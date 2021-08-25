Fark NotNewsletter: Mockups for some, miniature American flags for others

|
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
First off, we've got some updated layout mocks for TotalFark subscribers to look at regarding last week's upcoming features discussion. You can find those here. It's still not too late to sign up for TotalFark to contribute to the discussion, I have very much appreciated everyone's input so far. Current designs do need a slight tweak you could help us with - find out more in the comment discussion.
This Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, the Fark News Livestream is back, along with Trevor and a very special guest: KCBlueGal will be joining us as we run down the more interesting/weird stories of this week.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Marcus Aurelius made the point that you don't always have to complain when an article isn't brand new
Keyser_Soze_Death felt very welcoming
Psychopusher helped Right Said Fred update their lyrics
kbronsito don't know much virology
Marcos P has a creative way of reducing energy consumption
Keyser_Soze_Death figured that OnlyFans will be announcing another change soon
puffy999 was taken aback by methods used to investigate the big change at OnlyFans
greatgodyoshi knew hubiestubert was the one
kyleaugustus illustrated a popular sentiment about the "Jeopardy!" hosting job
Weatherkiss issued a dare
BigBurrito knew why one person with a PhD isn't anti-vaccine
Bonus FarkStaff Pick (link is TotalFark only):
The Pope of Manwich Village showed how TotalFark Discussion saves lives and relationships
Smart:
Devolving_Spud wanted to have gas
GreatGlavinsGhost was reminded of some before and after photos when OK So Amuse Me discussed what health care workers have been going through
Ker_Thwap shared what the pandemic experience has been like for a family member who works in a nursing home
Ms. Hushpuppy told us about finding out a teacher wasn't vaccinated
goodncold talked about allowing older kids to make their own health care decisions
Klivian had an idea of what the content on OnlyFans will be like before the new policy goes into effect
Lorelle shared how awful this latest wave of coronavirus infections has been for hospital workers
Hyjamon looked at just how farked up COVID-19 denial has gotten
Politics Funny:
DoBeDoBeDo just said "no" to a plane loaded with people fleeing Afghanistan
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That showed up for an article that compared a song written by a Capitol insurrection suspect to Bo Burnham's "White Woman's Instagram"
foo monkey worked out that the COVID-19 numbers reported by Florida to the CDC were accurate
EdwardTellerhands predicted what President Joe Biden would do during his remarks on the situation in Afghanistan
Ivo Shandor defended Donald Trump's arrangement for the release of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar
Politics Smart:
baronbloodbath figured there's a reason one country isn't worried about getting their officials out of Kabul
cretinbob thought there could be reasons a server was working while sick, and potierrh illustrated how those conversations so often go
yohohogreengiant argued that Rashida Tlaib's characterization of the Taliban's history was correct
SomeAmerican believed that we've done this before and we oughtn't do it again
Natalie Portmanteau looked at the amount of money Governor Greg Abbott is paying for two miles of border wall
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
noazark dreamed of Star Trek
noazark found that Ben Cartwright took some fashion risks as he entered his golden years
Cork on Fork installed a button for a royal flush
MathProf showed us George Takei's disembodied head before it got to Futurama's Head Museum
Wrongo let the lobster lob the lobber
noazark revealed what the Great Sphinx of Giza looked like before it aged
Yammering_Splat_Vector demonstrated how early 747s could take off without the need for a runway
PhotoshopCrazy made a snake Mercedes even snake-ier
skinink pitched an idea for the next season of "Survivor"
Cork on Fork found out why this lighthouse wasn't lit
Fartist Friday: Food Art
educated was quite thorough in creating a very good dog (be sure to read the description)
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Show & Tell Volume 11: Show us a favorite work of art you've made & Tell us the story behind your process, inspiration, etc. Share your photos, paintings, jewelry, poetry - any art medium! Difficulty: Art you haven't entered into our contests before.
Farktography: Tourist Traps
DorisLessingCat went all the way to Jordan to win this Farktography contest
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, where we decided that the Pfizer marketing department that came up with the name "Comirnaty" would have been better off scribbling in "Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine" and calling it a day. On the Quiz itself, Redh8t came out on top with a score of 987, followed by Xanadone in second with 913 and Arkanaut in third with 896. TheMothership made fourth with 892, and PTP_Professor gets into the top five with 847.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about to whom Richard Robinson, the late owner of Scholastic publishing who died suddenly earlier this year, left his company and personal possessions. Only 19% of quiztakers knew that it was his former lover (and current Chief Strategy Officer of the company) who was now rolling in the dough. Personally, if I ever get rich enough to have an estate worth fighting over, I'm going to insist that contesting heirs actually fight over it in a medieval jousting tournament.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about Olympic gold medalist diver Tom Daley of the UK and how he kept his hands busy while watching other competitions. 86% of quiztakers caught the clip of him busy with his knitting needles at the women's springboard competition. No word yet on his grandmother's take on his technique, but I'm guessing she would complement him on staying in practice.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about Disney's newest confession that they are out of ideas. Only 47% of quiztakers knew that September 8 would mark the debut of "Doogie Kameāloha, M.D." starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee as a 16-year-old doctor in Hawai'i. Personally, I think the people in charge of the show took the Adam Sandler route and just used a known trope and set it in the place they wanted to vacation. No word yet on the impending "How I met You Father", which has not been announced, but face it, we all know it's coming.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about which band performed their hit "House of the Rising Sun" on the Ed Sullivan Show back in 1964. 88% recognized the rock classic as the work of The Animals, which was such a great name for 4 guys with short hair who performed in business suits and looked like they wanted to take your daughter to prom and really would have her back by 10. It would still be another 6 years before Steven Tyler showed the world what a rock star was supposed to dress like.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, feel free to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
