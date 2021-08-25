 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Have you checked your credit report recently? You haven't? Well, what are you waiting for? You need to check your credit report, like now. NOW NOW CHECK IT RIGHT NOW. NOW NOW NOW NOW -- oh, too late. You're hosed   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have more than enough credit to cover what I need. I put a hold, stop, freeze (whatever it's called, I was on the hacked list) after the last fiasco a number of years ago, for all three. Keeping it there unless some dire comes up.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't checked, because I assume my credit rating is not even a number, at this point, but rather a fire emoji and the words, "I wouldn't."
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, I just checked it, for the first time in a long time.  (A couple of my credit cards have a free "check your credit score whenever you want" feature.  Is this thread going to turn into another credit score dick-measuring contest?  Because in those terms, my credit-score dick is apparently sized like Ron Jeremy's while the average person's is like Donald Trump's.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
T-Mobile users.....good thing I still have shiatty AT&T I guess.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The credit score system and all associated companies are one giant goddamn scam and it all needs to be burnt to the ground.
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The credit score system and all associated companies are one giant goddamn scam and it all needs to be burnt to the ground.


Came here to say this.
 
mr0x
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Credit Karma checks credit for me.

So does Discover, citi, chase etc.

Every time I apply for a credit card, a dozen apps ding me to verify I actually did it.

And its all free.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The credit score system and all associated companies are one giant goddamn scam and it all needs to be burnt to the ground.


You sound poor.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had data breaches happen so many times to companies that have my data that I'm on three different credit monitoring programs, get multiple "everything's fine" updates a month and have never (yet, knock on wood) seen anything questionable.  Probably at least in part because I have things locked down tighter than... well... very tight.

Everyone at this point has reason to have a fraud alert on their account (https://www.experian.com/blogs/ask-e​xp​erian/what-is-a-fraud-alert/), because if you have credit, then you should assume enough of your identity has been stolen at some point to be a problem.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I froze my credit score a few years ago when Equifax got breached. Then I moved overseas. Getting it unfrozen years later was a pain in the ass. My score dipped as soon as I did so. I've been back a year so it should theoretically be higher now, but I've accepted credit scores are basically capitalism voodoo.
 
Ganon D. Mire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always check my credit score, reports, and look through for any activity that isn't me, an a regular basis.

I don't need an ad for AnnualCreditReport.com to tell me why.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: T-Mobile users.....good thing I still have shiatty AT&T I guess.


"AT&T data breaches exposed about 280,000 U.S. customers' names and full or partial Social Security numbers, the government said."

https://www.bankinfosecurity.com/insi​d​er-breach-costs-att-25-million-a-8089

Not "T-mobile" bad, but...
 
Dry Spell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best thing you can do is to freeze your credit and only lift said freeze if you need to use it (new mortgage, credit card, lease, etc). Freeze again as soon as you're done.

Or if someone steals your identity I guess you can just steal someone else's. It's the circle of identity theft.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only checked it during the huge hack of the power3 credit agencies years ago. I have zero plans to use my credit score so I have no idea how many times it has been attempted to hack since then. At the time it had been tried 3 different times going back to 2002, iirc. But evidently they weren't successful, so yay for that at least.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
819. No debt, but not much money, either.
 
mr0x
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: I froze my credit score a few years ago when Equifax got breached. Then I moved overseas. Getting it unfrozen years later was a pain in the ass. My score dipped as soon as I did so. I've been back a year so it should theoretically be higher now, but I've accepted credit scores are basically capitalism voodoo.


All the apps have a simulator.

They all tell you what happens when you this and that.

It isn't voodoo.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Teddy Brosevelt: The credit score system and all associated companies are one giant goddamn scam and it all needs to be burnt to the ground.

You sound poor.


You sound like you run like a Welshman
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The credit score system and all associated companies are one giant goddamn scam and it all needs to be burnt to the ground.


Sure.
Good luck saving up to pay for a house in cash.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
/
Speaking of credit.
The state of Texas is stupid.
They fark up your credit.
And when you finely fishing paying off said child support.
It gives you better credit.
Hahaha. It's ironic.
And it's funny AF.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA: "But thanks to a Covid-era law, you can currently check your report from each of those bureaus for free each week until April 20, 2022."

See, I did not know that. I actually learned something useful on Fark. I don't know how I feel about that.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My credit with at least one bureau is frozen, I think it is frozen in all three.  Not that it matters, I don't have the cash for down payments on anything anyway, so I rent and will drive my car until it turns to rust.  Which will be impossible, since it is an all-plastic economy car.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: Is this thread going to turn into another credit score dick-measuring contest?


Sure, why not:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Fireproof: Teddy Brosevelt: The credit score system and all associated companies are one giant goddamn scam and it all needs to be burnt to the ground.

You sound poor.

You sound like you run like a Welshman


Tyler Durden Economics?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

madgonad: Teddy Brosevelt: The credit score system and all associated companies are one giant goddamn scam and it all needs to be burnt to the ground.

Sure.
Good luck saving up to pay for a house in cash.


Property Investment firms are already doing that.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you have a Capital One or Amex card, you get it for free as well.

After coming back from an all time low of 504, I'm now up into the 750's. Credit monitoring and score checking once a month is a big reason why. 

I have noticed that Credit Card companies are really protective of limits at the moment though. When I got my Amex balance up to around $3k they dropped my limit from $22k to $10k, and had I not had monitoring, I wouldn't have known until I got my bill.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At this point, with all of the data breaches over the last few years, isn't everyone's PII already out there?

I mean, I know some of it changes over time (deaths, address changes, marriages, etc.), and I know PII is only part of the equation, but...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DrKillPatient: I have more than enough credit to cover what I need. I put a hold, stop, freeze (whatever it's called, I was on the hacked list) after the last fiasco a number of years ago, for all three. Keeping it there unless some dire comes up.


You and me. After the fourth or fifth data breach, I just froze every damn thing. That was years ago and I haven't had to unfreeze anything since. First thing I noticed was suddenly I no longer got credit offers of any kind, other than from my existing mortgage company, which seemed increasingly desperate for me to refinance with them to "lower my payment".
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

madgonad: Teddy Brosevelt: The credit score system and all associated companies are one giant goddamn scam and it all needs to be burnt to the ground.

Sure.
Good luck saving up to pay for a house in cash.


He said credit *score* system, not credit in general.  Lenders were extending credit long before the current FICO system was around.
 
Supadope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Once again, I recommend that everyone freeze their credit. You must do this with each of the 3 credit reporting agencies(companies). If you need to buy something on credit, you can lift the freeze temporarily.
 
retrobruce
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

waxbeans: /
Speaking of credit.
The state of Texas is stupid.
They fark up your credit.
And when you finely fishing paying off said child support.
It gives you better credit.
Hahaha. It's ironic.
And it's funny AF.



Needing to pay child support is what effed up your credit, not the state.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't need a house, a car, a loan, or a credit card, so I neither know nor care what my credit score is.

/yes, I know the article is about fraud alerts
 
cwheelie
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The credit score system and all associated companies are one giant goddamn scam and it all needs to be burnt to the ground.


You sound like a low score
I keed I keed
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Cyberluddite: Is this thread going to turn into another credit score dick-measuring contest?

Sure, why not:

[Fark user image 425x377]


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mr0x: Credit Karma checks credit for me.

So does Discover, citi, chase etc.

Every time I apply for a credit card, a dozen apps ding me to verify I actually did it.

And its all free.


Yeah, this crap.
I don't check it , it's just always there.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have Capital One and they give me an update every now and then, plus I just got my refinancing done so they checked it too. Years ago when my ex ruined my credit I really wasn't worried about it getting stolen since it was so bad, only thing they could have done was fixed it.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've said it many times. Anyone who wants to steal my identity is welcome to try. You could only improve my credit rating
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
790, same as always.

My history is broken and I can't break 800. None of the reporting agencies recognize me as having credit over 6 years. I'm 10 years into my current mortgage which overlapped the previous. I've had a CC for 9. My first mortgage was 20 years ago but agencies claimed my history paused when I refinanced. That was 16 years ago but they (except for chase) held it against my current mortgage application.

I've had a six year credit history for 16 years. As a new guy, you can't break 800. Nobody I've spoken with can explain it, but nobody really cares because afaict you pretty much max out around 700 for all intensive porpoises.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dry Spell: The best thing you can do is to freeze your credit and only lift said freeze if you need to use it (new mortgage, credit card, lease, etc). Freeze again as soon as you're done.

Or if someone steals your identity I guess you can just steal someone else's. It's the circle of identity theft.


Does it actually unfreeze at the same value?

How long does that take?

If the right waterfront property or hunting area comes up for sale in Michigan I want to snap it up at the right price. Any delays or even temporary score crashes would prevent that.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
816, incidentally. Hadn't checked it for awhile though because I'm not a peasant who uses T-Mobile.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Dry Spell: The best thing you can do is to freeze your credit and only lift said freeze if you need to use it (new mortgage, credit card, lease, etc). Freeze again as soon as you're done.

Or if someone steals your identity I guess you can just steal someone else's. It's the circle of identity theft.

Does it actually unfreeze at the same value?

How long does that take?

If the right waterfront property or hunting area comes up for sale in Michigan I want to snap it up at the right price. Any delays or even temporary score crashes would prevent that.


I recently froze all 3 bureaus after the T-Mobile hack. You have to create an account (typical email & pwd), then it's just a button to freeze or unfreeze. I think unfreezing is more or less immediate, but I haven't done that yet.

Someone upthread said that their score dropped when they unfroze, but YMMV of course.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
7391.  Don't question me.
 
Captain Walker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
filmcolossus.comView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Smackledorfer: Dry Spell: The best thing you can do is to freeze your credit and only lift said freeze if you need to use it (new mortgage, credit card, lease, etc). Freeze again as soon as you're done.

Or if someone steals your identity I guess you can just steal someone else's. It's the circle of identity theft.

Does it actually unfreeze at the same value?

How long does that take?

If the right waterfront property or hunting area comes up for sale in Michigan I want to snap it up at the right price. Any delays or even temporary score crashes would prevent that.

I recently froze all 3 bureaus after the T-Mobile hack. You have to create an account (typical email & pwd), then it's just a button to freeze or unfreeze. I think unfreezing is more or less immediate, but I haven't done that yet.

Someone upthread said that their score dropped when they unfroze, but YMMV of course.


If I didn't already have issues with companies claiming I lack sustained history I might consider it.

People hate on banks but every mortgage broker aside from chase offered me 2% higher rates because of the way they interpreted my credit report. Chase was like "that's stupid, obviously you have a better history than the numbers show, enjoy your 2.8%".

A couple percent is huge.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Dry Spell: The best thing you can do is to freeze your credit and only lift said freeze if you need to use it (new mortgage, credit card, lease, etc). Freeze again as soon as you're done.

Or if someone steals your identity I guess you can just steal someone else's. It's the circle of identity theft.

Does it actually unfreeze at the same value?

How long does that take?

If the right waterfront property or hunting area comes up for sale in Michigan I want to snap it up at the right price. Any delays or even temporary score crashes would prevent that.


A credit freeze doesn't keep your credit score from being updated over time, because all of your existing credit cards, lines of credit, etcetera are still available for your use and your payment history, credit history, and running balances continue to affect your credit score.  All a freeze does is keep potential creditors from viewing your credit history, so that no one can open up *new* lines of credit or credit cards in your name.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: 7391.  Don't question me.


Should've gone with something like 9,001.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Never. I have never checked my credit.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Captain Walker: [filmcolossus.com image 530x279]


Nothing quite says "I'm better than these bankers" like murdering thousands of people.

Good flick nonetheless though.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ScottRiqui: Smackledorfer: Dry Spell: The best thing you can do is to freeze your credit and only lift said freeze if you need to use it (new mortgage, credit card, lease, etc). Freeze again as soon as you're done.

Or if someone steals your identity I guess you can just steal someone else's. It's the circle of identity theft.

Does it actually unfreeze at the same value?

How long does that take?

If the right waterfront property or hunting area comes up for sale in Michigan I want to snap it up at the right price. Any delays or even temporary score crashes would prevent that.

A credit freeze doesn't keep your credit score from being updated over time, because all of your existing credit cards, lines of credit, etcetera are still available for your use and your payment history, credit history, and running balances continue to affect your credit score.  All a freeze does is keep potential creditors from viewing your credit history, so that no one can open up *new* lines of credit or credit cards in your name.


I'll have to check that out. Sounds almost too good to be true.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Cyberluddite: Is this thread going to turn into another credit score dick-measuring contest?

Sure, why not:

[Fark user image image 425x377]


Bah, beat me by a few points.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I feel like once you get above 800, it stops mattering much.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
