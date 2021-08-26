 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Kab-oom   (cnn.com) divider line
41
    More: News  
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This one? Fark Admins are worse than ISIS-K.
 
p51d007
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And so it begins...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hope no one died.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/kaitlancollins/st​a​tus/1430894131077779472

Looks like a suicide attack
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm gonna need Kabul TV if I want to keep up with all this.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ISIS-K wants us to stay?
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ive wanted to kill myself getting out of the airport but never getting in.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And so it begins.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That'll be the end of the evacuation.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: ISIS-K wants us to stay?


ISIS-K wants us to engage the Taliban. They can't beat them, but the US can.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Time to send in the troops?
 
Headso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sprgrss: And so it begins.


it began 20 years ago, now its ending so the war mongering media is very concerned
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a shiatshow.
Anyone miss Trump yet?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks like they hit a gate with a heavy British presence. Looks like the homie ambulance is getting people out. 

WARNING: Casualties. Look alive though
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: What a shiatshow.
Anyone miss Trump yet?


I dont need my daughters panties sniffed, so no.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A suicide bombing? You guys won. You don't have to do that anymore.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hope nobody there took advice from the last Kabul thread
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They said to get away from the gates like 20 hours ago. Hopefully the Sbarro's is okay
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Time to send in the troops?


No
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: That'll be the end of the evacuation.


I doubt it.

This may serve to drive some Afghanis away from the airport but we will likely insist on the August 31st date.

Without knowing the details it's a bit premature to call the evacuation ended.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: wichitaleaf: What a shiatshow.
Anyone miss Trump yet?

I dont need my daughters panties sniffed, so no.


Just her hair?
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: What a shiatshow.
Anyone miss Trump yet?


No
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Someone parked in the red zone?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Now the Taliban have an excuse to crack down hard. This actually works out pretty well for them, despite their superficial dislike of IS-K.
 
8 inches
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And so it continues...
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: dothemath: wichitaleaf: What a shiatshow.
Anyone miss Trump yet?

I dont need my daughters panties sniffed, so no.

Just her hair?


Yes
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
[BaghdadPsaki.jpg]
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
telegraph.co.ukView Full Size

images.axios.comView Full Size

Gubbo: Time to send in the troops?


Send in the clowns. (Don't bother, they're here.)
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thehobbes: WARNING: Casualties. Look alive though

No, you're not. You'll be stone dead in a moment.


/headline sucks like a bomb
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wichitaleaf: What a shiatshow.
Anyone miss Trump yet?


That will never be a thing.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 minute ago  

parasol: EvilElecBlanket: That'll be the end of the evacuation.

I doubt it.

This may serve to drive some Afghanis away from the airport but we will likely insist on the August 31st date.

Without knowing the details it's a bit premature to call the evacuation ended.


Fox is saying three American troops were injured. It's obviously early, tho. I can see them deciding just to GTFO.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've got an answer! Bring them all to the USA! Yeah...
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's raining men...
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WastrelWay: I've got an answer! Bring them all to the USA! Yeah...


I'd rather have 10,000 refuges here than one of you.
 
Bazolar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wichitaleaf: What a shiatshow.
Anyone miss Trump yet?


Hellllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll​llllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll​lllllllllllllllllllll no.
 
undernova
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wichitaleaf: What a shiatshow.
Anyone miss Trump yet?


You have GOT to be kidding me. What would anyone from his administration have to offer right now?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Algebrat: This one? Fark Admins are worse than ISIS-K.


New Admins.  Fark-K.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In a couple of hours, I'll go news dark until Monday.  I will not be surprised to learn, on Monday, that the US and Taliban have joined in a force of convenience to destroy ISIS-K.
Nor will I be surprised if this didn't happen.
I will sleep easy knowing that the adults are in charge.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NuclearPenguins: WastrelWay: I've got an answer! Bring them all to the USA! Yeah...

I'd rather have 10,000 refuges here than one of you.


Does that include Soviet Refugees?

/asking for a friend
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NuclearPenguins: WastrelWay: I've got an answer! Bring them all to the USA! Yeah...

I'd rather have 10,000 refuges here than one of you.


This
 
