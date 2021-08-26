 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   I see you've played knifey-bombey before   (abc.net.au) divider line
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Defence Force immediately relocated the witness and her family after the incident because of fears for their safety.

And also because the house was blown to shiat maybe?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These things are going to happen when you make war permanent.

Get used to it.
 
Monac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Afghanistan:  The gift from W that keeps on giving.  And will for decades.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on what I've seen from my time following NRL, Australian police are only good for finding new ways to cook eggs.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lifeless: Based on what I've seen from my time following NRL, Australian police are only good for finding new ways to cook eggs.


That's simply not true; they're also very adept at physically abusing suspects in custody and covering for one another's crimes.

/nation is almost irrelevant
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder if the Afghans would like us more if we stopped murdering them...

Oh well, no way to know.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA: The district inspector also acknowledged that the officer in charge of the matter did not complete the necessary inquiries as he should have and that no suspects were identified.
"The officer involved has indicated that he 'dropped the ball' and has stated he will do better in the future," he wrote.

Fark user imageView Full Size

"My bad mate"
 
