(NBC News)   Unvaccinated people over 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That 29 number surprisingly corresponds to their IQ's too!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And we need to stop admitting the ones who had the option and chose not to vaccinate.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All in a row?
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We also need info on how many of the vaccinated got which shot when to back up the calls for boosters. I know it will take a while because small numbers are hard to make good stats out of.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: All in a row?


Then it would be 37.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just another way to get vaxed. Get yours, get back to your regular life and quit worrying about other people. They are getting theirs the hard way. We will get there one way or another.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't try to trick us with your fancy numbers and whatever this "percentage" thing is.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty soon, they're gonna be .357 times more likely to die at the hands of the vaccinated.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: It's just another way to get vaxed. Get yours, get back to your regular life and quit worrying about other people. They are getting theirs the hard way. We will get there one way or another.


You realize that immunity from natural infection only lasts 90 days, yes? Then idiots can get infected again. So that's four possible infections a year, each one able to kill. Don't get me wrong, I don't care if idiots die. It's all the others around them that concern me.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: It's just another way to get vaxed. Get yours, get back to your regular life and quit worrying about other people. They are getting theirs the hard way. We will get there one way or another.


And I don't care how many immunocompromised people we have to kill along the way! Just worry about yourself. Like, really, watch your step, you don't wanna break a leg right now, hospitals are full. Also, sorry about your kids.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And we need to stop admitting the ones who had the option and chose not to vaccinate.


Make a special ward for them using football stadiums full of beds. Give em aspirin and send them there to die or survive.

They believe in "the survival of the strongest/pull yourself up by your bootstraps"? Well let em eat their words.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iaazathot: BobCumbers: It's just another way to get vaxed. Get yours, get back to your regular life and quit worrying about other people. They are getting theirs the hard way. We will get there one way or another.

You realize that immunity from natural infection only lasts 90 days, yes? Then idiots can get infected again. So that's four possible infections a year, each one able to kill. Don't get me wrong, I don't care if idiots die. It's all the others around them that concern me.


Got a cite for that?
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta get 'em dip-tet boosters yearly or else they'll develop lockjaw and night vision.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, that's just math
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And we need to stop admitting the ones who had the option and chose not to vaccinate.


Insurance companies need to start denying claims the for non-vaxxed. The possibility of a $50,000 hospital bill might change a few minds.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
24 Tylenol in 24 hours will keep you from dying from Covid
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Benevolent Misanthrope: And we need to stop admitting the ones who had the option and chose not to vaccinate.

Make a special ward for them using football stadiums full of beds. Give em aspirin and send them there to die or survive.

They believe in "the survival of the strongest/pull yourself up by your bootstraps"? Well let em eat their words.


The EMTs should ask "Have you been vaccinated against COVID?" Yes: You get to go the hospital. No: You get dropped off at the cemetery.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I'm still skeptical and I wish a TV News crew would ask me my opinion.
 
hervatski
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MadHatter500: khitsicker: All in a row?

Then it would be 37.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's OK, I'm sure they pay 29 times the insurance too kinda like me and my $50 a month smoker tax.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: That's OK, I'm sure they pay 29 times the insurance too kinda like me and my $50 a month smoker tax.


Delta Airlines is charging an antivaxxer tax of $200 a month to their unvaxxed employees.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iaazathot: BobCumbers: It's just another way to get vaxed. Get yours, get back to your regular life and quit worrying about other people. They are getting theirs the hard way. We will get there one way or another.

You realize that immunity from natural infection only lasts 90 days, yes? Then idiots can get infected again. So that's four possible infections a year, each one able to kill. Don't get me wrong, I don't care if idiots die. It's all the others around them that concern me.


Lmao

The current studies show that natural immunity lasts AT LEAST 6 months for sars-cov2 but some studies are showing that the original SARS immunity still persists from 20 years ago.  These are from actual scientific journals and not your friends on Facebook.

Also real world data shows that currently natural immunity provides better protection than vaccination.

But keep repeating scientifically inaccurate talking points and labeling others as misinformed conspiracy theorists
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: iaazathot: BobCumbers: It's just another way to get vaxed. Get yours, get back to your regular life and quit worrying about other people. They are getting theirs the hard way. We will get there one way or another.

You realize that immunity from natural infection only lasts 90 days, yes? Then idiots can get infected again. So that's four possible infections a year, each one able to kill. Don't get me wrong, I don't care if idiots die. It's all the others around them that concern me.

Lmao

The current studies show that natural immunity lasts AT LEAST 6 months for sars-cov2 but some studies are showing that the original SARS immunity still persists from 20 years ago.  These are from actual scientific journals and not your friends on Facebook.

Also real world data shows that currently natural immunity provides better protection than vaccination.

But keep repeating scientifically inaccurate talking points and labeling others as misinformed conspiracy theorists


And all you have to do to get that natural immunity is risk hospitalization or death.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iaazathot: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x849]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iaazathot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: iaazathot: BobCumbers: It's just another way to get vaxed. Get yours, get back to your regular life and quit worrying about other people. They are getting theirs the hard way. We will get there one way or another.

You realize that immunity from natural infection only lasts 90 days, yes? Then idiots can get infected again. So that's four possible infections a year, each one able to kill. Don't get me wrong, I don't care if idiots die. It's all the others around them that concern me.

Lmao

The current studies show that natural immunity lasts AT LEAST 6 months for sars-cov2 but some studies are showing that the original SARS immunity still persists from 20 years ago.  These are from actual scientific journals and not your friends on Facebook.

Also real world data shows that currently natural immunity provides better protection than vaccination.

But keep repeating scientifically inaccurate talking points and labeling others as misinformed conspiracy theorists



I will make sure to tell that to my wife who is the expert in public health, has a biochem degree and did research in preliminary technologies on the current mRNA vaccines, and has five patients who have had multiple covid infections in the last 18 months. Go fark yourself with your bullshiat.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: iaazathot: BobCumbers: It's just another way to get vaxed. Get yours, get back to your regular life and quit worrying about other people. They are getting theirs the hard way. We will get there one way or another.

You realize that immunity from natural infection only lasts 90 days, yes? Then idiots can get infected again. So that's four possible infections a year, each one able to kill. Don't get me wrong, I don't care if idiots die. It's all the others around them that concern me.

Lmao

The current studies show that natural immunity lasts AT LEAST 6 months for sars-cov2 but some studies are showing that the original SARS immunity still persists from 20 years ago.  These are from actual scientific journals and not your friends on Facebook.

Also real world data shows that currently natural immunity provides better protection than vaccination.

But keep repeating scientifically inaccurate talking points and labeling others as misinformed conspiracy theorists


By all means, get Covid and test your theory. I hope all you anti-vaxx farkers die on ventilators.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fireproof: iaazathot: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x849]

[Fark user image 425x279]


Conversely, if they all took massive doses of livestock medication, that would also be great.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iaazathot: BobCumbers: It's just another way to get vaxed. Get yours, get back to your regular life and quit worrying about other people. They are getting theirs the hard way. We will get there one way or another.

You realize that immunity from natural infection only lasts 90 days, yes? Then idiots can get infected again. So that's four possible infections a year, each one able to kill. Don't get me wrong, I don't care if idiots die. It's all the others around them that concern me.


That's not how it works. Antibodies drop off after 90 days, but antibodies drop off after the vaccine, too. You do still have some protection provided from immune memory cells, which at the very least means your body will fight off an infection better than someone who has never had Covid. Where the vaccine gives you better coverage is against variants.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Also real world data shows that currently natural immunity provides better protection than vaccination.


No, that isn't true, either.

"Natural" immunity does not protect against other variants. The vaccine will.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iaazathot: thegreatmurgatroid: iaazathot: BobCumbers: It's just another way to get vaxed. Get yours, get back to your regular life and quit worrying about other people. They are getting theirs the hard way. We will get there one way or another.

You realize that immunity from natural infection only lasts 90 days, yes? Then idiots can get infected again. So that's four possible infections a year, each one able to kill. Don't get me wrong, I don't care if idiots die. It's all the others around them that concern me.

Lmao

The current studies show that natural immunity lasts AT LEAST 6 months for sars-cov2 but some studies are showing that the original SARS immunity still persists from 20 years ago.  These are from actual scientific journals and not your friends on Facebook.

Also real world data shows that currently natural immunity provides better protection than vaccination.

But keep repeating scientifically inaccurate talking points and labeling others as misinformed conspiracy theorists


I will make sure to tell that to my wife who is the expert in public health, has a biochem degree and did research in preliminary technologies on the current mRNA vaccines, and has five patients who have had multiple covid infections in the last 18 months. Go fark yourself with your bullshiat.


Honestly, I think you're both full of baloney.  From what I've read, natural immunity lasts more than 90 days, but it's not as good as vaccine-enhanced immunity.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: It's just another way to get vaxed. Get yours, get back to your regular life and quit worrying about other people. They are getting theirs the hard way. We will get there one way or another.


As someone whose 33 year old wife will suffer and possibly die if she catches COVID despite being vaccindated may I humbly suggest you take your laissez-faire zero responsibility attitude and go shove an electric mixer up your ### and flip it on while choking on a #### and ### have a lovely day
 
iaazathot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You are a

thegreatmurgatroid: iaazathot: BobCumbers: It's just another way to get vaxed. Get yours, get back to your regular life and quit worrying about other people. They are getting theirs the hard way. We will get there one way or another.

You realize that immunity from natural infection only lasts 90 days, yes? Then idiots can get infected again. So that's four possible infections a year, each one able to kill. Don't get me wrong, I don't care if idiots die. It's all the others around them that concern me.

Lmao

The current studies show that natural immunity lasts AT LEAST 6 months for sars-cov2 but some studies are showing that the original SARS immunity still persists from 20 years ago.  These are from actual scientific journals and not your friends on Facebook.

Also real world data shows that currently natural immunity provides better protection than vaccination.

But keep repeating scientifically inaccurate talking points and labeling others as misinformed conspiracy theorists


Here is a recent study.

Rapid Decay of Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies in Persons with Mild Covid-19 | NEJM

Also, "real world data," isn't a thing. People dying in hospitals are 99.9% made up of the unvaccinated. If "natural immunity" was a thing, that wouldn't be happening. 

Go take your ivermectin, get covid and die.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This thread really would go well with Reddits stop misinformation movement going on today
 
iaazathot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: iaazathot: thegreatmurgatroid: iaazathot: BobCumbers: It's just another way to get vaxed. Get yours, get back to your regular life and quit worrying about other people. They are getting theirs the hard way. We will get there one way or another.

You realize that immunity from natural infection only lasts 90 days, yes? Then idiots can get infected again. So that's four possible infections a year, each one able to kill. Don't get me wrong, I don't care if idiots die. It's all the others around them that concern me.

Lmao

The current studies show that natural immunity lasts AT LEAST 6 months for sars-cov2 but some studies are showing that the original SARS immunity still persists from 20 years ago.  These are from actual scientific journals and not your friends on Facebook.

Also real world data shows that currently natural immunity provides better protection than vaccination.

But keep repeating scientifically inaccurate talking points and labeling others as misinformed conspiracy theorists


I will make sure to tell that to my wife who is the expert in public health, has a biochem degree and did research in preliminary technologies on the current mRNA vaccines, and has five patients who have had multiple covid infections in the last 18 months. Go fark yourself with your bullshiat.

Honestly, I think you're both full of baloney.  From what I've read, natural immunity lasts more than 90 days, but it's not as good as vaccine-enhanced immunity.


With the original variant, they thought natural immunity would last up to 8 months. Unfortunately that has not been panning out. You can believe what you want. You are on the right track with your belief that the vaccine is a better bet.

The anti-vaxx idiots are ultimately a self-correcting problem, but they will take a lot of innocent folks with them.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iaazathot: You are athegreatmurgatroid: iaazathot: BobCumbers: It's just another way to get vaxed. Get yours, get back to your regular life and quit worrying about other people. They are getting theirs the hard way. We will get there one way or another.

You realize that immunity from natural infection only lasts 90 days, yes? Then idiots can get infected again. So that's four possible infections a year, each one able to kill. Don't get me wrong, I don't care if idiots die. It's all the others around them that concern me.

Lmao

The current studies show that natural immunity lasts AT LEAST 6 months for sars-cov2 but some studies are showing that the original SARS immunity still persists from 20 years ago.  These are from actual scientific journals and not your friends on Facebook.

Also real world data shows that currently natural immunity provides better protection than vaccination.

But keep repeating scientifically inaccurate talking points and labeling others as misinformed conspiracy theorists

Here is a recent study.

Rapid Decay of Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies in Persons with Mild Covid-19 | NEJM


Here is an even more recent study:
Antibody Responses 8 Months after Asymptomatic or Mild SARS-CoV-2 Infection

But I think antibody studies aren't really that relevant, because they don't give a full picture of immunity.  I think that if actual immunity disappeared after 3 months, we would see vastly more reinfection cases in the wild than we do.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: This thread really would go well with Reddits stop misinformation movement going on today


What's that?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: iaazathot: BobCumbers: It's just another way to get vaxed. Get yours, get back to your regular life and quit worrying about other people. They are getting theirs the hard way. We will get there one way or another.

You realize that immunity from natural infection only lasts 90 days, yes? Then idiots can get infected again. So that's four possible infections a year, each one able to kill. Don't get me wrong, I don't care if idiots die. It's all the others around them that concern me.

Lmao

The current studies show that natural immunity lasts AT LEAST 6 months for sars-cov2 but some studies are showing that the original SARS immunity still persists from 20 years ago.  These are from actual scientific journals and not your friends on Facebook.

Also real world data shows that currently natural immunity provides better protection than vaccination.

But keep repeating scientifically inaccurate talking points and labeling others as misinformed conspiracy theorists


Its not just that you're wrong.  Its that you're so pompous while being wrong.  In this case, very wrong about 1 thing (vaccines are in fact better than "natural" immunity), and maybe/probably wrong about lasting protection (jury is till very much out, but...)

New CDC Study: Vaccination Offers Higher Protection than Previous COVID-19 Infection

Lab studies suggest that protection following a case of COVID-19 begins to wane slightly after about three months, but can last for up to 10 months, although there's a range to that, Wherry said.

Natural immunity (i.e. immunity in people who have been infected with COVID-19) can last for up to eight months, according to research published in Science.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Fireproof: iaazathot: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x849]

[Fark user image 425x279]

Conversely, if they all took massive doses of livestock medication, that would also be great.


Yes, I am actively encouraging it on right-wing youtube channels. The number of likes and positive responses I get are amazing. These people are farking stupid. A side benefit is that it will dwindle their numbers when elections roll around. Then the adults can get around to fixing the country. 15K-30K deaths a month among the anti-vaxxers is significant. Unfortunately a lot of their kids are going to die, and that does make me sad, but we can't do a damn thing about it. 

I post the facts and science, then if they decide to piss up a rope, oh well.
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fat boy: 24 Tylenol in 24 hours will keep you from dying from Covid


Your liver, on the other hand...
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fireproof: iaazathot: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x849]

[Fark user image image 425x279]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Algebrat: BobCumbers: It's just another way to get vaxed. Get yours, get back to your regular life and quit worrying about other people. They are getting theirs the hard way. We will get there one way or another.

And I don't care how many immunocompromised people we have to kill along the way! Just worry about yourself. Like, really, watch your step, you don't wanna break a leg right now, hospitals are full. Also, sorry about your kids.


Life's not fair.
 
fat boy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: fat boy: 24 Tylenol in 24 hours will keep you from dying from Covid

Your liver, on the other hand...


Shhhhhhhh
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Algebrat: BobCumbers: It's just another way to get vaxed. Get yours, get back to your regular life and quit worrying about other people. They are getting theirs the hard way. We will get there one way or another.

And I don't care how many immunocompromised people we have to kill along the way! Just worry about yourself. Like, really, watch your step, you don't wanna break a leg right now, hospitals are full. Also, sorry about your kids.

Life's not fair.


Nobody asked for fair.  We're asking for a glimmer of sympathy or for you to fark off.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: fat boy: 24 Tylenol in 24 hours will keep you from dying from Covid

Your liver, on the other hand...


only 12 grams.

that's damage. Those are rookie numbers.

Get 48 down in 48 hours...
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Don't try to trick us with your fancy numbers and whatever this "percentage" thing is.


Percentage comes from the Latin "percen" (person) and "tage" (label), which together means that COVID contains 5G chips.
 
