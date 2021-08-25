 Skip to content
 
(WCTV Tallahassee)   Tallahassee doctor decides to try and drum up some extra patriotic chocking noises, because Florida hospitals aren't busy enough right now   (wctv.tv) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was it really necessary to even mention this was happening in Florida?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's the damned student loans. He needed a side gig.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What part of "do no harm" was lost on this guy?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a chocking development.
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hippocrates is chocking in his grave.
 
PunGent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Florida.  Not all that far from Gitmo.

/for all your bio terrorist storage needs
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yesterday Tallahassee school officials were reported to be puzzled because so many opt-out notes were coming from the same physician. TFA doesn't mention this, but dollars to donuts they did a little detective work and fingered this barf bag.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Trigger warning - includes graphic chocking noises
freidog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Also, I am a real doctor"

Well, no exploitive, lying, quack would say something like that; he's got my complete trust.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SoupJohnB: and fingered this barf bag.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, if you don't use chocks, thinks like big trucks become genuinely dangerous when parked.  Or to keep other things from rolling.   And... I guess it makes a noise when you put them in place, oddly it sounds kinda like "chock!".  Sorta like one of those onomatopoeia things, ya know?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
CHOKING

Why is this so difficult for people?!
 
