 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Simple Minds, The Lightning Seeds, Scritti Politti, and New Order. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #250. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
42
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

72 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 26 Aug 2021 at 12:30 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Ow do?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
G'day, gang
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size


From a Sisters forum I moderate.
Says "Forum Thing" on the back
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
'Standing,' as it were, by...

Pot roast in the oven, 4½  hours to dinner.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]

From a Sisters forum I moderate.
Says "Forum Thing" on the back


Fun Fact-
I auditioned for a band called God Squad back in the 90s, and it wasn't at a church.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image image 800x1067]

From a Sisters forum I moderate.
Says "Forum Thing" on the back


Fark user imageView Full Size



today's attire....because you know why...
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Here, although I'll be fifteen or so late due to some unavoidable work.  You can just put the EMS on a loop till then.  As is tradition.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All ready for a "Black Celebration" here in Miami

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

phygz: Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]

From a Sisters forum I moderate.
Says "Forum Thing" on the back

Fun Fact-
I auditioned for a band called God Squad back in the 90s, and it wasn't at a church.


I used to play guitar in a band named Calling God.
That wasn't at a church either.
When people asked how we got the name I'd tell them it was inspired by overdoing it a various parties to the point where one would end up calling god on the big white telephone
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
\o [waves with the other hand today.]
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pista: phygz: Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]

From a Sisters forum I moderate.
Says "Forum Thing" on the back

Fun Fact-
I auditioned for a band called God Squad back in the 90s, and it wasn't at a church.

I used to play guitar in a band named Calling God.
That wasn't at a church either.
When people asked how we got the name I'd tell them it was inspired by overdoing it a various parties to the point where one would end up calling god on the big white telephone


we always called it the technicolor yawn.

/or talking to raaaaaalph about buying a buuuuuuuu-ick
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Checking in, so don't panic everyone :p
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
ohhhhh benjamin mendy has been charged with being a rapey little bastard.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dammit, boss sent a message asking me to listen in on the monthly circle jer - uh, team meeting. Columns of numbers! Buzzwords! Feelgood babble and colorful graphics!

/kill me
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pista: phygz: Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]

From a Sisters forum I moderate.
Says "Forum Thing" on the back

Fun Fact-
I auditioned for a band called God Squad back in the 90s, and it wasn't at a church.

I used to play guitar in a band named Calling God.
That wasn't at a church either.
When people asked how we got the name I'd tell them it was inspired by overdoing it a various parties to the point where one would end up calling god on the big white telephone


That's a much better story than I have. :(
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pista: phygz: Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]

From a Sisters forum I moderate.
Says "Forum Thing" on the back

Fun Fact-
I auditioned for a band called God Squad back in the 90s, and it wasn't at a church.


I played drums for a year with a group of misfits called "Collapsing Lungs". Cocaine is a hell of a drug.

Collapsing Lungs - Crackerjack
Youtube s0NtsWJEY8c
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If I hear the Lime Spiders I'll be happy
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We have a delay of game on the current dj. 5 yard penalty.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Pista: phygz: Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]

From a Sisters forum I moderate.
Says "Forum Thing" on the back

Fun Fact-
I auditioned for a band called God Squad back in the 90s, and it wasn't at a church.

I played drums for a year with a group of misfits called "Collapsing Lungs". Cocaine is a hell of a drug.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/s0NtsWJE​Y8c]


We did a pretty mean cover of New Dawn Fades
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

djslowdive: We have a delay of game on the current dj. 5 yard penalty.


Don't tell me he's stuck in the same meeting I am.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

phygz: If I hear the Lime Spiders I'll be happy


you are going to be disappointed.

/hate for you to have to live in suspense.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: We have a delay of game on the current dj. 5 yard penalty.

Don't tell me he's stuck in the same meeting I am.


They let the song finish. I like that.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image image 800x1067]

From a Sisters forum I moderate.
Says "Forum Thing" on the back

[Fark user image image 425x566]


today's attire....because you know why...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Madison_Smiled: djslowdive: We have a delay of game on the current dj. 5 yard penalty.

Don't tell me he's stuck in the same meeting I am.

They let the song finish. I like that.


Oh I do too. I also like being silly
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: phygz: If I hear the Lime Spiders I'll be happy

you are going to be disappointed.

/hate for you to have to live in suspense.


I should know who you are :)
In typical fashion I'm so late to this party.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

djslowdive: We have a delay of game on the current dj. 5 yard penalty.


ok, i'll flag myself.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

phygz: socalnewwaver: phygz: If I hear the Lime Spiders I'll be happy

you are going to be disappointed.

/hate for you to have to live in suspense.

I should know who you are :)
In typical fashion I'm so late to this party.


Never too late
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phygz: socalnewwaver: phygz: If I hear the Lime Spiders I'll be happy

you are going to be disappointed.

/hate for you to have to live in suspense.

I should know who you are :)
In typical fashion I'm so late to this party.


i'm no one important. i just happen to know that lime spiders are not on the playlist today.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whoooohoooohooooohooooowhooooo
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: phygz: socalnewwaver: phygz: If I hear the Lime Spiders I'll be happy

you are going to be disappointed.

/hate for you to have to live in suspense.

I should know who you are :)
In typical fashion I'm so late to this party.

i'm no one important. i just happen to know that lime spiders are not on the playlist today.


where'd you get this top secret information?!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: phygz: socalnewwaver: phygz: If I hear the Lime Spiders I'll be happy

you are going to be disappointed.

/hate for you to have to live in suspense.

I should know who you are :)
In typical fashion I'm so late to this party.

i'm no one important. i just happen to know that lime spiders are not on the playlist today.

where'd you get this top secret information?!


It's all on wiki leaks
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: phygz: socalnewwaver: phygz: If I hear the Lime Spiders I'll be happy

you are going to be disappointed.

/hate for you to have to live in suspense.

I should know who you are :)
In typical fashion I'm so late to this party.

i'm no one important. i just happen to know that lime spiders are not on the playlist today.

where'd you get this top secret information?!


because i like know people and junk.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ugh. 'pool with a brutal draw. could have been worse i s'pose. but could have been much, much better. MUCH.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yay! I'm free! Now I can listen to something worthwhile. I'm Thrilled to Be Here, and this is a Very Exciting Time, with Many Opportunities to Live Our Values.

Sorry about that last bit. It'll wear off in a few.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dread! out lol standing
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Yay! I'm free! Now I can listen to something worthwhile. I'm Thrilled to Be Here, and this is a Very Exciting Time, with Many Opportunities to Live Our Values.

Sorry about that last bit. It'll wear off in a few.


it's ok. you bring much value-addedness to the thread.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ok, this is pretty awesome :D
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.