 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 San Francisco)   Krispy Kreme doubles free diabetes deal for those vaccinated against COVID-19   (abc7news.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, North Carolina, North, announcement of Pfizer, FDA approval, doughnut chain, COVID-19 vaccination card, March, chain  
•       •       •

433 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2021 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They should give the Krispy Kreme swimsuit calendar to anyone who gets vaccinated.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jfc.

[StoptheplanetIwanttogetoff.jpg]
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised no GOP company has done something stupid like give free stuff to people who pledge to never get vaccinated... you know they are dumb enough to do it... they probably just havent thought about it yet
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: They should give the Krispy Kreme swimsuit calendar to anyone who gets vaccinated.


Not sure I want to see the Krispy Kreme swimsuit calendar. Have you seen the usual clientele at a donut shop?

Give it to those that don't get vaccinated...
 
Gway
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Krispy Krem: eat more beef tallow!
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on them. Getting to an official Krispy Kreme shop is more trouble than it's worth for me. But I will get a box or two the next time I pass through the grocery. I'll also continue getting Cokes as I've been doing since they spoke up over election shenanigans. Or perhaps that's better described as the shenanigans of claiming shenanigans.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark rewards for normal behavior.
How about get the shot or get shot?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Jfc.

[StoptheplanetIwanttogetoff.jpg]


This is a good thing by them, hell if it gets even one person to get a shot it's worth it. The whole antivax movement is insane, so sometimes I need nice stories like this.
 
TrollingForColumbine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have one of the old fashioned stores with the giant sign 2 blocks from work. This is gonna be great.
 
irocu88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow something with ten times the kill ratio than COVID to begin with.....what a great deal, where's the needle....you people will do anything for your "free shiat"
 
WellThatHappened
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: I'm surprised no GOP company has done something stupid like give free stuff to people who pledge to never get vaccinated... you know they are dumb enough to do it... they probably just havent thought about it yet


About that...
https://www.kgun9.com/news/coronaviru​s​/ducey-announces-163m-in-grants-availa​ble-to-schools-without-mask-vaccine-ma​ndates?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=webs​ite&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT IF I DON'T WANT TO BE VACCINATED, CAN I STILL GET THIS OFFER?

We understand that choosing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a highly personal decision. We advise all employees and guests to consult with their healthcare provider regarding whether to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination and which vaccine to receive after reviewing the available information. If you have made the personal decision to not receive the Covid vaccine, you can still purchase an Original Glazed® Heart doughnut for one week, 8/30 - 9/5 to share with a friend or family member.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Krispy Kreme - The Baddest (Official Video)
Youtube 4ntk7V6km3k
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Still not worth the drive.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gway: Krispy Krem: eat more beef tallow!


The tallow isn't what kills you, it's the sugar.  For me it's also the flour that makes me chubby.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And people have the gall to use the phrase "failed state."

I can't get a free doughnut up here. I have to PAY for it.

Of course, my healthcare is free, but that doesn't taste good!
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sloppy Wreck: UberDave: They should give the Krispy Kreme swimsuit calendar to anyone who gets vaccinated.

Not sure I want to see the Krispy Kreme swimsuit calendar. Have you seen the usual clientele at a donut shop?

Give it to those that don't get vaccinated...


I did used to work with a Christy Kreme. Many jokes were made, but I'd definitely like to see her in a swimsuit.
 
patrick767
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The closest Krispy Kreme is 90 miles away. I haz a sad.
 
Gway
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Gway: Krispy Krem: eat more beef tallow!

The tallow isn't what kills you, it's the sugar.  For me it's also the flour that makes me chubby.

Methinks you should have your cholesterol checked after imbibing in Krispy Kreme doughnuts... just saying-
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.