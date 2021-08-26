 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Utah wants to ban night vision devices for hunters. Corey Hart free to fire at will   (ksl.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can already hear gun owners screaming that night vision device bans are against their 2nd Amendment rights.

/Because the Colonial Army had them in 1776.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some guys' definition of "hunting" is less than sporting.
 
Lunkquill [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Look out Will!
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What's next?
Banning full-auto hunting rifles?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I can already hear gun owners screaming that night vision device bans are against their 2nd Amendment rights.


I own land and have to kill coyotes and hogs almost year round. I do it at night when they are most active. I use an AR pattern rifle chambered in .300 Blackout with a Pulsar night vision optic.

There are legitimate uses for these devices besides Soldier of Fortune LARPing.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If we ban bazookas...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Only __________ will have bazookas!!!
 
lurkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I can already hear gun owners screaming that night vision device bans are against their 2nd Amendment rights.

/Because the Colonial Army had them in 1776.


I'm pretty, pretty sure that Washington/Weishaupt used witches for that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Now how will I deal with the 30-50 feral hogs who run through my yard at night while my kids play?  Answer me that?!
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Aren't they only allowed to hunt from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset anyway?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All Corey Hart has to do is to lower those sunglasses just a little and pout.
Corey's pout is his superpower.
It's more potent, even, than Zoolander's "blue steel".
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I can already hear gun owners screaming that night vision device bans are against their 2nd Amendment rights.

/Because the Colonial Army had them in 1776.


I can already hear farmers screaming that banning complaints about the president online are against their 1st Amendment rights.

/Because the Colonial Army had the internet in 1776.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JessieL: Aren't they only allowed to hunt from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset anyway?


They are concerned about their use for locating animals prior to a hunt. For instance, if I had a trail camera on trail "A" and one a little further down, I could get information on the number of animals and their direction of travel, giving me an edge to locate them later. I don't think that sort of thing is very sporting.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: AirForceVet: I can already hear gun owners screaming that night vision device bans are against their 2nd Amendment rights.

I own land and have to kill coyotes and hogs almost year round. I do it at night when they are most active. I use an AR pattern rifle chambered in .300 Blackout with a Pulsar night vision optic.

There are legitimate uses for these devices besides Soldier of Fortune LARPing.


30-50 feral hogs, right?
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And while we're at it, let's ban autocorrect. Farkers, not farmers. Big tech is trying to erase our existence!
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: AirForceVet: I can already hear gun owners screaming that night vision device bans are against their 2nd Amendment rights.

I own land and have to kill coyotes and hogs almost year round. I do it at night when they are most active. I use an AR pattern rifle chambered in .300 Blackout with a Pulsar night vision optic.

There are legitimate uses for these devices besides Soldier of Fortune LARPing.


You're talking to a bunch of people who live in studio apartments that they probably don't even pay for, don't expect your point to get much traction here.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mixed feelings, for feral hogs - sure, but for hunting Elk - no way!
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I walk my recyclables a couple of blocks away from my home. The police tied a trail camera to a near by tree to catch whoever was vandalizing the area. My son is 8 and has a Demogorgon costume:
Fark user imageView Full Size

I was a little tipsy one night and dared him to dress up in his costume and run up to the camera. Not only did he do it, he grabbed his crotch, put his head between his knees, and gave the camera a terrific scream. After he came back, I high-fived him for his performance, but I had to remind him it wasn't like the ATM camera; it will not record every second of your action. He wanted to go back and do it again, but I didn't let him. I didn't want the person looking at those pictures to get suspicious and think it was all a hoax.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: AirForceVet: I can already hear gun owners screaming that night vision device bans are against their 2nd Amendment rights.

I own land and have to kill coyotes and hogs almost year round. I do it at night when they are most active. I use an AR pattern rifle chambered in .300 Blackout with a Pulsar night vision optic.

There are legitimate uses for these devices besides Soldier of Fortune LARPing.


Nope.  Govn'ment want you to hunt like a girl
realtree.comView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: If we ban bazookas...[Fark user image image 425x239]
Only __________ will have bazookas!!!


Belugas?
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
JFC, the philosophical hoops you gotta go through to want to shoot an animal, but somehow it has to be "fair." I am not quite sure what I'm advocating for here, but nobody gives a damn whether a farking cow gets  an even chance or not.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I can already hear gun owners screaming that night vision device bans are against their 2nd Amendment rights.

/Because the Colonial Army had them in 1776.


How else did they make night landings at the airports?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: AirForceVet: I can already hear gun owners screaming that night vision device bans are against their 2nd Amendment rights.
I own land and have to kill coyotes and hogs almost year round. I do it at night when they are most active. I use an AR pattern rifle chambered in .300 Blackout with a Pulsar night vision optic.
There are legitimate uses for these devices besides Soldier of Fortune LARPing.


Cuz you like to have all the advantages you can when you go after a coyote? You losing livestock? Or do you just like to kill things? Because you can kill coyotes and hogs any time you want.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: AirForceVet: I can already hear gun owners screaming that night vision device bans are against their 2nd Amendment rights.

I own land and have to kill coyotes and hogs almost year round. I do it at night when they are most active. I use an AR pattern rifle chambered in .300 Blackout with a Pulsar night vision optic.

There are legitimate uses for these devices besides Soldier of Fortune LARPing.


Absolutely, but you are also doing pest control on your own land, and not hunting on public land during hunting season.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: You're talking to a bunch of people who live in studio apartments that they probably don't even pay for,


This is a rather specific stereotype.  You're probably one of those people leasing a Jeep who thinks they know everything there is to know about Korean tacos.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So it is the cameras that are challenging the boundaries of hunting ethics.

Let's outfit Bambi's mom with rifle and then we can talk ethics.


/blah blah blah wildlife management blah blah blah agricultural protection blah blah blah
 
Chagrin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: You're talking to a bunch of people that don't even read the article, don't expect your point to get much traction here.


ftfy
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: KidKorporate: You're talking to a bunch of people who live in studio apartments that they probably don't even pay for,

This is a rather specific stereotype.  You're probably one of those people leasing a Jeep who thinks they know everything there is to know about Korean tacos.


Probably.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why?

there are some technological advances that Utah wildlife officials and many Utah hunters agree may cross the line

What line?

Overwhelmingly, the sentiment is that using (night vision devices) does not align with fair chase

This should be good.

FAIR CHASE, as defined by the Boone and Crockett Club, is the ethical, sportsmanlike, and lawful pursuit and taking of any free-ranging wild game animal in a manner that does not give the hunter an improper or unfair advantage over the game animals.

And there it is.  Being completely removed from the food chain and risking nothing isn't unfair.  Being effectively omniscient about the land and animal through years of cumulative research as well as GPS data and weather forecasts (all accomplished by others) isn't unfair.  Having high-powered, machined weaponry with telescopic sights isn't unfair.  I could be a mile upwind of that reasoning and still smell the bullshiat.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: KidKorporate: You're talking to a bunch of people who live in studio apartments that they probably don't even pay for,

This is a rather specific stereotype.  You're probably one of those people leasing a Jeep who thinks they know everything there is to know about Korean tacos.


Not much to it.
brandsitesplatform-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: JFC, the philosophical hoops you gotta go through to want to shoot an animal, but somehow it has to be "fair." I am not quite sure what I'm advocating for here, but nobody gives a damn whether a farking cow gets  an even chance or not.


I know an Alaskan Native who shared a bunch of caribou meat with me. He had extra since they don't have limits or seasons. Apparently the herd virtually walked past the village, he sat on the front porch and took down 3. Perfectly legal.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rogue Surf: Mixed feelings, for feral hogs - sure, but for hunting Elk - no way!


TFA says this would be a ban during big game seasons.
I'm also seeing mention that Utah bans feral hog hunting, and that state has no feral hog herds.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: Why?

there are some technological advances that Utah wildlife officials and many Utah hunters agree may cross the line

What line?

Overwhelmingly, the sentiment is that using (night vision devices) does not align with fair chase

This should be good.

FAIR CHASE, as defined by the Boone and Crockett Club, is the ethical, sportsmanlike, and lawful pursuit and taking of any free-ranging wild game animal in a manner that does not give the hunter an improper or unfair advantage over the game animals.

And there it is.  Being completely removed from the food chain and risking nothing isn't unfair.  Being effectively omniscient about the land and animal through years of cumulative research as well as GPS data and weather forecasts (all accomplished by others) isn't unfair.  Having high-powered, machined weaponry with telescopic sights isn't unfair.  I could be a mile upwind of that reasoning and still smell the bullshiat.


They have standards.  They just happen to be lower than your standards.
 
