(NBC Washington) Weeners If you call for a Lyft in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, don't be surprised if a 27-foot weiner shows up to get you   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    Oscar Mayer, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, Wienermobile  
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw man, I'd love to be surprised with a giant wiener.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how much BangBus would have to pony up to have Oscar Mayer be willing to have a partnership.

Looking it up, I'd have thought OM would basically be forcing old Wienermobiles to be destroyed, but, apparently you can find them used once in awhile:  https://www.motorbiscuit.com​/forget-fe​rrari-two-wienermobiles-are-for-sale/

Even more surprised then that one of these "Porn on the road" companies hasn't bought one for their videos (even with the OM logo taken off, it would still be pretty iconic).
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[thatsmyfetish.gif]
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will riding in the Weinermobile shorten your life span like eating a weiner?
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bro, do you even lyft massive weiner?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, I'd sure love to book a few of my former bosses to get picked up in this.
 
8 inches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop fixating on weiner size.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.wynk.inView Full Size


this guy?
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure but when I unexpectedly show the Lyft driver my huge weiner it's "sexual harassment" and I "get arrested".  Fkn double standards I stg
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To the Wienermobile!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I wish I could change that to a hotdog.
 
Sentient
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And if you're driving an Uber or Lyft and you pick me up, you may be surprised how much of a weiner I can be too
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And San Francisco, subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've actually seen the weiner mobile twice now in the past 5 days in chicagoland area.

This actually makes more sense now as it's usually once every few years.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I better get a whistle, or I am going to leave a bad review for exposing their weiner
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I used to walk down Juniper Street on my way to classes at Georgia Tech so nothing surprises me anymore.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
CSB:

My mom was a professional truck driver. Her truck was maintained by Penske, The same company who maintained the Oscar Meyer WienerMobile. They let us inside; it's not much more than a glorified RV. The coolest part was the buckets of Oscar Meyer Weinerwhistles. They gave me and my brother two each, one for us, and one for a friend.

Fark user imageView Full Size



There aren't many relics from my childhood left. I keep this one stored away in a box in a treasure chest.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Any Chicagoan riding an Oscar Meyer Weinermobile should be ashamed of themselves and be forced to move to Milwaukee immediately.

\ Vienna Beef or GTFO
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

So u like to blow wieners?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
baronbloodbath:  There aren't many relics from my childhood left. I keep this one stored away in a box in a treasure chest.


Along with your virginity?

/I keed
//you're cool
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Especially one that size.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The other rideshare company should do a giant french-fry and pick me up in a tUber.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey pal, your ride just showed up.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Depends on the hotdogger driving:

twincities.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Quality marketing.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

My brother has one of the original style that came in random packages of OM hotdogs. They had to change them to look like the Weinermobile instead of a hotdog for safety reasons. This was especially cool because his daughter grew up and became a Hotdogger.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
