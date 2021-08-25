 Skip to content
"You can't go home again." -Thomas Wolfe. "Life's a voyage that's homeward bound." -Herman Melville. "Looks like it's another of those stupid Incredible Journey things." -Gary Larson. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, homeward bound edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So after two and a half weeks of being stuck in a hotel while my house is being worked over by contractors, I'm finally heading home soon.  Wolfe's quote is intended to convey the futility of nostalgia, but I couldn't go home again because my bathroom didn't have a floor, or anything else until now. In the meantime I've been stuck in a hotel room with two cats, which means our triumphant return will at least be partly like that Homeward Bound movie the Larson quote references, where an odd collection of animals makes an incredible journey to return back to their home.  Or something.  I never watched any of those movies, in all honesty. But at least I'll be able to actually get work done again!

Fark Fiction Anthology Update! We're closing in on finishing the scoring for this year, so we should have notices sent out to everyone Soon™.  Stay tuned!
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Side note: I travel, a lot, during the summer. Finished just under 11,000 miles this year. I'm getting close to 100,000 traveled miles these last 10 years. All by automobile. Everyone asks, "So what's your destination?"

"Home."

Like, duh. All travel, currently in my life is, ultimately, back home. "No, no. WHERE are you going? Where are you headed?"

"Home." I do circles. I go out and come back. I'm really pleased with doing it.

I have millions of stories. If it weren't bed time, I'd tell you about the cops barging in on us at 11 pm in the motel in Petersburg, Wv...while we, two fat old lesbians, are trying to get dressed. Or about being chased off the beach in Gearhart, Oregon by a heard of elk.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Chance--The Bulldog: What, no, no strangers Shadow they'll take us to the pound they'll lock us up we'll never come out again!
 
RI_Red
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My parents moved out of the house where I grew up just after I got married. I'd already moved out to be closer to work, so I really can't go home again.

That's what I think of when I read Wolfe's quote.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Found it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It was a dark and stormy night. Suddenly a shot rang out followed minutes later by sirens calling somewhere in the neigh
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fat finger deluxe there folks. Stare, point and laugh because I am, too. That's how I know I'm home.
 
cpoet [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"The bus roared on. I was going home in October. Everybody goes home in October."

- Jack Kerouac
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RI_Red: My parents moved out of the house where I grew up just after I got married. I'd already moved out to be closer to work, so I really can't go home again.

That's what I think of when I read Wolfe's quote.


I think of:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mad cowboy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
snoopy made me think of I guess Roger Waters,   "Any fool knows a dog needs a home, a shelter from pigs on the wing."
 
