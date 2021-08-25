 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   Reddit is revolting   (forbes.com) divider line
26
    More: News, Social media, Debut albums, Social information processing, open letter, Internet forum, Quarantine, Reddit, Reddit ban message boards  
•       •       •

1001 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Aug 2021 at 8:30 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
You said it. They stink on ice.
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Yeah, we know.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
ah subby - I see what you did there...

nice work
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever. I don't think reddit will ever catch on.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
let them eat cake?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've noticed that the moderators on the Reddit forums I like (Freemasonry and New Mexico) tend to crack down on that bullshiat.  But I have occasionally wandered onto the Conspiracy forum, since their members like to crap all over the Freemasonry forum.  I've reported conspiracy stuff and antisemitic stuff, and the moderators there won't do anything.

Sounds like Reddit just needs to nuke certain forums and ban the moderators on those forums.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meanwhile on Fark accounts spreading disinformation about Covid are protected and normal users will "get over it".
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good thing we all have a forum filled with intellectuals and level-headed individuals to hang out on.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
vAlUAbLe DeBaTe
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No shiat subby. Now what is TFA about?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Salmon: Good thing we all have a forum filled with intellectuals and level-headed individuals to hang out on.


2chan *is* pretty great.
 
cyberbenali
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Sounds like Reddit just needs to nuke certain forums and ban the moderators on those forums.


Provided enough bourbon, Drew may even do it for them.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Reddit has 52 million daily users?

Fark is similar, in that we also have 52 daily users.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wow...  reposts on Reddit?  I can't imagine that has ever happened before.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Reddit Jannies - They Do It For Free
Youtube NMLAjADLpdA
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, we get to deal with the misinformation here because FaRk WiLL bE An EcHo ChamBER or something.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Reddit made an announcement about this, then locked the post from discussion and directed users to other subreddits whose mods were unaware they were about to get mobbed by people.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I've noticed that the moderators on the Reddit forums I like (Freemasonry and New Mexico) tend to crack down on that bullshiat.  But I have occasionally wandered onto the Conspiracy forum, since their members like to crap all over the Freemasonry forum.  I've reported conspiracy stuff and antisemitic stuff, and the moderators there won't do anything.

Sounds like Reddit just needs to nuke certain forums and ban the moderators on those forums.


Truth.

Reddit has some great forums.  Woodworking, pestcontrol, guitar, on and on, where mods put a stop to bullshiat and do so quickly.

There are also some horrid subs, much like the politics tab here.  At least on Reddit they don't have the shiatty parts constantly leak into the good parts.
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Reddit has 52 million daily users?

Fark is similar, in that we also have 52 daily users.


Don't worry. With enough mucking around, Reddit can become like Fark soon enough.
 
Headso
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Reddit has 52 million daily users?

Fark is similar, in that we also have 52 daily users.


reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Quite a few subreddits should be given the chapo treatment.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the billion dollar company with unpaid moderators that wonders why some of them are awful.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.