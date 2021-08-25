 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   It's not just fake vaccine cards the anti-vaxxers are buying   (twitter.com) divider line
67
    More: Sick, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So they're going to get sick and possibly die?

Seems like a rip off

Boo-hoo
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Circusdog320: So they're going to get sick and possibly die?

Seems like a rip off

Boo-hoo


Yeah, but in the process, they're going to infect a lot of others.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Call the feds on her, what she's doing is a federal crime.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ox45tallboy: Circusdog320: So they're going to get sick and possibly die?

Seems like a rip off

Boo-hoo

Yeah, but in the process, they're going to infect a lot of others.


A lot of people in what they thought were safe spaces
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is WAY more involved than I expected the antivaxxers to become. Fraud on a grander scale. A more deeply punishable scale......

I hope he is correct that the FBI is "already involved" - and in charging her and ALL of her "helpers".

Just how many "inside men" does this biatch already have at YOUR Walgreens or CVS?

Farking frightening.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah, social media: the gateway to becoming a very far-reaching, yet eminently TRACEABLE modern criminal.

This biatch, and all others doing a similar scam, should be charged with man slaughter for every single one of her "clients" to later die of covid.

PLUS a number equal to the local RO of each "client" on the day they purchased that fraudulent vaxx card.....
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the deal with "the gay agenda" to sterilize people? How will they make more gay people?
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The key to a good scam is not buying into the bullshiat. Don't get high on your own supply.

/fark these worthless assholes
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ox45tallboy: What's the deal with "the gay agenda" to sterilize people? How will they make more gay people?


Without kids we'd all have more free time and disposable income and this be a lot more gay.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

luna1580: Ah, social media: the gateway to becoming a very far-reaching, yet eminently TRACEABLE modern criminal.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

weddingsinger: ox45tallboy: What's the deal with "the gay agenda" to sterilize people? How will they make more gay people?

Without kids we'd all have more free time and disposable income and this be a lot more gay.


So, doesn't that mean straight antivaxxers killing kids with covid (their own, other people's, whatever!) are, in fact, "fueling the gay agenda"?!

I'll bet she never thought of THAT!

🤣
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm just so tired of all of this.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they just go hide in an annex somewhere
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faking a vaccination? Has first-world privilege evolved into its final form yet?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Log off for a while and go outside.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've received both shots and I have my vax card, but damn...they are easy to copy.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hope someone here from the us reports this to the FBI.

10 years per charge and honestly that sounds lenient given how many people it is putting at risk
 
dkulprit
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: What's the deal with "the gay agenda" to sterilize people? How will they make more gay people?


These people don't think very far.

They never get even partially to the logical conclusion.

I don't think they get past their initial idea.
 
skybird659
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: What's the deal with "the gay agenda" to sterilize people? How will they make more gay people?


I WISH they'd make up their farkin' minds! either we're trying to turn their kids gay or get rid of them altogether! Pick a hate lane, you're all over the map!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A Twitter link of a Tik Tok video about an Instagram account.


i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: ox45tallboy: What's the deal with "the gay agenda" to sterilize people? How will they make more gay people?

Without kids we'd all have more free time and disposable income and this be a lot more gay.


Well I don't have kids, have free time and a little disposable income, and I've had both Pfizer shots but the gay just isn't taking! WTF! Plus I'm still carrying keys in my purse because they won't stick. I feel ripped off by this free vaccine.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 425x362]


It would totally work.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stalin wasn't wrong.
A needle in every arm.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Does anyone have a quick copy of the gay agenda that I can review?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Circusdog320: So they're going to get sick and possibly die?

Seems like a rip off

Boo-hoo

Yeah, but in the process, they're going to infect a lot of others.


Yeah, but the actually vaccinated people are mostly going to get the snifflies if we're symptomatic at all, it's the other people with fake vaccine cards they're going to be killing.
 
brilett
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: What's the deal with "the gay agenda" to sterilize people? How will they make more gay people?


And if you're in a same gender relationship; you're not really worried about contraception. 🤔🤔
 
gamergirl23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x362]


You could just tell these people you know a guy who will make sure to only give them saline, but have it still be the vaccine. Though you might have to tell them what saline is.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am reminded of that story "A Man Without A Country". About the man that lived out his days on various ships. Because he could not go to any country. Let's do this with anyone caught with a fake card. Buy up some retired cruise ships. Revoke their citizenship. Take away their passport and all ID. Put them aboard. I am sure there will be enough sailors that are caught to man the ship. Make sure the world knows what is on that ship. If any country want to let them off, then so be it. Hopefully that will not happen. Maybe it grows to a whole fleet of ships from different countries. Let their story be a lesson to the world. Maybe after the first ship sails the rest will fall in line.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: What's the deal with "the gay agenda" to sterilize people? How will they make more gay people?


Yeah, I'm pretty sure that "the gay agenda" extends exactly as far as people wanting to have sex with other people of the same gender.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm perfectly fine with all these people showing up as vaccinated, so we remove the mask mandates, then they die.  Win win.
 
mononymous
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

433: Does anyone have a quick copy of the gay agenda that I can review?


Step 1: Steal Underpants
Step 2: ???
Step 3. Make gay babies (aka "gaybies")
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I've received both shots and I have my vax card, but damn...they are easy to copy.


Too true. But my state has a computerized data base. Our card can be verified.
 
brilett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x362]

You could just tell these people you know a guy who will make sure to only give them saline, but have it still be the vaccine. Though you might have to tell them what saline is.


Or you could just lie about giving them saline and give them the vaccine.
 
brilett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brilett: gamergirl23: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 425x362]

You could just tell these people you know a guy who will make sure to only give them saline, but have it still be the vaccine. Though you might have to tell them what saline is.

Or you could just lie about giving them saline and give them the vaccine.


My bad- sleep deprivation
 
paulleah
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

electricjebus: ox45tallboy: Circusdog320: So they're going to get sick and possibly die?

Seems like a rip off

Boo-hoo

Yeah, but in the process, they're going to infect a lot of others.

Yeah, but the actually vaccinated people are mostly going to get the snifflies if we're symptomatic at all, it's the other people with fake vaccine cards they're going to be killing.


Nope. They got a card. And Jesus.

They'll be fine
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mononymous: 433: Does anyone have a quick copy of the gay agenda that I can review?


bosguydotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
princhester
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The scammer refers to this as a "hustle" not some sort of idealistic duty she has taken on due to her anti-vax beliefs.  Her "insider" was making $10,000/wk.  I'm going to go out on a limb and say that the scammer herself  will be keeping most of the profit, so she is probably making even more.

What this suggests to me is that the scammer isn't even necessarily anti-vax.  She's just talking up the antivax thing because she knows that antivaxxers are dumbasses, and chickens ripe to be plucked.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm not watching a farking video; what's going on?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: What's the deal with "the gay agenda" to sterilize people? How will they make more gay people?


mononymous: 433: Does anyone have a quick copy of the gay agenda that I can review?

Step 1: Steal Underpants
Step 2: ???
Step 3. Make gay babies (aka "gaybies")


I know it's immature, but "gaybies" makes me chuckle every time I see it.
 
Khrestyn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

luna1580: This is WAY more involved than I expected the antivaxxers to become. Fraud on a grander scale. A more deeply punishable scale......

I hope he is correct that the FBI is "already involved" - and in charging her and ALL of her "helpers".

Just how many "inside men" does this biatch already have at YOUR Walgreens or CVS?

Farking frightening.


She's not an antivaxxer, she's a grade A greedy opportunist. Who the hell actually believes the gays want people sterilized? You can't turn people gay if there aren't any people being born.
The Ferengi Commerce Alliance would have been very impressed with this woman before Rom was appointed Grand Nagus.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

electricjebus: ox45tallboy: Circusdog320: So they're going to get sick and possibly die?

Seems like a rip off

Boo-hoo

Yeah, but in the process, they're going to infect a lot of others.

Yeah, but the actually vaccinated people are mostly going to get the snifflies if we're symptomatic at all, it's the other people with fake vaccine cards they're going to be killing.


Unless the virus mutates (again) whilst rampaging among the unvaccinated and we get a variant that the vaccines don't protect against.  Were that not a very real possibility I'd have no problem with letting the plague rats kill each other off.  But as it is their selfish, immature, and illogical actions pose a tangible threat to the rest of us.  fark them all with a cactus.  Sideways.

/ Paige yes
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I'm not watching a farking video; what's going on?


The video explains it better than I can, but basically a lady is making vaccine cards with real lot numbers and selling them to people. The operation has become huge, and she is recruiting other people that work at pharmacies to do this. She is doing this out in the open and no one has out a stop to it yet.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There's really no evidence here. I would guess that she has sold a couple from one card hook up, and is trying to expand.  She and her first hook up are probably already being watched before they are arrested. Control numbers mean something.  She is also not paying out 3k a week for fake cards. It's just an attempt at classic mlm
 
sforce
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The guy in the video does a lot of videos on TikTok where he takes videos of raging assholes, exposes them, and notifies employers or la enforcement of their actions and identity.
 
gamergirl23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: The_Sponge: I've received both shots and I have my vax card, but damn...they are easy to copy.

Too true. But my state has a computerized data base. Our card can be verified.


The point of the video is finding people with access who can falsify records in the state databases instead of just faking a card.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sforce: The guy in the video does a lot of videos on TikTok where he takes videos of raging assholes, exposes them, and notifies employers or la enforcement of their actions and identity.


The hero we need.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I should be in the kitchen: weddingsinger: ox45tallboy: What's the deal with "the gay agenda" to sterilize people? How will they make more gay people?

Without kids we'd all have more free time and disposable income and this be a lot more gay.

Well I don't have kids, have free time and a little disposable income, and I've had both Pfizer shots but the gay just isn't taking! WTF! Plus I'm still carrying keys in my purse because they won't stick. I feel ripped off by this free vaccine.


Your keys are brass. The vax turns you into a steel magnet not a brass magnet. That won't happen until you get your booster.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

electricjebus: ox45tallboy: Circusdog320: So they're going to get sick and possibly die?

Seems like a rip off

Boo-hoo

Yeah, but in the process, they're going to infect a lot of others.

Yeah, but the actually vaccinated people are mostly going to get the snifflies if we're symptomatic at all, it's the other people with fake vaccine cards they're going to be killing.


Our kids cannot get it yet. Slow down there Chumly
 
