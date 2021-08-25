 Skip to content
(Jackson Hole News and Guide)   Connecticut woman gets a week extra vacation in Yellowstone for leaving the boardwalk at Norris Geyser Basin   (jhnewsandguide.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Water, National Park Service, natural ability, criminal prosecution, jail time, unstable ground, Boiling, good job  
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
bUt pOlItIcIaNs gEt sLaPpEd oN tHe wRiSt.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They didn't prosecute the last guy.  Mind you, they didn't really recover a body, either, but definitely didn't prosecute him.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Very stupid of her. That ground is very thin in places and you can fall right thru it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If something did happen she would have put many lives in danger trying to rescue her or recover her body.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Excuse me, is this the area with boiling acid geysers where sometimes only a shoe is recovered? Great, I'm just going to hop this fence"
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
 Endangered dirt. That's a new one.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I suppose that's better than getting cooked to death.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

labman: They didn't prosecute the last guy.  Mind you, they didn't really recover a body, either, but definitely didn't prosecute him.


Yes, they should consider themselves lucky that they weren't boiled to death in acid and only have to serve a jail sentence.
 
