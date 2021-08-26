 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Age (Melbourne))   The aristocrats   (theage.com.au) divider line
29
    More: Sick, Police, mortgage broker Richard Pusey, Constable, Police officer, Abuse, Bullying, Richard Paul Pusey, last year  
•       •       •

678 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2021 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah, yes, I remember Richard Pusey.

And his wife, Edith.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a sociopath. No wonder he did well in finance.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Farkers belonged to his fan club after he filmed the dead cops and posted the video to Instagram?
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is difficult to exaggerate the white-hot hatred that I harbour for this farker. Fortunately, it looks like karma is catching up with him. It's weird, I would normally decry the system that leaves ex-convicts without employment prospects, but in this instance, I feel like that's really working in everybody's favour. It's not just that he's an ex-con, it's that everybody will know and recognise him, and nobody will want to be associated with him. Well, apart from the nutters, who won't be any help at all.
Hopefully, his properties were all heavily leveraged, and he won't be able to keep any of them. It's unlike self-image will be tarnished thereby, because he's not the type of guy who can learn that lesson. So he'll just be an embittered arsehole, and will continue to fark up until he finally ends up in and out of prison without any hope of a better life.
Or, y'know, he could somehow learn to become a better person. Ha. No.
/Subs
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he has Boy Named Sue personality disorder.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DookieShoes62
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Someone familiar with the theft of computers and musical instruments said the heist had been a "serious piece of engineering", with the thieves entering a two-storey building through the ceiling."

This reads like a high school practice resume.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he cause the accident that killed the four cops? The article is not clear. Is he heated because he caused it by being pulled over for speeding or because he filmed it ?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't I just read about this asshole harassing some high school kid in Ft Lauderdale for wearing a mask?
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*hated not heated
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

This guy Pusey would say he's been running into assholes his whole life.

His life's report card is going to be marked "does not play well with others."
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: Did he cause the accident that killed the four cops? The article is not clear. Is he heated because he caused it by being pulled over for speeding or because he filmed it ?


From TFA it went like this: He got pulled over by the cops, he went to go take a piss on the side, a truck veered off the road, hitting the parked cars and the officers, at which point he went over to one of the dying cops and recorded him dying, saying "you deserved it for pulling me over", did nothing to help and walked home, all of which was caught on the cops' bodycam.
 
DookieShoes62
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Didn't I just read about this asshole harassing some high school kid in Ft Lauderdale for wearing a mask?


You're not my Superintendent!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You'd think having the cops mowed down while you had your back to them would have convinced himself of his immense luck, but not a narcissistic sociopath.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, come on. Naming a kid Dick Pussy pretty much set these events in stone.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dick Pusey? Now there's a name ripe for taking the piss out of!

/got nothing
 
DookieShoes62
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: You'd think having the cops mowed down while you had your back to them would have convinced himself of his immense luck, but not a narcissistic sociopath.


Social distancing. You expect common citizens to do the CPR during a pandemic with travel restrictions?
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Oh, come on. Naming a kid Dick Pussy pretty much set these events in stone.


*tinyfist*
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's a rough name to grow up with. He should've changed it to Harry.
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Sounds like he has Boy Named Sue personality disorder.

[Fark user image image 425x382]


The sequel by Shel got... interesting.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: How many Farkers belonged to his fan club after he filmed the dead cops and posted the video to Instagram?


Enforcing speed limits is like enforcing mask wearing
 
Nytfall
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks like he gave himself a dirty sanchez
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
static.ffx.ioView Full Size


That is a face that has had enough cocaine poured into it to fill a small swimming pool.
 
DookieShoes62
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LewDux: Gyrfalcon: How many Farkers belonged to his fan club after he filmed the dead cops and posted the video to Instagram?

Enforcing speed limits is like enforcing mask wearing


They probably steal your Black Rifle Coffee.
 
Stantz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: His life's report card is going to be marked "does not play well with others."


Throw in ODD, PDA, ASD, ADHD. The prick's a walking diagnosis
 
aagrajag
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think this guy is going to receive the Ken McElroy treatment, and really soon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Apparently there's no higher punishment in Australia for this shiat if it's constantly repeated? I mean I guess they can't really ship him off to a prison colony...
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: barefoot2008: Did he cause the accident that killed the four cops? The article is not clear. Is he heated because he caused it by being pulled over for speeding or because he filmed it ?

From TFA it went like this: He got pulled over by the cops, he went to go take a piss on the side, a truck veered off the road, hitting the parked cars and the officers, at which point he went over to one of the dying cops and recorded him dying, saying "you deserved it for pulling me over", did nothing to help and walked home, all of which was caught on the cops' bodycam.


Ok, thanks. I did read it more than once trying to figure it out. Four cops to pull over one speeder?
 
dmacaroon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Future Australian Prime Minister.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.