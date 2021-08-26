 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   Man charged for dumping barrels of waste in NJ. With "What doesn't everybody do that?" mugshot goodness   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He needed the money.
Fark user imageView Full Size

He hasn't worked in a long time.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size


/and we're done here.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What were you arrested for, kid?"

And I said, "Littering."

/grim story
//lol, anyhow
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Story Headline: N.Y. Man Charged in Connection with Death of Mother of Three Found Naked in a Plastic Barrel on N.J. Street

Any word on why the three kids were found naked in a plastic barrel on a New Jersey street?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
🙄
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I guess Subby believes a dead Mother of three is waste. Who am I to argue?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Classy headline.

EABOD, Subby.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Story Headline: N.Y. Man Charged in Connection with Death of Mother of Three Found Naked in a Plastic Barrel on N.J. Street

Any word on why the three kids were found naked in a plastic barrel on a New Jersey street?


What? Clearly the NY man was the one found naked in a plastic barrel.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How's Three holding up?

But seriously, this was lazy body disposal.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Queens?  I'll bet he knows the donald.  Of course, the donald uses Atlantic City to dump stuff.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: I guess Subby believes a dead Mother of three is waste. Who am I to argue?


Yeah, this.  Jesus, subby; what the fark is wrong with you?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Depending on the kind of waste, he may have actually improved the state.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I didnt know this was happening. I'll keep my eyes out for it now.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In cases like these I love all the little add-on charges.

"Parking in a handicap zone.....with a dead body"
"Buying loosie cigarettes...with a dismembered corpse"
"Cheating at scrabble...while engaging in necrophilia"
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: How's Three holding up?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: In cases like these I love all the little add-on charges.

"Parking in a handicap zone.....with a dead body"
"Buying loosie cigarettes...with a dismembered corpse"
"Cheating at scrabble...while engaging in necrophilia"


"City Resort tax 1%"
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cwheelie: dothemath: In cases like these I love all the little add-on charges.

"Parking in a handicap zone.....with a dead body"
"Buying loosie cigarettes...with a dismembered corpse"
"Cheating at scrabble...while engaging in necrophilia"

"City Resort tax 1%"


"That body aint got the right sticker on it to be dumped in this lot. Im gonna have to write you a citation."
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So the Financial District is an "infamous" neighborhood?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SurfaceTension: Story Headline: N.Y. Man Charged in Connection with Death of Mother of Three Found Naked in a Plastic Barrel on N.J. Street

Any word on why the three kids were found naked in a plastic barrel on a New Jersey street?


They bought a "hot tub" off of Wish?
 
