(NBC Philadelphia)   Among the things you hope to never hear from your son: "Dad, you have a knife in your neck"   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
12
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Especially since I'm his mom.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey, you have weasels on your face.
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Dad, you have a knife in your balls."
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kids today are into knife piercings.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And that child grew up to be Eric Trump
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"He believes Walklett's mental health issues played a role in the attack."
Really?
You think that?
Wow, these people are geniuses.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"That's what got me in this trouble with this guy," Mullan said. "I was trying to help him."

What we learn from this is : don't make business decisions on a charity basis. Or have a locked door between employees and management. And maybe between all employees, as well. After all, some of them have to be good.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Speak for yourself subby, speak for yourself.
 
covfefe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Old but still sharp
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Or are you just happy to see me?"
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, shit! When did I get stabbed
Youtube _ZpYCz5ymwo
 
AnotherBrian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
