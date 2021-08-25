 Skip to content
 
21
•       •       •

RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How about not dying from Covid-19?  That's not enough incentive?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank goodness I'm already vaxxed.

KK sucks.

LaMar's ftw!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Thank goodness I'm already vaxxed.


That doesn't save you.   It's not date restricted.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Thank goodness I'm already vaxxed.

KK sucks.

LaMar's ftw!


😠
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's nice of them and all, but does anyone think there was anyone out there avoiding the vaccine because they were simply negotiating for one more Krispy Kreme doughnut?
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yes. Here's some free doughnuts as a reward for staying healthy.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cause marketing is so lame.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jane Dough.


Grooooaaaannnn...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: That's nice of them and all, but does anyone think there was anyone out there avoiding the vaccine because they were simply negotiating for one more Krispy Kreme doughnut?


Two donuts may be enough to convince me to get a flu shot but I'm to need at least a half dozen before I even consider a covid shot.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There is no Krispy Kreme within a reasonable distance of my home.  The supermarket carries their glazed donuts, but I don't like glazed donuts.  I've been wanting to try some of their fancier makings.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I the vaccination because other people are assholes.

If Krispy Kreme were offering free blueberry cake doughnuts, I'd be there running.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 399x298]

/obscure?


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: That's nice of them and all, but does anyone think there was anyone out there avoiding the vaccine because they were simply negotiating for one more Krispy Kreme doughnut?


Have you seen the average anti-vaxer?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: does anyone think there was anyone out there avoiding the vaccine because they were simply negotiating for one more Krispy Kreme doughnut?


Donut shops get a lot of fat asses through them, so I'm going to say yes.

And if anybody needs the vaccine, it's the fatties.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
DNRTFA
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: That's nice of them and all, but does anyone think there was anyone out there avoiding the vaccine because they were simply negotiating for one more Krispy Kreme doughnut?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You owe me for one jelly donut

/now get on your face and give me 20!
 
amb
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Thank goodness I'm already vaxxed.

KK sucks.

LaMar's ftw!


When we visit my folks in Wyoming every other year, we stop at LaMars on the way from Denver. God, do I love their donuts. Possibly the best cake donuts I've ever had. We usually grab 2 dozen mixed for the family, and some apple fritters for Dad. I do miss the orange frosted cake donuts. I haven't seen those in years.

Krispy Kreme is good for the raised glaze donuts, and the raspberry or lemon filled, but their cake donuts are lacking. The closest one to me is about a 45 minute drive away, so not going to get the free donuts.

Second place for me to get cake donuts is Duck Donuts, but they are a bit pricy and about 20-30 minutes away depending on traffic.

/Yes I sound fat
//Freaking Dunkin' Donuts just opened two blocks from my house and a Chick Fil A is going up next to it.
///Luckily, Dunkin's donuts aren't that good (not since they stopped frying them in store), and I don't drink coffee
 
Moonfaced Assassin of Joy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 399x298]

/obscure?


Are you kidding?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I mean I like KK a lot better than DD. I won't say no to KK but I will refuse to eat DD. DD isn't even a donut, just some kind of toroidal pastry, like a bagel but sweeter. At least KK gets the texture kind of correct even if it is too spongy and their glaze is ok.
 
