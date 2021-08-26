 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   London police arrest unmasked man for injecting food at three London supermarkets. No horse dewormer was believed to be involved   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
11
    More: Followup, Criminal Investigation Department, Metropolitan Police Service, Local authorities, London, Fulham, Iranian Embassy Siege, Food, Police  
•       •       •

690 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2021 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Was there an O-Face involved?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This stupid f*rker will cause $millions in food to be needlessly destroyed out of caution unless they have wall to wall CCTV coverage inside those stores.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir that is NOT how you do a hot beef injection.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a prick.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The odd thing is that there is a non-zero chance the Met is arresting him for injecting actual food into a grocery store instead of whatever the fark the English consume regularly.  Mine tailings and fried tar from the smell/appearance.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on him, the supermarkets are Brexit-empty, there's nothing to inject.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the tables have turned: it is now the maskless who are the criminals!
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers were first called out at 7:40 p.m. for reports of a man shouting abuse at people in the street.

Look, I came here for an argument!
 
I AM BECOME DERP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, horse dewormer was believed to be involved!

Fark user imageView Full Size


DNRTFA
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El Jefe Dynamo: Officers were first called out at 7:40 p.m. for reports of a man shouting abuse at people in the street.

Look, I came here for an argument!


Shut your festering gob, you tit!
 
TheValiant
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i miss the day when headlines were actually proofread. what did he inject into the food?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.