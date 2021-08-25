 Skip to content
(Twitter)   White House doesn't know if Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled to Dubai with $169 million in cash, as alleged   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Followup, shot  
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Dubai is nice this time of year.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
What ever happened to those pallets of billions of dollars that disappeared in Iraq and are still unaccounted for?

Sounds to me that Bide may have pulled a Bush, treating Afghanistan's money like American money and losing all track of where it is.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

brantgoose: What ever happened to those pallets of billions of dollars that disappeared in Iraq and are still unaccounted for?

Sounds to me that Bide may have pulled a Bush, treating Afghanistan's money like American money and losing all track of where it is.


That is a really unfair characterization of President Biden. He doesn't know where he is much less anything else.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Dubai is nice this time of year.


I think I would find it very hot if I ever went out-doors. But true, it is always a nice place to be super-rich.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Of course it does. Why would they lie about that?
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

brantgoose: feckingmorons: Dubai is nice this time of year.

I think I would find it very hot if I ever went out-doors. But true, it is always a nice place to be super-rich.


It is hot, but the humidity is about 20-30% so it isn't stifling. That said most everything is air conditioned. I would walk about 800 meters from the Metro station to the apartment and there were two bus stop kiosks on the way, I'd pop in to cool off as they had A/C.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Of course it does. Why would they lie about that?


The international intelligence game often involves pretending you don't know things that everyone knows you know. It can get ridiculous, but those are the rues of the game.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Pallets of cash?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He's going to be a poor-ass bottom biatch in Dubai with only $169M.  That's a rounding error.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Such an artist. Taxpayer funded.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Such an artist. Taxpayer funded.


Holy sh*t! I had no idea Dubya was a trekkie.
And is that a young Rudy Giuliani in the corner, or Bill Burr in the midst of a stroke?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Redh8t: solokumba: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Such an artist. Taxpayer funded.

Holy sh*t! I had no idea Dubya was a trekkie.
And is that a young Rudy Giuliani in the corner, or Bill Burr in the midst of a stroke?


Probably
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Redh8t: solokumba: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Such an artist. Taxpayer funded.

Holy sh*t! I had no idea Dubya was a trekkie.
And is that a young Rudy Giuliani in the corner, or Bill Burr in the midst of a stroke?


What's up with Richard Kind peeking up over the table?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

foo monkey: Redh8t: solokumba: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Such an artist. Taxpayer funded.

Holy sh*t! I had no idea Dubya was a trekkie.
And is that a young Rudy Giuliani in the corner, or Bill Burr in the midst of a stroke?

What's up with Richard Kind peeking up over the table?


It was a throw away
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Dubai is nice this time of year.


No. No, it's not. Because it's not a dry heat. The worst combination of insane humidity and desert. Without the oil money, nobody would want to live there.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: feckingmorons: Dubai is nice this time of year.

No. No, it's not. Because it's not a dry heat. The worst combination of insane humidity and desert. Without the oil money, nobody would want to live there.


I mean it's not bone dry but I don't recall the humidity being that over the top
 
undernova
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: brantgoose: feckingmorons: Dubai is nice this time of year.

I think I would find it very hot if I ever went out-doors. But true, it is always a nice place to be super-rich.

It is hot, but the humidity is about 20-30% so it isn't stifling. That said most everything is air conditioned. I would walk about 800 meters from the Metro station to the apartment and there were two bus stop kiosks on the way, I'd pop in to cool off as they had A/C.


You strike me as the kind of person who would need 2 A/C stops on an 800 meter walk.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He's probably been stashing $ millions outside of Afghanistan for months if not years. Unlike Biden, he always have a well-planned exit strategy.
 
ansius
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jesus fark, that was such an obvious line of Russian misinformation, I can't believe the Press are actually following it up.

The Russians are trying to cause the maximum amount of repetitional damage to Biden specifically and to the US in general, and everyone's just parroting this line without clearly stating its origin.
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Redh8t: solokumba: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Such an artist. Taxpayer funded.

Holy sh*t! I had no idea Dubya was a trekkie.
And is that a young Rudy Giuliani in the corner, or Bill Burr in the midst of a stroke?

What's up with Richard Kind peeking up over the table?


looks more like Alfred E. Newman.
 
ansius
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ansius: Jesus fark, that was such an obvious line of Russian misinformation, I can't believe the Press are actually following it up.

The Russians are trying to cause the maximum amount of repetitional damage to Biden specifically and to the US in general, and everyone's just parroting this line without clearly stating its origin.


Just to make this absolutely clear, this entire thing came from the Russian Embassy in Kabul. As per Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/worl​d/asia-pac​ific/russia-says-afghan-president-fled​-with-cars-helicopter-full-cash-ria-20​21-08-16/
 
Trik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Redh8t: solokumba: [Fark user image image 850x478]

Such an artist. Taxpayer funded.

Holy sh*t! I had no idea Dubya was a trekkie.
And is that a young Rudy Giuliani in the corner, or Bill Burr in the midst of a stroke?


The guy with the hitler mustache?
 
soj4life
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ansius: ansius: Jesus fark, that was such an obvious line of Russian misinformation, I can't believe the Press are actually following it up.

The Russians are trying to cause the maximum amount of repetitional damage to Biden specifically and to the US in general, and everyone's just parroting this line without clearly stating its origin.

Just to make this absolutely clear, this entire thing came from the Russian Embassy in Kabul. As per Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/world​/asia-pacific/russia-says-afghan-presi​dent-fled-with-cars-helicopter-full-ca​sh-ria-2021-08-16/


Fox, the GOP, and trumpsters love getting their marching orders information from the Kremlin.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ansius: ansius: Jesus fark, that was such an obvious line of Russian misinformation, I can't believe the Press are actually following it up.

The Russians are trying to cause the maximum amount of repetitional damage to Biden specifically and to the US in general, and everyone's just parroting this line without clearly stating its origin.

Just to make this absolutely clear, this entire thing came from the Russian Embassy in Kabul. As per Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/world​/asia-pacific/russia-says-afghan-presi​dent-fled-with-cars-helicopter-full-ca​sh-ria-2021-08-16/


Anything to make life a li'l sh*ttier for someone else. Not a distraction at all.

How's the Ukraine going, Vlad?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who doesn't nab a little bit of cash on the way out the door of their former business?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fox coukd go to Dubai and pay a visit.  If everything in the condo is covered in $100 bills then, yeah.

Other indicators:
Plenty of blow
Two chicks waiting for the Super Viagra to kick in
Name brand pizza boxes under the couch
Premium cable
Maybe a super gaming system with a curved screen and deafening, annoy the neighbor speakers.  But no Call of Duty games, of course.  Too soon.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Who doesn't nab a little bit of cash on the way out the door of their former business?


It's simpler to just pinch off as much as one can a little at a time, and then split before someone notices the "irregularities". If one does it properly, one can have that nice piece of property in Costa Rica all set up before one needs to gracefully exit the ranks of the employed. 

I wonder if anyone has examined activity with Fat Donny's overseas accounts over the last couple of years? $100 Million would make a nice little nest egg, especially if the source can't be easily traced.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The US has never cared about where the money it sank into Afghanistan went to before, why should it care now?
 
fargin a
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What?! Nobody told Joe where the after party was?

And you thought he was one of the cool kids.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be the only thing Biden doesn't know.
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pelosi and her husband make more than that with insider trading and no one seems to care.
 
freidog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: feckingmorons: Dubai is nice this time of year.

No. No, it's not. Because it's not a dry heat. The worst combination of insane humidity and desert. Without the oil money, nobody would want to live there.


If you had 170 million in USD, you could probably afford at least a studio apartment with a window AC unit (not one with a sea-side view of course).
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All the lives and money thrown at this pointless war, and suddenly someone is concerned about 169 million dollars?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Pelosi and her husband make more than that with insider trading and no one seems to care.


It's legal for Congrescritters to use inside information in stock trades. Just ask Kelly Loeffler.
 
smunns
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's pretty clear the White House doesn't seem to know anything anymore, especially anything in the short term.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That is that dudes money.  He earned that money.
 
