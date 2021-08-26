 Skip to content
(South Bend Tribune)   *tap* *tap* *tap*   (southbendtribune.com) divider line
35
    More: Amusing, Test Test Obituary, South Bend, Indiana, Mishawaka, Indiana  
•       •       •

2289 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2021 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The audio version makes it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Google Communication App Using Morse Code.
Youtube ls-nh_EGymQ
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and in case they fix it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ringthedamnbell.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did a roadie die?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What's all this about testes?"
flapperscomedy.comView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally putting that test trope to rest!

/anything but that!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can still send flowers!
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard the cause of death was something about the testes.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The old grey goose is dead :(
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "What's all this about testes?"
[flapperscomedy.com image 300x220]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A census taker tried to test me once...
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The life of a high school teacher is not a varied one.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think his name was Mic.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iowan73: Did a roadie die?


A roadie for Barenaked Ladies?

Barenaked Ladies - Testing 123 [Official Music Video]
Youtube cPeEMNo26_Q
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it's negative, thoughts and prayers.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/first thing that popped to mind when I read the headline
 
HailRobonia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sort of reminds me of my idea to change my name to Lorem Ipsum to make me super ungooglable.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Testing in production is so exciting.
 
SirPeteTheGreat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
T'was just the wind and nothing more
 
Mattix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The South Bend Tribune website and paper in general has completely turned to garbage since Gannett bought them.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just use loreum ipsum to make your filler text. It's tradition.
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had the time today I'd make that into a metal song and upload it to youtube like all the kids are doing now.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ls-nh_EG​ymQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I get that it's a joke, but a Morse system might actually make sense as an input mode for the tiny screens of smartwatches. I can imagine a niche market of people who might need to input short text into a smartphone, without necessarily needing to look at the screen. The user could receive incoming texts in Morse via haptic vibrations, though it would be hard on the battery.

Blind people in particular might benefit from such a system. An experienced Morse telegraph operator can achieve 40 WPM.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We begin bombing in five minutes.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopompous: Unobtanium: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ls-nh_EG​ymQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

I get that it's a joke, but a Morse system might actually make sense as an input mode for the tiny screens of smartwatches. I can imagine a niche market of people who might need to input short text into a smartphone, without necessarily needing to look at the screen. The user could receive incoming texts in Morse via haptic vibrations, though it would be hard on the battery.

Blind people in particular might benefit from such a system. An experienced Morse telegraph operator can achieve 40 WPM.


Or you send in Morse and it converts the Morse to sound for you on the receiving end (to save battery life and make it easier to understand the message)

I would get one for my visually impaired wife, just so I don't have to watch her fight with the phone when doing speech-to-text. Although it is fun when the dog barks in the background and the phone tries to add that into the message
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Testes Testes 1 2...3?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What's wrong with developing against production?
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no math on the test.
 
EmperorSled
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Walker: "What's all this about testes?"
[flapperscomedy.com image 300x220]

[Fark user image 425x533]


I graduated HS in '97 so BnB were right in my wheel house. I'm now a Scoutmaster. Went on a hike this weekend and was testing out some walkie-talkies. That came out without even a thought. I realized it while I was saying two, and thought, "well, might as well finish it at this point in time."

Luckily it was just 13-14 year old boys and one other dad who has a sense of humor. They all laughed.
 
Teedee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was anyone else waiting for the bass to drop on the audio file? 'Cause I was.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: [Fark user image 800x523]
/first thing that popped to mind when I read the headline


I was hoping for
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Check one. Check one. Sibilance. Sibilance.
Youtube EPVL45WkH84
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
