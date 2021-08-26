 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Judge says no packing heat at state fair, suggests buying a footlong corndog if you're feeling inadequate   (twincities.com) divider line
    More: Followup, U.S. state, fair officials, Minnesota State Fair, Ramsey County judge, fair announced plans, gun owners group, District Judge Laura Nelson, State Fair  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's like most state fairs, you're taking your life in your hands going during the pandemic, anyway.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Take some corn dogs home to the wife. She'll love you for them. 🥰😍😘❤
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you take away guns then the republican party has done zero for their voters.

Its all they have.

A sad fantasy about being a hero through violence.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: [i.insider.com image 384x288]


p2012.orgView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

I'm gonna go get some hotdogs.

No footlongs.

I know. They make you feel uncomfortable.
 
starlost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
state fairs are dangerous. i almost had a heartattack when i say the menu prices.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: If you take away guns then the republican party has done zero for their voters.

Its all they have.

A sad fantasy about being a hero through violence.


Nono, you're wrong there. There's also willfully infecting themselves with potentially deadly diseases to own teh libz.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Benevolent Misanthrope: [i.insider.com image 384x288]

[p2012.org image 602x400][Fark user image 544x396]


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: dothemath: If you take away guns then the republican party has done zero for their voters.

Its all they have.

A sad fantasy about being a hero through violence.

Nono, you're wrong there. There's also willfully infecting themselves with potentially deadly diseases to own teh libz.


And these braindead robotic followers of a gameshow host will scream like a little biatch with a skinned knee about how tough and smart they are.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
meanwhile at a rave in NYC...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You never know if the carnie selling funnel cakes huffs a little too much powdered sugar and starts chewing someone's face off.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: If it's like most state fairs, you're taking your life in your hands going during the pandemic, anyway.


Given the amount of deranged people I see visit the GOP booth each year... And the fact that the fair put out guidelines, with the caveat "We won't enforce any of this".

Yeah, it's a superspreader event in the making.  about 150 non-replaced vendors, a few grandstand performers and the DNR building are not even happening this year.

I like the fair, but yeah, I can easily wait a year.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Then how is Aunt Betty going to win first prize in the cake decorating contest?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: If it's like most state fairs, you're taking your life in your hands eating the food anyway.


.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'll have the deep-fried lutefisk hotdish.
 
