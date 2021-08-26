 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Today in "Real Headline or MadLib?": Palestinian twins open cafe in converted jet in West Bank   (apnews.com) divider line
21
    More: Amusing, Israel, West Bank, Second Intifada, Jordan, First Intifada, Palestinian National Authority, northern Israeli city of Safed, Israeli military checkpoint  
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wademh: And?


Mazel tov!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: And?


Israel will put on a bomb on it next time they're busy blowing shiat up.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Welcome to The Hijacker's Cafe," home of the Silver Box Cutter Steak."
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy Kareem's House of Kebabs?
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: wademh: And?

Israel will put on a bomb on it next time they're busy blowing shiat up.


Worse, the Palestinians now have an "Air Force".
Israel must bomb even more shiat in self defense now.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might as well paint a target on top of it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
roadsideamerica.comView Full Size

This thing is sitting a couple of blocks down from my place in Houston. I dont think they serve food but ive seen some neighborhood kids getting high next to it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the stewardesses hot?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Are the stewardesses hot?


Yes, because the US is the only country in the world where sky waitresses are not all smoking hot all the time.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [roadsideamerica.com image 280x210]
This thing is sitting a couple of blocks down from my place in Houston. I dont think they serve food but ive seen some neighborhood kids getting high next to it.


Is that in someone's yard? Or is that a really ugly park?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: dothemath: [roadsideamerica.com image 280x210]
This thing is sitting a couple of blocks down from my place in Houston. I dont think they serve food but ive seen some neighborhood kids getting high next to it.

Is that in someone's yard? Or is that a really ugly park?


A little bit of both.
Its kinda in the parking lot of the VFW hall.
My dad was in Nam so I can drink beer there.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: IamTomJoad: dothemath: [roadsideamerica.com image 280x210]
This thing is sitting a couple of blocks down from my place in Houston. I dont think they serve food but ive seen some neighborhood kids getting high next to it.

Is that in someone's yard? Or is that a really ugly park?

A little bit of both.
Its kinda in the parking lot of the VFW hall.
My dad was in Nam so I can drink beer there.


Petition to have them at lest put a slide on it.

It looks sad and dejected, fenced with crap you get at Home Depot. Like a children's book, "Jetty McJetface and the lonely VFW"
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: dothemath: IamTomJoad: dothemath: [roadsideamerica.com image 280x210]
This thing is sitting a couple of blocks down from my place in Houston. I dont think they serve food but ive seen some neighborhood kids getting high next to it.

Is that in someone's yard? Or is that a really ugly park?

A little bit of both.
Its kinda in the parking lot of the VFW hall.
My dad was in Nam so I can drink beer there.

Petition to have them at lest put a slide on it.

It looks sad and dejected, fenced with crap you get at Home Depot. Like a children's book, "Jetty McJetface and the lonely VFW"


Odds are, it is the property of the Air Force, and someone at the VFW just sends in an annual lease form that gets rubberstamped.  The Air Force doesn't like slides or modifications, the airplanes they loan out are display only.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: IamTomJoad: dothemath: IamTomJoad: dothemath: [roadsideamerica.com image 280x210]
This thing is sitting a couple of blocks down from my place in Houston. I dont think they serve food but ive seen some neighborhood kids getting high next to it.

Is that in someone's yard? Or is that a really ugly park?

A little bit of both.
Its kinda in the parking lot of the VFW hall.
My dad was in Nam so I can drink beer there.

Petition to have them at lest put a slide on it.

It looks sad and dejected, fenced with crap you get at Home Depot. Like a children's book, "Jetty McJetface and the lonely VFW"

Odds are, it is the property of the Air Force, and someone at the VFW just sends in an annual lease form that gets rubberstamped.  The Air Force doesn't like slides or modifications, the airplanes they loan out are display only.


Party poopers!!!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
me: "DON'T... think of it..."

my brain: *lol the single most favorite double in the world is doublemint doublemint doublemint gum*

me: aagh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The story would be more interesting if they went for trolling value, and painted the jet in El Al livery... Of course, it would likely get vandalised the very first day...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: NM Volunteer: IamTomJoad: dothemath: IamTomJoad: dothemath: [roadsideamerica.com image 280x210]
This thing is sitting a couple of blocks down from my place in Houston. I dont think they serve food but ive seen some neighborhood kids getting high next to it.

Is that in someone's yard? Or is that a really ugly park?

A little bit of both.
Its kinda in the parking lot of the VFW hall.
My dad was in Nam so I can drink beer there.

Petition to have them at lest put a slide on it.

It looks sad and dejected, fenced with crap you get at Home Depot. Like a children's book, "Jetty McJetface and the lonely VFW"

Odds are, it is the property of the Air Force, and someone at the VFW just sends in an annual lease form that gets rubberstamped.  The Air Force doesn't like slides or modifications, the airplanes they loan out are display only.

Party poopers!!!


That's how it is with Army and Air Force surplus.  Veterans groups and government agencies can ask for something, but they get whatever the DoD is willing to give out.  From a museum perspective, it sucks because the odds of getting something with relevance to the town are practically non-existent unless a politician with significant pull gets involved.  The best part is that when the paperwork isn't sent in and the DoD is notified of the intent to cease the loan, it sits there anyway because the DoD doesn't want to pay for retrieval.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How bad is the food in Palestine that they are attracted to the airline dining experience?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: IamTomJoad: NM Volunteer: IamTomJoad: dothemath: IamTomJoad: dothemath: [roadsideamerica.com image 280x210]
This thing is sitting a couple of blocks down from my place in Houston. I dont think they serve food but ive seen some neighborhood kids getting high next to it.

Is that in someone's yard? Or is that a really ugly park?

A little bit of both.
Its kinda in the parking lot of the VFW hall.
My dad was in Nam so I can drink beer there.

Petition to have them at lest put a slide on it.

It looks sad and dejected, fenced with crap you get at Home Depot. Like a children's book, "Jetty McJetface and the lonely VFW"

Odds are, it is the property of the Air Force, and someone at the VFW just sends in an annual lease form that gets rubberstamped.  The Air Force doesn't like slides or modifications, the airplanes they loan out are display only.

Party poopers!!!

That's how it is with Army and Air Force surplus.  Veterans groups and government agencies can ask for something, but they get whatever the DoD is willing to give out.  From a museum perspective, it sucks because the odds of getting something with relevance to the town are practically non-existent unless a politician with significant pull gets involved.  The best part is that when the paperwork isn't sent in and the DoD is notified of the intent to cease the loan, it sits there anyway because the DoD doesn't want to pay for retrieval.


Slides and swings under the wings sounds cooler
 
