 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kent Online)   Not wanting to be outdone by San Francisco's leaning tower block or the famous architectural mishap in Pisa, behold - The leaning Postbox of Folkestone   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Amusing, Post box, Pillar box, Ms Nicholson, Elaine Nicholson, damaged postbox, United Kingdom, Grace Hill, red mailbox  
•       •       •

560 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2021 at 9:50 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just hit it with a car from the opposite direction. Do I have to think of everything?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting a group of tourists doing the "Pisa hold" thing.  I am disappoint.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Chain a puma to the box- puma scares away children: problem solved.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They'll fix it when they're inclined.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

Problem solved.
 
minorshan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
PLAY SAFE (1978) UK Public Information Film - New Transfer
Youtube 8-JfnhABs9U
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Just hit it with a car from the opposite direction. Do I have to think of everything?


Fark user imageView Full Size


All you need is a SWIFT driver!
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I want to know what hit it that managed to uproot it - those things are built to last...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: They'll fix it when they're inclined.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

minorshan: [YouTube video: PLAY SAFE (1978) UK Public Information Film - New Transfer]


Jesus, the UK PSAs of the 70s and 80s were dark.

That one in particular gave me a phobia of electrical substations that lasted right through my teens.

/So, mission accomplished, I guess.
 
Stantz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I was expecting a group of tourists doing the "Pisa hold" thing.  I am disappoint.


Not a lot of room on the other side for that

Fark user imageView Full Size


Mind you, I live about 10 minutes away from this, so it's not outside the realms...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Honestly, losing your life to a leaning post box is a way cooler story than living to 100 and dying sad, alone, demented, and wallowing in your own filth in the only nursing home you could afford.

Kid: "Hey, how did Uncle Pope die?"

Dad: "He flew to England to test his limits against a leaning post box. They say he put up a valiant fight, but the box finally took him out with one final drop."

Kid: "Geez. Why did he do that?"

Dad: "Because he was a hero, son."
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Just hit it with a car from the opposite direction. Do I have to think of everything?


That's a GR postbox, installed during the Reign of King George, when the Post Office was first first implemented. Those things survived world wars and the bases were buried 5 feet in the ground.

ReluctantLondon:

[Fark user image 425x554]

My point exactly
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.