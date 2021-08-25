 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Billionaire Ron Perelman stiffs Princeton for huge donation. I had no idea Hellboy was that lucrative   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Ronald Perelman, MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings, Billionaire Ron Perelman, Ivy League, daughter Debra, Princeton University, CEO of beauty company Revlon, Perelman's firm  
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he did get that sweet Fallout money...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I realized that for far too long, I have been holding onto too many things that I don't use or even want," he wrote. "I concluded that it's time for me to clean house, simplify and give others the chance to enjoy some of the beautiful things that I've acquired."

My goodness, what a load of bullshiat.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Well, he did get that sweet Fallout money...


War, war never changes.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "I realized that for far too long, I have been holding onto too many things that I don't use or even want," he wrote. "I concluded that it's time for me to clean house, simplify and give others the chance to enjoy some of the beautiful things that I've acquired."

My goodness, what a load of bullshiat.


No  Not. Really.
I felt exactly the same after reading
Becoming Like God: Kabbalah and Our Ultimate Destiny.

I even got rid of a bunch of stuff. I even gave my entrainment system to my ex's father.
It was a wide screen TV with an awesome sound system. And tons of DVDs.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What a Beast.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It was the City of Lost Children money that really pushed him over the top
 
Dadoody
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Universiry Formerly Known As Prince(ton).

Anyways, I don't care. Rich on rich problems.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Benevolent Misanthrope: "I realized that for far too long, I have been holding onto too many things that I don't use or even want," he wrote. "I concluded that it's time for me to clean house, simplify and give others the chance to enjoy some of the beautiful things that I've acquired."

My goodness, what a load of bullshiat.

No  Not. Really.
I felt exactly the same after reading
Becoming Like God: Kabbalah and Our Ultimate Destiny.

I even got rid of a bunch of stuff. I even gave my entrainment system to my ex's father.
It was a wide screen TV with an awesome sound system. And tons of DVDs.


And are you down to your last 3 billion now? Maybe Fark can start its own go-fund-me thingy and we can get you some beer money. GoFarkMe. No, that's not right. Help me out here fellas
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: It was the City of Lost Children money that really pushed him over the top


And The Name Of The Rose.
 
drayno76
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had to read the headline three times before my brain let me read his last name correctly.

So...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: It was the City of Lost Children money that really pushed him over the top


Sheeet. After Ice Pirates, he was set for life. He only works because he loves acting and craft service
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: My goodness, what a load of bullshiat.

No  Not. Really.
I felt exactly the same after reading
Becoming Like God: Kabbalah and Our Ultimate Destiny.

I even got rid of a bunch of stuff. I even gave my entrainment system to my ex's father.
It was a wide screen TV with an awesome sound system. And tons of DVDs.

And are you down to your last 3 billion now? Maybe Fark can start its own go-fund-me thingy and we can get you some beer money. GoFarkMe. No, that's not right. Help me out here fellas


You laugh. But giving my xbox and it's games and gear to my sister and her brother. Changed my life.
And it saved me from the b.s. of having to update out the box. Paid content. And on and on. Game systems have become hell since 2003ish.
I wish I hadn't lost that book. And I wish I could reinstall the original feeling after finishing that book. It was a nice Peace.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Vacation Bible School: It was the City of Lost Children money that really pushed him over the top

Sheeet. After Ice Pirates, he was set for life. He only works because he loves acting and craft service


If I could act, I'd only do it for the freebies
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Never underestimate Beauty and the Beast residuals.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Benevolent Misanthrope: "I realized that for far too long, I have been holding onto too many things that I don't use or even want," he wrote. "I concluded that it's time for me to clean house, simplify and give others the chance to enjoy some of the beautiful things that I've acquired."

My goodness, what a load of bullshiat.

No  Not. Really.
I felt exactly the same after reading
Becoming Like God: Kabbalah and Our Ultimate Destiny.

I even got rid of a bunch of stuff. I even gave my entrainment system to my ex's father.
It was a wide screen TV with an awesome sound system. And tons of DVDs.


Kabbalah: an example of humans seeing patterns where none actually exist.
 
