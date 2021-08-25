 Skip to content
 
(WPXI.com) Convicted killer Scott Peterson returns to court in bid for new trial. Did he murder someone else?
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A dog said he shot he Pa.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If you have an opportunity to get away with murder, you're going to do it," Janey Peterson told "Today."

No, you would.

I am regularly presented with the opportunity to murder someone and dump them in the Alaskan wilderness, where bears will make sure no one ever identifies them again.  But I never do. You know why?  BECAUSE I'M NOT A F*CKING MURDERER, YOU STUPID BINT.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "If you have an opportunity to get away with murder, you're going to do it," Janey Peterson told "Today."

No, you would.

I am regularly presented with the opportunity to murder someone and dump them in the Alaskan wilderness, where bears will make sure no one ever identifies them again.  But I never do. You know why?  BECAUSE I'M NOT A F*CKING MURDERER, YOU STUPID BINT.


I think she means you're going to do the "getting away" with part. Aka the new trial
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "If you have an opportunity to get away with murder, you're going to do it," Janey Peterson told "Today."

No, you would.

I am regularly presented with the opportunity to murder someone and dump them in the Alaskan wilderness, where bears will make sure no one ever identifies them again.  But I never do. You know why?  BECAUSE I'M NOT A F*CKING MURDERER, YOU STUPID BINT.


Torture is way farking cooler.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seems to me Mrs. Jamie Peterson didn't marry the brother she's in love with.

Awkward...
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "If you have an opportunity to get away with murder, you're going to do it," Janey Peterson told "Today."

No, you would.

I am regularly presented with the opportunity to murder someone and dump them in the Alaskan wilderness, where bears will make sure no one ever identifies them again.  But I never do. You know why?  BECAUSE I'M NOT A F*CKING MURDERER, YOU STUPID BINT.


Yet.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lemme guess, he wants to team up with OJ and look for the real killers?
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Benevolent Misanthrope: "If you have an opportunity to get away with murder, you're going to do it," Janey Peterson told "Today."

No, you would.

I am regularly presented with the opportunity to murder someone and dump them in the Alaskan wilderness, where bears will make sure no one ever identifies them again.  But I never do. You know why?  BECAUSE I'M NOT A F*CKING MURDERER, YOU STUPID BINT.

Torture is way farking cooler.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Which convicted murderer is this Peterson?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've never understood why people tend to get harsher sentences for murdering their own families, rather than non-relatives.

It seems like one is a far greater danger to public safety than the other.
 
