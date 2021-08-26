 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   Smith said his friend found the crates online for $3 per crate. "We basically paid $150 to hurt ourselves," Smith said   (wfaa.com) divider line
48
    More: Dumbass, American films, injured person report, The Incident, Lost, injured person, report, news conference, Chief Eddie Garcia  
•       •       •

1900 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2021 at 11:05 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The internet is the perfect creation for people who're born to follow.
 
ifky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kenny Rogers Jackass Dairy Challenge
Youtube enY771qAmvk
 
fsufan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is the very definition of the saying "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes"
 
Wobambo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have a 60-ish year old friend and former coworker who laughed her ass off over this latest idiocy. A few years back I had to drive her to the hospital after a single milk crate broke on her. She still gets weird nerve tinges/pain from it. It really feels like we're living through a really absurd and stupid horror movie like The Happening some days.

/quick fat girl
//outrun the wind!
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Big dummies, the edges of the crates are the strongest part, don't step in the middle that's where it's likely to break.
 
khatores
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
People take videos as they try to walk across stacked empty crates.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milk_cr​a​te_challenge

Sounds like people are trying to climb a mountain they've constructed from empty milk crates.

Anyway, it's really stupid. Milk crates aren't designed to handle the weight of a person (even a very stupid one missing a brain), the crates don't snap together securely so there are multiple points of failure, they're still unforgivingly hard when you fall on them, and so is the floor.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hospitals are already full of COVID patients. They don't need you dumbasses coming there for broken bones because of this sh*t.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey everybody try the new Get the Vaccine challenge it's totally cool just make a TikTok of yourself getting the vaccine and everyone will want to jump your bones they'll think you're so awesome.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Still cheaper & safer than buying your teenagers an ATV.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's only really a "challenge" if you surround your milk crates with punji sticks...
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So people are climbing my furniture from grad school (milk crates) while biatching about not wanting to participate in what I did for extra cash in grad school (medical trials).

Should really commit to the whole thing, you guys.
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would like to donate some guns for the people who dont die to play with.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This challenge brought to you by the:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Because we fix what you break.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Back in my day, milk crates were made of steel and ivory and they weighed 450lbs a piece and they were bulletproof and you had to stack them with a forklift AND WE LIKED IT!
 
skyotter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I want to start the "No, f*ck that!" challenge.

Someone suggests something stupid, and people say "No, f*ck that!"

It's fun.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Back in my day, milk crates were made of steel and ivory and they weighed 450lbs a piece and they were bulletproof and you had to stack them with a forklift AND WE LIKED IT!


I actually remember when plastic ones started replacing the metal ones...
 
MtnByker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm loving these videos!!! I support these injuries or as I call them, life lessons.
 
Target Builder [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cheat Mode: Fill them up with bottles of water (recommend plastic, or even better use plastic bags to fill the entire volume with water).

The reason these crates are tough to balance on is they don't have any mass, so all the stabilizing force has to come from the climbers mass, which is moving around and causes the crates to wobble, causing the climber to wobble more, causing the fall.

Shove 70lbs of water in each one and they'll be much more sturdy when stacked.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At $3 / crate those were not real milkcrates. Those were record shelves.
I bet a real milkcrate costs close to $10
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skyotter: I want to start the "No, f*ck that!" challenge.

Someone suggests something stupid, and people say "No, f*ck that!"

It's fun.


Hey, shut the f*ck up, you. This is really fun.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: At $3 / crate those were not real milkcrates. Those were record shelves.
I bet a real milkcrate costs close to $10


Those $3 crates were the best crates from Shanghai Dairy Farms.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jeff5: It's only really a "challenge" if you surround your milk crates with punji sticks...


Overturned lawnmowers on full throttle. Gotta have a little showmanship for the ADD tic-tockers.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Back in my day, milk crates were made of steel and ivory and they weighed 450lbs a piece and they were bulletproof and you had to stack them with a forklift AND WE LIKED IT!


I actually have 2 steel milk crates in my garage...

SumoJeb: At $3 / crate those were not real milkcrates. Those were record shelves.
I bet a real milkcrate costs close to $10


Milk crates are free, if you "find" them behind the store...
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I thought the milk crate challenge was pretty dumb at first, but then I saw this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


So imma gonna walk across some milk crates.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Any bets on the arrival of Russian Roulette Tik Tok?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Any bets on the arrival of Russian Roulette Tik Tok?


Using automatics?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The ones that get all the click involve obese people trying it
 
Toxophil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Any bets on the arrival of Russian Roulette Tik Tok?


I'll put ten on 2029.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jeff5: MillionDollarMo: Any bets on the arrival of Russian Roulette Tik Tok?

Using automatics?


Most likely.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Toxophil: MillionDollarMo: Any bets on the arrival of Russian Roulette Tik Tok?

I'll put ten on 2029.


That's the variant they play with Glocks, right?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Jeff5: It's only really a "challenge" if you surround your milk crates with punji sticks...

Overturned lawnmowers on full throttle. Gotta have a little showmanship for the ADD tic-tockers.


Let one of these dumb SOBs hit punji sticks from 4 feet up and you'll have plenty of "showmanship".
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

khatores: People take videos as they try to walk across stacked empty crates.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milk_cra​te_challenge

Sounds like people are trying to climb a mountain they've constructed from empty milk crates.

Anyway, it's really stupid. Milk crates aren't designed to handle the weight of a person (even a very stupid one missing a brain), the crates don't snap together securely so there are multiple points of failure, they're still unforgivingly hard when you fall on them, and so is the floor.


It's not so much them breaking as the instability of the stacks.The tiniest lateral force brings everything down.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Toxophil: MillionDollarMo: Any bets on the arrival of Russian Roulette Tik Tok?

I'll put ten on 2029.


I have to assume that someone has tried it and then Tik Tok nearly instantaneously took the video down.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Jeff5: MillionDollarMo: Any bets on the arrival of Russian Roulette Tik Tok?

Using automatics?

Most likely.


What you do is you just put one round in the magazine, but you can put it anywhere in there, top, bottom or middle. Then you put the mag in the gun, cycle the action and see what you win!
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Toxophil: MillionDollarMo: Any bets on the arrival of Russian Roulette Tik Tok?

I'll put ten on 2029.

That's the variant they play with Glocks, right?


Nah. We'll tell them it will #owhthelibs and that they should use Tokarevs
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can't wait to use this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Cheat Mode: Fill them up with bottles of water (recommend plastic, or even better use plastic bags to fill the entire volume with water).

The reason these crates are tough to balance on is they don't have any mass, so all the stabilizing force has to come from the climbers mass, which is moving around and causes the crates to wobble, causing the climber to wobble more, causing the fall.

Shove 70lbs of water in each one and they'll be much more sturdy when stacked.


Not water - the world is short of water.
Use urine from hospital patients -  or acid in thin glass bottles - a mix of both would be better.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: Big dummies, the edges of the crates are the strongest part, don't step in the middle that's where it's likely to break.


Watching how the collapses happen, it looks like this is stiffness-driven rather than strength driven.  It's the increased wiggle of the crates as the tower gets taller that farks them, not the crates breaking.  Some engineering student should do a buckling analysis on this.  I'm sure you could Euler and eigenvalue the shiat out of it.

If I'm correct, you'd have the best chance of success if you did it on concrete (much stiffer than grass) with the stiffest crates you can find.  Of course concrete and a tower that was higher before it buckled would also give you the best chance of ending up full of tubes with your family tearfully using words like "unplug"...
 
Dimensio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This picture is literally the only remotely good thing to come out of the milk crate challenge.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
virgo47
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
every day is smarter than the next
 
Jeff5
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

clawsoon: LeftisRightisWrong: Big dummies, the edges of the crates are the strongest part, don't step in the middle that's where it's likely to break.

Watching how the collapses happen, it looks like this is stiffness-driven rather than strength driven.  It's the increased wiggle of the crates as the tower gets taller that farks them, not the crates breaking.  Some engineering student should do a buckling analysis on this.  I'm sure you could Euler and eigenvalue the shiat out of it.

If I'm correct, you'd have the best chance of success if you did it on concrete (much stiffer than grass) with the stiffest crates you can find.  Of course concrete and a tower that was higher before it buckled would also give you the best chance of ending up full of tubes with your family tearfully using words like "unplug"...


Or you could invest $8.99 in a bag of zip ties...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MtnByker: I'm loving these videos!!! I support these injuries or as I call them, life lessons.


I prefer the term 'object lesson' but sadly, I'm not people participating in these sort of stunts can learn from them.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skyotter: I want to start the "No, f*ck that!" challenge.

Someone suggests something stupid, and people say "No, f*ck that!"

It's fun.


But where's the challenge?
 
nobody11155
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeff5: The Pope of Manwich Village: Back in my day, milk crates were made of steel and ivory and they weighed 450lbs a piece and they were bulletproof and you had to stack them with a forklift AND WE LIKED IT!

I actually remember when plastic ones started replacing the metal ones...


Beat me to it.  Some did used to be metal and designed to stack filled with glass bottles.  They weren't 450# but everything else the OP was trying to make a joke about was actually kind of correct.  The ones the milkman used, though were usually a light wire basket type.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ less than a minute ago  
SumoJeb: At $3 / crate those were not real milkcrates. Those were record shelves.
I bet a real milkcrate costs close to $10

Milk crates are free, if you "find" them behind the store...

Heh sure are. My first house that I rented was quickly outfitted with floor to ceiling milkcrate shelving units in all the rooms. To get enough milkcrates we had to drive one town over to raid their grocery stores too.

I've since matured and now use Rubbermaid bins.

/empty kegs can be found the same way
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.