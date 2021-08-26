 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Sirhan Sirhan could be released released on Friday Friday   (msn.com) divider line
46
    More: Interesting, Robert F. Kennedy, Sirhan B. Sirhan, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, John F. Kennedy assassination, parole Friday, Robert Kennedy Jr., Sirhan's bid, front of a California parole board  
•       •       •

909 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2021 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not SUNDAY SUNDAY SUNDAY?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
01/06 01/06
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FRIDAY FRIDAY! CONSPIRACY THEORY MADNESS!!!!

SEE MK-ULTRA CONTROL SIRHAN SIRHAN'S MIND!!!!

FRIDAY FRIDAY FRIDAY!!!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe he should settle in Florida.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He's hungry like the wolf.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not interesting, asinine.
He was sentenced to death.
That had to be cancelled when California abolished the death penalty.
But he was never supposed to live, much less get out, that's the point.
Think of how far we would have come if instead of Nixon and Ford we had Bobby Kennedy for two terms.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Two separate issues in TFA-Parole and reopening the case. First one: not now. Second one: Might be worth a fresh look. I doubt Sirhan is totally innocent, but him being a stooge is not out of the realm of possibilities.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Robert Kennedy Jr. is supporting Sirhan's bid for freedom because he does not believe he is the man who killed his father."

I bet it was a vaccine that killed him huh JR?
 
Fr._Peter_Fitznuggly
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sirhan Sirhan shat on America's dreams. We don't need him out among us.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The "hypnotized" theory is nutty. I think there is an excellent chance that black-out drunk Sirhan didn't fire the fatal shot, but the bumbling security guard did. His ditching his gun right after the incident and not shooting Sirhan are pretty suspicious
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Robert Kennedy Jr. is supporting Sirhan's bid for freedom because he does not believe he is the man who killed his father.

Wasn't Sirhan literally tackled by Rosey Grier with the smoking gun in his hand?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: He's hungry like the wolf.


...probably for pizza pizza.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In other news, RFK jr believes John Wilkes Booth, Charles Guiteau, Leon Czolgosz were also innocent, as catching someone in the act is proof they didn't do it.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: "Robert Kennedy Jr. is supporting Sirhan's bid for freedom because he does not believe he is the man who killed his father."

I bet it was a vaccine that killed him huh JR?


Came in here to point out what an astonishing dumbass Robert Kennedy, Jr is.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Robert Kennedy Jr. is supporting Sirhan's bid for freedom because he does not believe he is the man who killed his father.

Wasn't Sirhan literally tackled by Rosey Grier with the smoking gun in his hand?


Yup. And people had to stop Grier from killing him.
 
Pinner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fr._Peter_Fitznuggly: Sirhan Sirhan shat on America's dreams. We don't need him out among us.


There's an entire generation and a half, no, TWO generations that wonder WTF this dream is that no one seemed to latch on to other than this pseudo-American Camelot obsession.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How convenient that they're releasing Sirhan Sirhan just as the vaccine mandates and the fake birds and the Biden Hoax right before the release of the 6G and, and, and Kamala Harris!!!!! Like anyone's gonna believe that but the sheep!
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Huh, no shiat. My ex-girlfriend's grandfather was a juror at his trial. /csb
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Robert Kennedy Jr. is supporting Sirhan's bid for freedom because he does not believe he is the man who killed his father.

Wasn't Sirhan literally tackled by Rosey Grier with the smoking gun in his hand?


Yep. Shoot him in front of a crowd, got tackled by Grier and a couple other pro athletes.

But you can't trust the testimony of Grier, or the others, because they had all been vaccinated as children. The autism makes them susceptible to  mind control.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Two separate issues in TFA-Parole and reopening the case. First one: not now. Second one: Might be worth a fresh look. I doubt Sirhan is totally innocent, but him being a stooge is not out of the realm of possibilities.


RFK Conspiracy theory? That's a new one after half a century.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: "Robert Kennedy Jr. is supporting Sirhan's bid for freedom because he does not believe he is the man who killed his father."

I bet it was a vaccine that killed him huh JR?


No, that would be Kirsten.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Ray_Finkle: "Robert Kennedy Jr. is supporting Sirhan's bid for freedom because he does not believe he is the man who killed his father."

I bet it was a vaccine that killed him huh JR?

Came in here to point out what an astonishing dumbass Robert Kennedy, Jr is.


Can we have RFK as President?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: Not interesting, asinine.
He was sentenced to death.
That had to be cancelled when California abolished the death penalty.
But he was never supposed to live, much less get out, that's the point.
Think of how far we would have come if instead of Nixon and Ford we had Bobby Kennedy for two terms.


how 'bout John from 1960-68 and Bobby from 1968-76?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He needs to rot in prison.

He was spared death, but that does not mean he should ever walk free.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Ray_Finkle: "Robert Kennedy Jr. is supporting Sirhan's bid for freedom because he does not believe he is the man who killed his father."

I bet it was a vaccine that killed him huh JR?

No, that would be Kirsten.


Dude. Spoiler alert.
 
hammettman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Robert Kennedy Jr. is supporting Sirhan's bid for freedom because he does not believe he is the man who killed his father.

Wasn't Sirhan literally tackled by Rosey Grier with the smoking gun in his hand?


This. And multiple witnesses saw him shoot.

And like 9/11, most people can't even name the reason Sirhan Sirhan gave for killing RFK.
 
whidbey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In other words, that Manchurian Candidate is still alive.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My 5th grade math teacher had an extra credit thing with themed trivia. One month was repetition. One of the clues was "Kennedy's assassin" & I kept thinking "Oswald? But there's no repetition in Oswald?"

So I asked my parents, which must have been a weird conversation for them, & I've never forgotten Sirhan Sirhan since.
 
whidbey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

andrewagill: My 5th grade math teacher had an extra credit thing with themed trivia. One month was repetition. One of the clues was "Kennedy's assassin" & I kept thinking "Oswald? But there's no repetition in Oswald?"

So I asked my parents, which must have been a weird conversation for them, & I've never forgotten Sirhan Sirhan since.


I'm really surprised the country didn't just burn down after Nixon got elected.   Explains why they threw us a bone like the EPA and leaving Vietnam.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whidbey: In other words, that Manchurian Candidate is still alive.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Raymond Shaw wasn't the Manchurian candidate, his stepfather was.
 
stuffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
His parents lacked imagination.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

Friday!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nathan Thurm interviewed by Robert F Kennedy Jr
Youtube qWomk2yt-C8
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Que sera, sera?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
eightieskids.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Que sera, sera Sirhan, Sirhan?


FTFY, FY
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Robert Kennedy Jr. is a moran. Sirhan had the gun in his hand. People were right there watching it happen.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Does capital murder apply here? If you try to shoot someone and their bodyguard kills them by accident, who gets the needle?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Robert Kennedy Jr. is a moran. Sirhan had the gun in his hand. People were right there watching it happen.


*waves hand*  No they weren't.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Robert Kennedy Jr. is a moran. Sirhan had the gun in his hand. People were right there watching it happen.


Proving once again that americans would rather be entertained than stop someone from getting shot.
 
Dryad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Robert Kennedy Jr. is supporting Sirhan's bid for freedom because he does not believe he is the man who killed his father.

Wasn't Sirhan literally tackled by Rosey Grier with the smoking gun in his hand?


Yes. ish.
-
There was a lot of confusion, mistakes were made, lots of conflicting opinions, and the science wasn't perfect.
But we can at least leave it at the fact that this case actually has enough WTF moments in it to give rational people pause, not just the UFO nuts.
-
There is a recording of the incident that experts said documented more shots fired than his revolver held.
Of course, there is no way to tell exactly how many shots were fired, as the door frame and ceiling panels the slugs were embedded in were removed and incinerated by LAPD almost immediately. You know, because that's not weird.
There is also the coroners report that the fatal shot to the back of the head came from one inch away, and the slugs not matching Sirhan's gun. The report at the time was that slugs present were determined to be from two different guns.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lock him up in home detention with O J Simpson and two revolvers.
 
whidbey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow somebody's mad that I pointed out how f*cked this country seemed after RFK got shot.

You can f*ck off.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whidbey: Wow somebody's mad that I pointed out how f*cked this country seemed after RFK got shot.

You can f*ck off.


I know you want to be taken seriously, but that's just not going to happen.
 
whidbey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Shut up troll.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.