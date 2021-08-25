 Skip to content
(US State Department)   If you're at Kabul Airport eating a slice of Sbarro pizza, downing it with a $10 cocktail and farking around on Fark on the airport wi-fi, the State Department has a message for you: EVACUATE THE AIRPORT IMMEDIATELY   (af.usembassy.gov) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.
 
merlotguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I farking love Sbarro
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: That doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.


I'm not subby. But  do you do this often in real life. Like completely miss the point of a comment, or criticism and latch on to some high functioning tiny detail...which most people with normal brain scans would understand?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: thorpe: That doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.

I'm not subby. But  do you do this often in real life. Like completely miss the point of a comment, or criticism and latch on to some high functioning tiny detail...which most people with normal brain scans would understand?


But it still doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.  Also not subby
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: optikeye: thorpe: That doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.

I'm not subby. But  do you do this often in real life. Like completely miss the point of a comment, or criticism and latch on to some high functioning tiny detail...which most people with normal brain scans would understand?

But it still doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.  Also not subby


U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: BunkyBrewman: optikeye: thorpe: That doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.

I'm not subby. But  do you do this often in real life. Like completely miss the point of a comment, or criticism and latch on to some high functioning tiny detail...which most people with normal brain scans would understand?

But it still doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.  Also not subby

U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.


They really should have left over a month ago if they are just visiting.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: BunkyBrewman: optikeye: thorpe: That doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.

I'm not subby. But  do you do this often in real life. Like completely miss the point of a comment, or criticism and latch on to some high functioning tiny detail...which most people with normal brain scans would understand?

But it still doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.  Also not subby

U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.


Which are gates for getting into the airport. As in if you are outside, leave the area. Not leave the airport. The area around the airport is no bueno.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ISIS destroying the airport would seriously fark things up for those countries whose embassies are still operating in Kabul. Since many of those countries are US adversaries the potential for schadenfreude is strong.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: optikeye: BunkyBrewman: optikeye: thorpe: That doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.

I'm not subby. But  do you do this often in real life. Like completely miss the point of a comment, or criticism and latch on to some high functioning tiny detail...which most people with normal brain scans would understand?

But it still doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.  Also not subby

U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.

Which are gates for getting into the airport. As in if you are outside, leave the area. Not leave the airport. The area around the airport is no bueno.


Then why the FARK are they hanging about when the shait is hitting the taliban?
This has been weeks in the coming.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily, we are powerful enough that if they really piss us off, we can just really start stomping the ever loving shiat out of them.

/ especially since we got almost all out non-combat personnel out
// and we could say "I told you so"
/// everyone likes to say "I told you so"
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The red zone is for bombing only.

The yellow zone is for loading and unloading only.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: Luckily, we are powerful enough that if they really piss us off, we can just really start stomping the ever loving shiat out of them.

/ especially since we got almost all out non-combat personnel out
// and we could say "I told you so"
/// everyone likes to say "I told you so"


Yup, I fully expect that. If we did it before the 'fark around' phase. People would be "oh noooo.....nation building, etc..."
You do it after they start farking about...and get UN on board. (which is a major thing)...they'll find out.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sbarro or Saigon?
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: urger: optikeye: BunkyBrewman: optikeye: thorpe: That doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.

I'm not subby. But  do you do this often in real life. Like completely miss the point of a comment, or criticism and latch on to some high functioning tiny detail...which most people with normal brain scans would understand?

But it still doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.  Also not subby

U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.

Which are gates for getting into the airport. As in if you are outside, leave the area. Not leave the airport. The area around the airport is no bueno.

Then why the FARK are they hanging about when the shait is hitting the taliban?
This has been weeks in the coming.


Imagine the lines at the airport if the TSA had assault rifles and had a very high expectation of getting shot at. That is why those folks are outside the airport. They're not hanging around, they are on the line to get in.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ISIS-K probably has a VBIED(s) or a pack of suicide bombers inbound if I had to guess. They love killing civilians.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's like a bad Jack Benny Joke.  Leave the airport or wait her for the attack that could kill you.  "I'm thinking.  I'm thinking."

Seriously though.  On one hand, you could be killed in a very likely attack.  On the other hand, if you leave the airport you may never get back in and could probably die also.  I think I am sticking as close to Americans with guns as possible.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
England is telling their people the same thing....

So something is up.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sabreace22: ISIS-K probably has a VBIED(s) or a pack of suicide bombers inbound if I had to guess. They love killing civilians.


Reporter on CNN today was saying that ISIS-K is like ISIS but more extreme.  Wait wut?  More extreme than ISIS?  Are they they the creatures from from I Am Legend?
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a mess. Thanks Bushbamatrump.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: The red zone is for bombing only.

The yellow zone is for loading and unloading only.


Oh really, JulieAzel626? Why pretend, we both know perfectly well what this is about. You want me to have an abortion.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: 1funguy: Luckily, we are powerful enough that if they really piss us off, we can just really start stomping the ever loving shiat out of them.

/ especially since we got almost all out non-combat personnel out
// and we could say "I told you so"
/// everyone likes to say "I told you so"

Yup, I fully expect that. If we did it before the 'fark around' phase. People would be "oh noooo.....nation building, etc..."
You do it after they start farking about...and get UN on board. (which is a major thing)...they'll find out.


I hope you're right.
And I hope Erik prince gets done for war profiteering

$6500 for a plane ride
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: optikeye: BunkyBrewman: optikeye: thorpe: That doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.

I'm not subby. But  do you do this often in real life. Like completely miss the point of a comment, or criticism and latch on to some high functioning tiny detail...which most people with normal brain scans would understand?

But it still doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.  Also not subby

U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.

Which are gates for getting into the airport. As in if you are outside, leave the area. Not leave the airport. The area around the airport is no bueno.


The East Gate is for immediate loading and unloading of passengers only
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat. Show.

The blood of the interpreters (and their extended families) who helped you are on your hands, America.

Nobody will ever help America again.

Good jorb. The next war (wherever it is) will be fought without any hearts and minds and will be a failure worse than this.

Do you think the Ukrainians trust America about anything now?

How about Taiwan?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, the administration has contingencies for everything except the obvious.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: JulieAzel626: The red zone is for bombing only.

The yellow zone is for loading and unloading only.

Oh really, JulieAzel626? Why pretend, we both know perfectly well what this is about. You want me to have an abortion.


It's really the only sensible thing to do. If its done safely, therapeutically, there's no danger involved.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ric Romero writing for BBC
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: The red zone is for bombing only.

The yellow zone is for loading and unloading only.


shakes tiny fist
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: optikeye: 1funguy: Luckily, we are powerful enough that if they really piss us off, we can just really start stomping the ever loving shiat out of them.

/ especially since we got almost all out non-combat personnel out
// and we could say "I told you so"
/// everyone likes to say "I told you so"

Yup, I fully expect that. If we did it before the 'fark around' phase. People would be "oh noooo.....nation building, etc..."
You do it after they start farking about...and get UN on board. (which is a major thing)...they'll find out.

I hope you're right.
And I hope Erik prince gets done for war profiteering

$6500 for a plane ride


Per seat.

Or does that 2 year old on your lap fly fr


/I couldn't finish that sentence, it makes me so angry
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

merlotguy: I farking love Sbarro


I farking love cocaine!!!!

Oh wait no that was Parmesan cheese.

Oh I really shouldn't be snorted that up my nose.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are loving every minute of this
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: BunkyBrewman: optikeye: thorpe: That doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.

I'm not subby. But  do you do this often in real life. Like completely miss the point of a comment, or criticism and latch on to some high functioning tiny detail...which most people with normal brain scans would understand?

But it still doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.  Also not subby

U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: thorpe: That doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.

I'm not subby. But  do you do this often in real life. Like completely miss the point of a comment, or criticism and latch on to some high functioning tiny detail...which most people with normal brain scans would understand?


Welcome_to_fark.jheef
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: shiat. Show.

The blood of the interpreters (and their extended families) who helped you are on your hands, America.

Nobody will ever help America again.

Good jorb. The next war (wherever it is) will be fought without any hearts and minds and will be a failure worse than this.

Do you think the Ukrainians trust America about anything now?

How about Taiwan?


The blood would also be on the hands of the Taliban and the Afghan forces that didn't fight but ya, America is in the mix.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

merlotguy: I farking love Sbarro


Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x478]


I don't dislike Sbarro nearly as much as some people to do, but obviously it's not my pizza of choice in New York. If I'm traveling and I see Sbarro, I assume it's better than 90% of the local stuff.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: ColonelCathcart: shiat. Show.

The blood of the interpreters (and their extended families) who helped you are on your hands, America.

Nobody will ever help America again.

Good jorb. The next war (wherever it is) will be fought without any hearts and minds and will be a failure worse than this.

Do you think the Ukrainians trust America about anything now?

How about Taiwan?

The blood would also be on the hands of the Taliban and the Afghan forces that didn't fight but ya, America is in the mix.


America could have airlifted every single interpreter and direct family member 20 times over while pulling back in a controlled manner, but Biden had to have his symbolic pullout before September 11 magical withdrawal.
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

merlotguy: I farking love Sbarro


Worst case of food poisoning from sbarro pizza sitting under a warming lamps for hours. Ass - fountain for ever
 
RoyHobbs22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sbarro? Support locals, get a kabob or something. SMFH
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: urger: optikeye: BunkyBrewman: optikeye: thorpe: That doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.

I'm not subby. But  do you do this often in real life. Like completely miss the point of a comment, or criticism and latch on to some high functioning tiny detail...which most people with normal brain scans would understand?

But it still doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.  Also not subby

U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.

Which are gates for getting into the airport. As in if you are outside, leave the area. Not leave the airport. The area around the airport is no bueno.

Then why the FARK are they hanging about when the shait is hitting the taliban?
This has been weeks in the coming.


It's Benjamin's fault.

/It is ALWAYS about the Benjamins
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bombing an airport that still has a Sbarro's? I'm not saying I approve. But I understand.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a contingency plan for emergencies

The DoD should've read the State Department's website.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sabreace22: ISIS-K probably has a VBIED(s) or a pack of suicide bombers inbound if I had to guess. They love killing civilians.


Saying you're ISIS in Afghanistan is geographically stupid.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: optikeye: BunkyBrewman: optikeye: thorpe: That doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.

I'm not subby. But  do you do this often in real life. Like completely miss the point of a comment, or criticism and latch on to some high functioning tiny detail...which most people with normal brain scans would understand?

But it still doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.  Also not subby

U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.

[Fark user image 425x471]


I love that.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

optikeye: urger: optikeye: BunkyBrewman: optikeye: thorpe: That doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.

I'm not subby. But  do you do this often in real life. Like completely miss the point of a comment, or criticism and latch on to some high functioning tiny detail...which most people with normal brain scans would understand?

But it still doesn't say they're evacuating the airport.  Also not subby

U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.

Which are gates for getting into the airport. As in if you are outside, leave the area. Not leave the airport. The area around the airport is no bueno.

Then why the FARK are they hanging about when the shait is hitting the taliban?
This has been weeks in the coming.


Their time off requests were denied?
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Sabreace22: ISIS-K probably has a VBIED(s) or a pack of suicide bombers inbound if I had to guess. They love killing civilians.

Reporter on CNN today was saying that ISIS-K is like ISIS but more extreme.  Wait wut?  More extreme than ISIS?  Are they they the creatures from from I Am Legend?


Nah, that's BS. They're the local franchise of ISIS, more radical than the Taliban, sure, but not some super terrorism organization. They're essentially confined to the far east of the country in Nuristan and Nangahar and they've been taking pot-shots at the Taliban for five or so years. Their M.O. when I was there was to suicide vest schools or markets, and to shoot up the same. I can't remember if motorcycle attacks were them or Haqqani. But they never seemed to come after hardened targets, that was the Taliban for sure. If they cobble enough explosives together to do a truck bomb, that will do some serious damage.

I remember the July 1st Taliban truck bombing, that was huge, two miles from RSHQ. Shook everywhere in the HQ but where I worked. Alarm went off people were streaming in asking questions and we had no idea what had happened until we got it up on PTDS. Huuuuge crater. Missed lunch that day because we were locked down. It's funny that most of my memories revolve around food. Guess that's why I'm a fat body.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
the original message was truncated, it started with PUT DOWN YOUR PHONES,
 
Xaxor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sigh. Does more spilled blood ever solve anything?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x357]

[Fark user image 425x598]


I didn't realize we were abandoning our myriad bases around Saudi Arabia.
 
Leon kompowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: The red zone is for bombing only.

The yellow zone is for loading and unloading the cannons only.


.
 
