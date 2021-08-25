 Skip to content
Fark Party
Host: TrollingForColumbine
Description: Gainesville/North Central Florida
Date/Time: September 19, 2021 - 12:00 PM (local time)
Party Info: Casual meet up. Come meet other local farkers
 
Meet at: Swamphead brewery
3650 SW 42nd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32608, USA
20 clicks; posted to Main » and Fark Party » on 25 Aug 2021 at 7:00 PM


Mudwhistle62 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
LITERALLY 9 DAYS AFTER I FLY OUT THIS biatch!!!!
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Come for the corona, realize you failed to specify the type you have with a lime.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wearing a mask in public in Florida??

NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Of course the first Fark Party in person is in Florida, during a COVID surge.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
memezila.comView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Of course the first Fark Party in person is in Florida, during a COVID surge.


The first one already happened in Buffalo.
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I like this
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
it is tempting to see Florida Man live...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Non Sequitur Man: it is tempting to see Florida Man DIE OF COVID...


ftfy
 
