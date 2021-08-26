 Skip to content
(Guardian) Cetacean vacation cessation
    Humpback whale, Whale song, Blue whales, Galicia, Global warming, Spain's Atlantic coast, Fin whale  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Díaz said it was not yet clear whether the climate crisis was leading the creatures to change their habits and return to an area where they were hunted almost to extinction.

In this case the cool tag is quite ironic.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they never venture south of the equator, and if global warming pushes this line north, their habitat will be reduced

I don't think that's how the equator works.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: Nice.


Well not Nice: wrong country, wrong coast.

Bueno.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay. Quick conversion:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But can it be et?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A typical blue whale is 20-24 metres long and weighs 120 tonnes - equivalent to 16 elephants, or one subby's mom
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've booked Shakira.  It's going to blow your minds.  Pit Bull is on the list for now.  Led Zeppelin has been dis-invited before rumors can begin.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: they never venture south of the equator, (because it's too farking hot there) and if global warming pushes this line north,(because it's too farking hot north of there) their habitat will be reduced

I don't think that's how the equator works.


That make you happier?
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're coming back after not being there for a while?

Isn't it a cetacean vacation cessation cessation?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they from Scotland?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Let me get this straight. From the sea life point of view, the climate is where it was 40 years ago. That's horrible. Someone might think that there isn't a crisis. So, these sea creatures are basically eco terrorists. Thank Joe above for the warning.
 
betawulf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wxboy: [Fark user image image 160x165]


I came here to say "maybe Alan Davies can finally avoid a klaxon" but you beat me to it.
/shakes flipper
 
EL EM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Whale trifecta technically achieved.

Narwhal
Fin
Blue
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Every few weeks there's a great headline. This is one of them.
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Summation: Cetacean migration motivation may shun expectation; nation's eradication fascination's relation information.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: From the sea life point of view, the climate is where it was 40 years ago


I mean... from an air-breathing aquatic mammal's (so, warm blooded) point of view things might not be too different as far as the temps they encounter are concerned, assuming they're in the ocean and migratory.

But everything else? Yeah, things are noticing. Just off of Oregon's coast, aside from the "dead zones" we're seeing more reported cases of tropical fish and turtles coming ashore than we can recall.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I would like to imagine this in Princess Carolyn's voice

wesleycrobertson.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: [Fark user image 375x434]

Summation: Cetacean migration motivation may shun expectation; nation's eradication fascination's relation information.


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Headline of the year?
 
