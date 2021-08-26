 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   No shiat? No, shiat   (nj.com) divider line
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No. FULL of sh*t.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So...New Jersey.
 
Fano
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Super Chronic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sorry, I had a hurry call out there and couldn't make it back to the bathroom in time.
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
H31N0US
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wouldn't swim in at any of those anyway. 11 of those "beaches" are on bays or the farking gross Raritan River, which correlates to the two actual ocean beaches that are closed: they are just south one the Raritan / Hudson River estuary.

After a half foot of rain in 18 hours, there's gonnna be a lot of figurative and literal shiat in that water, courtesy Manhattan, North Jersey, and the world's largest garbage heap, Staten Island.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As opposed to the usual hair grease and fake tan lotion.
 
MBZ321
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sorry, how do you close just a section of the beach? Like Asbury Park for instance...why is the water suddenly safer if you go one or two 'streets' over?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A Legal Matter (Stereo Version)
You'll never hear it any other way, now.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Baby, you born to run(s)!!!!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
that's jersey alright
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait, you mean there's times of the year when NJ beaches aren't covered in shiat?
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's shiat!
What is it?

--Faith No More
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So somewhere up or down the coast there's a city sewer pipe or a farm drainage ditch that dumps, unchecked, into the ocean. Either the local government has quietly passed ordinances that exempt the worst offenders from inspections, or someone is being paid off to look the other way. Waste management is one of the most basic requirements or organized society. We're failing that. We're also failing at basic public safety, public health, national unity, and voting and elections at all levels. The US is terrible at disaster management and cleanup. We're reactionary only and, even then, only after it becomes too large to ignore. The private sector has become too adept at buying public apathy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
H31N0US
‘’ now  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Wait, you mean there's times of the year when NJ beaches aren't covered in shiat?


I know you're trying to be oh so edgy, but, yes.
 
