(CTV News) COVID-19 in the U.S.: How do Canada's provinces rank against American states?
posted to Main » on 25 Aug 2021 at 4:35 PM



26 Comments
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life is good in Atlantic Canada.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe there's a million people in the NWT...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: I can't believe there's a million people in the NWT...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nunavut is having none of that.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Public Call Box: I can't believe there's a million people in the NWT...

[Fark user image image 698x549]


That sounds more like it.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Public Call Box: I can't believe there's a million people in the NWT...

[Fark user image image 698x549]


Yeah, we're talking like 20-25 cases.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the cost of socialized medicine...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
NWT was doing great, then Mike got sick and farked up the statistics.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: NWT was doing great, then Mike got sick and farked up the statistics.


He moved from Canmore?
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The reason the NTW is so bad is that the cases are restricted to very small communities (like 95/500 residents are infected) where medical facilities are basically non-existent so the 15 people that need to be hospitalized have to medevac'd out.

When the outbrake started Nunavut reinstated the 2-week Yellowknife quarantine before being able to fly in, and so far it seems to be working, despite the lower vaccination rates in Nunavut ('only' 70% of eligible are fully vaccinated in Nunavut, vs. 84% in NWT).
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: SumoJeb: NWT was doing great, then Mike got sick and farked up the statistics.

He moved from Canmore?


He was never the same after Norm died.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
WTF NWT?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Alaska is basically Canada so checkmate.
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stupid limey krauts.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gopher321: Public Call Box: I can't believe there's a million people in the NWT...

[Fark user image 698x549]


That was in 2019.  I therefore deduce that they are currently blanketed in a layer of babies and toddlers, roughly four feet thick.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Damn it.  I used a comma where it didn't need one and now I'm probably gonna run out commas before the weekend.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: gopher321: Public Call Box: I can't believe there's a million people in the NWT...

[Fark user image 698x549]

That was in 2019.  I therefore deduce that they are currently blanketed in a layer of babies and toddlers, roughly four feet thick.


Strewth, what must the caribou migrations look like
 
Juc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A lot of the admin for the NWT happens in alberta so that's a double fail for my province.
Doh.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Juc: A lot of the admin for the NWT happens in alberta so that's a double fail for my province.
Doh.


when you add Jason kenney I think it's total fail.  Non?
 
Cletus from Canuckistan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You can change the graph options, for extra fun. Try this: Showing total cases, per million. Ranked by highest peak cases
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Saskatchewan Albertastan is tied for #51 on the list with Alberta.
 
booger42
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Damn it.  I used a comma where it didn't need one and now I'm probably gonna run out commas before the weekend.


Here. I can spare a few

,,,,,,,  ,,,,,,

/free of COVID too
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: gopher321: Public Call Box: I can't believe there's a million people in the NWT...

[Fark user image image 698x549]

Yeah, we're talking like 20-25 cases.


So cases per capita don't matter anymore?

/you seriously think they tested all the villages?
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

booger42: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Damn it.  I used a comma where it didn't need one and now I'm probably gonna run out commas before the weekend.

Here. I can spare a few

,,,,,,,  ,,,,,,


Chameleon!!!
 
DuneClimber
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hooray for Nanvut. Shame on you, Norwest Territories.
 
