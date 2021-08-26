 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Young boy auditions to join Genesis   (twitter.com) divider line
40
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1337 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 26 Aug 2021 at 12:31 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LOL!
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This made my day a little better. Have my upvote, subby.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: LOL!


Yeah, but now I feel bad about myself.

I'm gonna have to watch it again.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, I LOL'd! Sorry kid, but that was funny!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I kinda wonder if that was on purpose.  He's rather deliberate about the turn and makes no attempt to courses correct.  Maybe he's done that hill before and knows he can't control the bike when it bottom's out?  Uses the trash cans as a form of crash mitigation.  He never falls off the bike after the crash and seems calm about it.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phalamir: I kinda wonder if that was on purpose.  He's rather deliberate about the turn and makes no attempt to courses correct.  Maybe he's done that hill before and knows he can't control the bike when it bottom's out?  Uses the trash cans as a form of crash mitigation.  He never falls off the bike after the crash and seems calm about it.


Still farking hilarious
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
{snort}

/technically that was on Phil's first solo album but 'auditions to join Phil Collins' backup band' is kind of wordy so I'll give Subby a pass
//like he/she cares
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This one FTFC also made me laugh.

in the deer 2nite
Youtube 2ft954vXPa4
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I did that as a kid once, minus the trash can stopper action.  Old bike was the "push backward on pedals for brakes" flavor and my bell-bottom jeans got caught in the chain and took it off the main sprocket on a hill that ended in a T cross street.  I had the option of wiping out on the pavement or plowing into a row of holly bushes..

To this day I despise the pointy holly bush leaves.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phalamir: I kinda wonder if that was on purpose.  He's rather deliberate about the turn and makes no attempt to courses correct.  Maybe he's done that hill before and knows he can't control the bike when it bottom's out?  Uses the trash cans as a form of crash mitigation.  He never falls off the bike after the crash and seems calm about it.


target fixation
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phalamir: I kinda wonder if that was on purpose.  He's rather deliberate about the turn and makes no attempt to courses correct.  Maybe he's done that hill before and knows he can't control the bike when it bottom's out?  Uses the trash cans as a form of crash mitigation.  He never falls off the bike after the crash and seems calm about it.


Target fixation
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My father watched my go down a hill like that right into a tree... Thanks dad!

/Learned real f*cking quick that day.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brakes? We don't need no stinkin brakes!
 
digidorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: Target fixation


Ah, my wife has that
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I bet someday, years from now, that kid is going to locate the person who filmed him riding down the street and crashing into those trash cans and, seemingly under the guise of celebratory friendship, invite him to a big party with lots of people and at some point in the party the kid, now grown, will make sure that the filmer is standing at the very front of the group and he'll say he wants to play a celebration video and then the room will get dark and the first beats of "In The Air Tonight" will start to play and then the kid will press the button on his flashlight so he can spotlight the guy who filmed him, right there in the front of the room, and everybody there will know what he did. Everybody. It gives me gooseflesh just to think about it.
 
HailRobonia [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

IgG4: phalamir: I kinda wonder if that was on purpose.  He's rather deliberate about the turn and makes no attempt to courses correct.  Maybe he's done that hill before and knows he can't control the bike when it bottom's out?  Uses the trash cans as a form of crash mitigation.  He never falls off the bike after the crash and seems calm about it.

Target fixation


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I knew it was coming but it still made me crack up.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I feel bad about laughing at that.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Up until a few weeks ago I thought Phil Collins was saying "Well, if you told me you were driving....I would not lend a hand..."

I was like "Man, Phil fu*king sucks to go on road trips with."
 
hammettman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

phalamir: I kinda wonder if that was on purpose.  He's rather deliberate about the turn and makes no attempt to courses correct.  Maybe he's done that hill before and knows he can't control the bike when it bottom's out?  Uses the trash cans as a form of crash mitigation.


Yeah, he knows it works.  As long as the trash cans aren't full--
 
HailRobonia [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
IgG4:

Target fixation

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wedding Singer Boob Slap
Youtube 5KQ16LUMILc
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

phalamir: I kinda wonder if that was on purpose.  He's rather deliberate about the turn and makes no attempt to courses correct.  Maybe he's done that hill before and knows he can't control the bike when it bottom's out?  Uses the trash cans as a form of crash mitigation.  He never falls off the bike after the crash and seems calm about it.


My first take was it seemed like he chose the trash cans instead of letting a car or tree stop him instead downhill.
 
Elegy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: IgG4: phalamir: I kinda wonder if that was on purpose.  He's rather deliberate about the turn and makes no attempt to courses correct.  Maybe he's done that hill before and knows he can't control the bike when it bottom's out?  Uses the trash cans as a form of crash mitigation.  He never falls off the bike after the crash and seems calm about it.

Target fixation

[Fark user image image 500x239]


Uuuuuuuuuuuuuunnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnhhhhhhhh​hhhhhhhh
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: Up until a few weeks ago I thought Phil Collins was saying "Well, if you told me you were driving....I would not lend a hand..."

I was like "Man, Phil fu*king sucks to go on road trips with."


Still better than going to pool parties with him though
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In The Stairs Tonight
Youtube uNxirkHMGws
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/5KQ16LUM​ILc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]



Um, excuse me...  what am I watching here?   Just what the fark am I watching???
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Magnificent.  +1 subby
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wayne likes this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was absolutely not expecting that. farkin awesome.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
First good laugh of the day. May there be many more.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Wayne likes this.
[Fark user image 425x222]


Need the video and the follow-up comment for full effect (NSFW language)
Letterkenny - I don't give a shit about your kid
Youtube nSXwqGFbj0Y
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

151: I was absolutely not expecting that. farkin awesome.


it's akshully been around awhile.  it's just funny every single time.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [2.bp.blogspot.com image 652x372]


Star Trek - GIVE ME GENESIS!!!
Youtube JxT2G2HiFmE
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fista-Phobia: thealgorerhythm: [2.bp.blogspot.com image 652x372]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JxT2G2Hi​FmE]


Doc Brown has changed.
 
acad1228
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
New Pregame Routine For Baker Mayfield
Youtube eDlshR1hTyE
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.