(SFGate)   Yo Dawg, I heard you like sinking, so I noticed some sinking in your tower that was already sinking, and interrupted the sinking of concrete piles to prevent the earlier sinking   (sfgate.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That goose is about cooked.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Uhhhhh that's pretty bad sounding.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pop-verse.comView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, when they decide they can't save it, how hard is it to bring down a 58 story building without wiping out the buildings around it?

My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;
Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe don't place things that weigh hundreds of thousands of tons on top of soft rubble that was used to fill in the silt in the bay?
 
Dijon Ketchup [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Never should have been built. It's all infill there FFS. Who fricking approved the building???  Follow the money
 
phishrace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
SF is just trying to copy Santos Brazil, where all the buildings lean. The good news is that the more a building leans in Santos, the cheaper the rent (no water beds please). So look for SF rents to go down soon.

lh3.ggpht.comView Full Size
 
ieerto
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Doomed.  DOOOOMED!
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dijon Ketchup: Never should have been built. It's all infill there FFS. Who fricking approved the building???  Follow the money


You can build on infill but it requires driving pilings deep into the ground until you hit bedrock. Growing up, I lived in an apt building on reclaimed land with no issues but the builders took their time and did it right (built in the 80s and no sign of leaning, sinking or structural defects. 32 stories in Singapore)
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The blue-gray glassy modernist tower, completed in 2009 at 301 Mission Street, is the tallest residential building in the city and won numerous engineering awards upon its construction.

"And the 2010 'Building most likely to sink' award goes to..."
 
