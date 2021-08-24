 Skip to content
(Orange County Register)   Sometimes you take a dump... sometimes the dump takes you   (ocregister.com) divider line
    Sad, House, Ancient Rome, Apartment, loaded dump truck, Condominium, Real estate, Semi-trailer truck, Joe Reyes  
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just ask Elvis
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a dump truck or a plow? The caption said it plowed through a field.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christmas Vacation Uncle Lewis.. Nitroglycerin plant.
Youtube OmzKAc5M-kQ
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Erfurt Latrine Disaster - A Meeting From Hell - Extra History
Youtube wPjg-pDbVzY
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
An ice cream delivery truck lost it's brakes and rolled through a wall at an office I was working at, we got free ice cream every Friday for a year.

Not so happy ending for these folks.
 
eswan [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Holy crap. From what I can figure out he went from the exit ramp in the upper right, hit a truck at the stop light, a couple of cars on Lincoln, went through the line of trees, accross a hundred feet or so of grass, through a parking lot, through one building and into another.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You have to wonder what type of shinnanagins this guy was up to for God to smite him with such particularity.
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well it was someone working to support themselves in California so 90% chance it's a conservative anti-vaxxer
 
Baron Harkonnen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


A list of the ten most dangerous jobs in America.  Police officer isn't even on that list.  Because garbage men have a fatality rate three times the rate of police officers and that's a fact.  You don't fark around with a garbage man. 

Garbageman comes around, sees you haven't separated your paper and your plastics correctly, he'll pull a service revolver, demand you explain yourself on the spot and if you can't maybe he'll put a bullet thru your head right there.  Maybe he'll kill your wife, maybe he'll kill your kid, maybe he'll kill your dog.  You can't say nothing.

Garbagemen separate civilization from anarchy.  Defund the police?  Go ahead.  Maybe you'll see some negative consequences three or four years from now.  Defund garbagemen?  Good luck for your city three weeks from now.  That's why they're so respected.  And don't even get me started on sewage workers.  Those guys are next level.  Lose their support, you'll be puking your guts out three days from now. 

That's why I support the thin brown line.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thesharkman: Was it a dump truck or a plow? The caption said it plowed through a field.


It was also careening, and I've never seen a plow careen.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is exactly why you never want to live in a ground floor apartment,
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Baron Harkonnen: That's why I support the thin brown line.


sounds like my underpants.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"It sounded like an earthquake, bro,"

While I do appreciate the author's commitment to a complete and fair record in regards to quoting witnesses, l also feel like this quote could have been shortened by one word...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: "It sounded like an earthquake, bro,"

While I do appreciate the author's commitment to a complete and fair record in regards to quoting witnesses, l also feel like this quote could have been shortened by one word...


I read that in a Jeff Spiccoli voice...

/His dad has an awesome set of tools
// he can fix it
 
