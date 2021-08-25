 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   "There's Hell comin'" "There's a lot of good guys out there ready to do bad things"   (twitter.com) divider line
70
    More: Scary, shot  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rhetoric seems to be getting more and more violent as this goes on.  It's only a matter of time before something really bad happens.  And it'll make January 6th look tame.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never travel without a hammer and a bat.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a lot of law enforcement out there fully prepared to do the heavy looking-away while they do it, too.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good guys don't do bad things. Bad guys do bad things.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evil bad people threatening to do evil bad thing if they are not allowed to harm others is a standard republican move.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any white guy with a beard is a threat.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: There's a lot of law enforcement out there fully prepared to do the heavy looking-away while they do it, too.


I'm hoping they sit out the vaccine. Maybe just see what happens.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: The rhetoric seems to be getting more and more violent as this goes on.  It's only a matter of time before something really bad happens.  And it'll make January 6th look tame.


There are people who think the second civil war has slowly begun. The Bundy's are part of that sphere and there is a lot of sympathy with them. The rural / urban divide is very real and the pandemic made that clearer.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well him and his pals will either be gasping for breath or dead soon. The virus...it'll find you!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Well him and his pals will either be gasping for breath or dead soon. The virus...it'll find you!


More likely, he'll get it, give it to his family, and they will die, while he recovers.  Assholes seem to live a long time
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Any white guy with a beard is a threat.


But only if there is less than twenty-five teeth in the individual's mouth.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: The Googles Do Nothing: Any white guy with a beard is a threat.

But only if there is less than twenty-five teeth in the individual's mouth.


Twenty-five?!  That's the number of teeth in the front row at a Willie Nelson concert...
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I never travel without a hammer and a bat.


Please leave your bat in the cave. We don't need any more bat viruses right now.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: OldRod: The rhetoric seems to be getting more and more violent as this goes on.  It's only a matter of time before something really bad happens.  And it'll make January 6th look tame.

There are people who think the second civil war has slowly begun. The Bundy's are part of that sphere and there is a lot of sympathy with them. The rural / urban divide is very real and the pandemic made that clearer.


Letting them act out with impunity has only emboldened them. Every person on the Bundy Ranch during that standoff should have been jailed and they should have probably charged them all with felonies.
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OldRod: The rhetoric seems to be getting more and more violent as this goes on.  It's only a matter of time before something really bad happens.  And it'll make January 6th look tame.


If we've learned anything over the past 4-12 years, it's that giving sunshine and air to this crap does not make it go away, or even convince anyone it's ridiculous. Quite the opposite, in fact.

School boards need to nip this in the bud. They won't, but they should.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Also, if you do bad things then you're not a good guy.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Nadie_AZ: OldRod: The rhetoric seems to be getting more and more violent as this goes on.  It's only a matter of time before something really bad happens.  And it'll make January 6th look tame.

There are people who think the second civil war has slowly begun. The Bundy's are part of that sphere and there is a lot of sympathy with them. The rural / urban divide is very real and the pandemic made that clearer.

Letting them act out with impunity has only emboldened them. Every person on the Bundy Ranch during that standoff should have been jailed and they should have probably charged them all with felonies.


Same way with the protestors that stormed the Michigan statehouse last year with their AR-15s.  They should have all been arrested and forcibly dragged from the building
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anyone find his IMDB page?
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bad thing, I think I love you

But I wanna know for sure
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Any white guy with a beard is a threat.


Just like every black guy with corn rows?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's pretty sad to see how many people are so stressed out that they are ready to resort to violence at the drop of a hat. Seems like their mommies and daddies did a shiat job of raising them, IMHO.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jayhawk88: OldRod: The rhetoric seems to be getting more and more violent as this goes on.  It's only a matter of time before something really bad happens.  And it'll make January 6th look tame.

If we've learned anything over the past 4-12 years, it's that giving sunshine and air to this crap does not make it go away, or even convince anyone it's ridiculous. Quite the opposite, in fact.

School boards need to nip this in the bud. They won't, but they should.


Scary thing is, QAnon is pushing its followers to run for school boards and county commissions all across the country.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: The Googles Do Nothing: Any white guy with a beard is a threat.

Just like every black guy with corn rows?


Oh, nice BSAB.  I'm ripping on white guys here.  That's a safe zone on fark.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It's pretty sad to see how many people are so stressed out that they are ready to resort to violence at the drop of a hat. Seems like their mommies and daddies did a shiat job of raising them, IMHO.


I mean, it's pretty predictable given the state of our nation and the socioeconomic conditions we've been enduring for decades. The only odd thing is that the people who are moved to violence are the people who think the current socioeconomic conditions aren't bad enough.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: fragMasterFlash: It's pretty sad to see how many people are so stressed out that they are ready to resort to violence at the drop of a hat. Seems like their mommies and daddies did a shiat job of raising them, IMHO.

I mean, it's pretty predictable given the state of our nation and the socioeconomic conditions we've been enduring for decades. The only odd thing is that the people who are moved to violence are the people who think the current socioeconomic conditions aren't bad enough.


I think we've been heading this direction for quite a while.  Four years of Trump just accelerated the process exponentially
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You're no good guy.

F*ck you, you selfish sh*tbag and all your Trumphumping buddies.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is there not a law against threatening public officials in Michigan?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

OldRod: AdmirableSnackbar: fragMasterFlash: It's pretty sad to see how many people are so stressed out that they are ready to resort to violence at the drop of a hat. Seems like their mommies and daddies did a shiat job of raising them, IMHO.

I mean, it's pretty predictable given the state of our nation and the socioeconomic conditions we've been enduring for decades. The only odd thing is that the people who are moved to violence are the people who think the current socioeconomic conditions aren't bad enough.

I think we've been heading this direction for quite a while.  Four years of Trump just accelerated the process exponentially


I'm not sure if it was accelerated or they finally took off the fig leaf and made it obvious for everyone to see.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Fara Clark: The Googles Do Nothing: Any white guy with a beard is a threat.

Just like every black guy with corn rows?

Oh, nice BSAB.  I'm ripping on white guys here.  That's a safe zone on fark.


Sorry didn't mean to step on your...your...
Eh.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Conservatives inevitably become violent.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Any white guy with a beard is a threat.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I agree.

If you see this guy playing, start running as fast as you can or you will get an earworm that will last until the day you die.
 
koinbahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
fark this guy.  My wifes cousin just had her 18 month old boy admitted to the hospital here with Covid.  I hope he dies a slow and extremely painful death.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OldRod: The rhetoric seems to be getting more and more violent as this goes on.  It's only a matter of time before something really bad happens.  And it'll make January 6th look tame.


You don't have to stand there and let the MAGAts stomp on you, you know.

Maybe......fight back?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Any white guy with a beard is a threat.


I resemble that remark!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: OldRod: The rhetoric seems to be getting more and more violent as this goes on.  It's only a matter of time before something really bad happens.  And it'll make January 6th look tame.

There are people who think the second civil war has slowly begun. The Bundy's are part of that sphere and there is a lot of sympathy with them. The rural / urban divide is very real and the pandemic made that clearer.


Question is, are you gonna roll over and let them take over?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Put these filthy dogs down.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

koinbahd: fark this guy.  My wifes cousin just had her 18 month old boy admitted to the hospital here with Covid.  I hope he dies a slow and extremely painful death.


I'm not a fan of kids either but that's pretty harsh to wish on an 18 month old.
 
gremlin79
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: koinbahd: fark this guy.  My wifes cousin just had her 18 month old boy admitted to the hospital here with Covid.  I hope he dies a slow and extremely painful death.

I'm not a fan of kids either but that's pretty harsh to wish on an 18 month old.


Thank you for being the asshole.  Now I don't have to be
 
Peki
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can't decide whether it's a school board meeting or a football game where this gets really bad, and not in the good guy sense.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Any white guy with a beard is a threat.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

koinbahd: fark this guy.  My wifes cousin just had her 18 month old boy admitted to the hospital here with Covid.  I hope he dies a slow and extremely painful death.


Think you need to phrase that better.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LawPD: Is there not a law against threatening public officials in Michigan?


Why wasn't he pelted with dildoes when he finished his rant?
 
Flincher
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So it will soon be open season on white trashionalists?

That would actually be good people doing good things.

Fark those wastes of skin.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Any white guy with a beard is a threat.


You take that back!

Fark user imageView Full Size


looktothestars.orgView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Any white guy with a beard is a threat.


Oh goddammit I just let my beard grow back in cause I'm working from home again.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
*derp* Nuremberg *derp*

It's nice that so many of the USA's most feeble-minded and violent-tempered suddenly became experts in medical ethics.
 
koinbahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Toxophil: koinbahd: fark this guy.  My wifes cousin just had her 18 month old boy admitted to the hospital here with Covid.  I hope he dies a slow and extremely painful death.

Think you need to phrase that better.


HA. i didn't even notice that. To filled with rage at anti-vaxers.  But yes...i hope the guy from the article dies...not my wifes cousins kid.
 
Flincher
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The Googles Do Nothing: Any white guy with a beard is a threat.

Oh goddammit I just let my beard grow back in cause I'm working from home again.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
spacechecker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

koinbahd: fark this guy.  My wifes cousin just had her 18 month old boy admitted to the hospital here with Covid.  I hope he dies a slow and extremely painful death.


Damn dude, he's just a baby. WTF?
 
