate for meetings?


I'm sorry, I thought this was America.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Texas, so it took awhile to see where he was going....
/ Dog ran away, watched him for three days


LOL. never heard that one.
 
