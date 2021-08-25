 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Man who was a baby with a dick chasing a dollar is now a dick chasing a dollar and acting like a baby   (npr.org) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you can't own or buy or sell a copy of the Traci Lords Penthouse because she was underage, does this mean that everyone who has a copy of the record or CD or a copy of the cover pic on their computer would now be in possession of kiddie porn?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A topic so nice they greened it thrice!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK. That's the good one.

That's the Keeper.

I thought of posting something similar but knew somebody would just beat me to it any way.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: So you can't own or buy or sell a copy of the Traci Lords Penthouse because she was underage, does this mean that everyone who has a copy of the record or CD or a copy of the cover pic on their computer would now be in possession of kiddie porn?


well, do you find it symbolic of the innocent being enticed, snared and presumably corrupted by money...
Or does it give you a boner?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: A topic so nice they greened it thrice!


Not just a repeat, a derivative repeat.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: So you can't own or buy or sell a copy of the Traci Lords Penthouse because she was underage, does this mean that everyone who has a copy of the record or CD or a copy of the cover pic on their computer would now be in possession of kiddie porn?


Could be.

Why not see a lawyer. A very *descreet lawyer.

*Spelling. How to tell I Googled it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: aimtastic: A topic so nice they greened it thrice!

Not just a repeat, a derivative repeat.


Subbies call that "an improvement". Not that I checked to see how many similar headlines were posted.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When I saw the headline this morning I incorrectly assumed that this was a parody by the Hard Times or something.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sometimes the camera image makes all the difference.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good look chiseling a nickel out of Courtney Love.

She probably uses the same law firm as Yoko.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dang!  I meant to say camera angle!
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

offacue: So you can't own or buy or sell a copy of the Traci Lords Penthouse because she was underage


But I think you can because she knew she was underage at the time.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

offacue: So you can't own or buy or sell a copy of the Traci Lords Penthouse because she was underage, does this mean that everyone who has a copy of the record or CD or a copy of the cover pic on their computer would now be in possession of kiddie porn?


I believe it's protected under the 1st amendment, per the Miller test, as the photo serves artistic purpose beyond titillation. But it's been a while since I got my GED in law stuffs. Traci Lords stuff isn't quite up to 'art.'
 
proco
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

aimtastic: A topic so nice they greened it thrice!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You know, I think I can agree that Elden deserved and deserves more money than this seems to have brought him. But what's the deal, here? Did he exhaust all other far more constructive (and probably far more PRODUCTIVE) avenues? Dave Grohl, for example, has never struck me as the kind of guy who wouldn't take Elden's phone calls until AFTER such a lawsuit was filed...
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I never get paid for my dick pics, either.
 
goodncold
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
NFT it...there solved his problem and made him a few million.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Kid as a teen: It's cool! Millions of folks have seen my junk!

Kid as an adult: OMFG I could make an assload of money!
Kid's Lawyer: Not so fast Pepe!

Seriously get a job and quit looking for a quick buck dude. You are no more damaged by this than I am. In fact if you wouldn't bring it up  most wouldn't know who the kid is or have long forgotten. Bet ya this guy tells everyone he meets "Yeah I'm the baby on the Nevermind album cover."
 
Tracianne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't see the big deal. That's a donut, not a baby dong.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: [Fark user image 425x567]


yep money grab.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GodComplex: offacue: So you can't own or buy or sell a copy of the Traci Lords Penthouse because she was underage, does this mean that everyone who has a copy of the record or CD or a copy of the cover pic on their computer would now be in possession of kiddie porn?

I believe it's protected under the 1st amendment, per the Miller test, as the photo serves artistic purpose beyond titillation. But it's been a while since I got my GED in law stuffs. Traci Lords stuff isn't quite up to 'art.'


As a "man of culture", I can tell you that, so far as anything related to TL, it was at best, "meh".

Or, to put it in terms of Hustler's video reviews "Totally Limp".
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
From the USAToday article:

Elden previously recreated the cover to celebrate the 15th and 25th anniversaries of the album's release. In 2016, he told The New York Post hevolunteered to do his latest iteration of the cover naked, but the photographer "thought that would be weird."

Uh...okay, you do you
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If anyone should be suing the members of Nirvana its Frank Black for ripping off The Pixies.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: [Fark user image 425x567]


Beat me to it.  They wouldn't do what he wanted so suing.  And maybe he should start with his parents who ya know let the picture be taken.
 
fiddley
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He's looking for $150k. Not $150M. Just pay him.
 
Dryad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Kid as a teen: It's cool! Millions of folks have seen my junk!

Kid as an adult: OMFG I could make an assload of money!
Kid's Lawyer: Not so fast Pepe!

Seriously get a job and quit looking for a quick buck dude. You are no more damaged by this than I am. In fact if you wouldn't bring it up  most wouldn't know who the kid is or have long forgotten. Bet ya this guy tells everyone he meets "Yeah I'm the baby on the Nevermind album cover."


The argument that Nirvana never got any kind of release to use the image, and neither he nor his parents were ever paid for it, seems to be a much more productive legal issue than whether or not people have seen his junk.
 
tdyak [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is why they change the Gerber baby every few years.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

offacue: So you can't own or buy or sell a copy of the Traci Lords Penthouse because she was underage, does this mean that everyone who has a copy of the record or CD or a copy of the cover pic on their computer would now be in possession of kiddie porn?


What's the status of Led Zepplins "House of the Holy" original album artwork?
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Fark that guy with cactus
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whaddaya know?  Just in time for the 30th anniversary
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: From the USAToday article:

...Uh...okay, you do you



You know, that particular phrase has the same level of passive-aggressive beauty as the Southern "Bless Your Heart" and the dreaded Canadian "Sorry". :P
 
Bitmongler Redux [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We should all sue him for the trauma of having seen his dick.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Parents were paid for the photos. That's all there is to his licensing deal. Sorry they sold for 200 but that was what you were worth at the time.

As for the pornography aspect, I've got nothing to note as I never understood how it was legal to begin with. At the end of the day after this fool recreated the shoots, for 200 greenbacks, he is just mad nobody gives a fark who he is and he can't milk that fame.
 
Kattungali
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: [Fark user image 425x567]


"Why am I still on the cover if I'm not that big of a deal."

Because that's how object permanence works.  Things don't disappear or change just because we stop thinking about them.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: Good look chiseling a nickel out of Courtney Love.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Guy sounds like a jackass. I can't imagine that's remained an important part of his life unless he constantly brings it up. And nobody cares about your baby dick, dude.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feghan Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If he weren't a baby and actually recognizable as a person, he probably would be in a bar drinking with his friends and someone would have to come up to him and say "Hey, aren't you that baby from the..."


and he would reply:


"I WAS IN THE POOL! IT WAS SHRINKAGE!!!"
 
usahole
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
naked doesn't automatically mean sexual
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*enters room*

Some Guy: Hey, everyone, it's Baby Dick! Baby Dick is here!

Everyone: Hi, Baby Dick!
 
Netrngr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dryad: Netrngr: Kid as a teen: It's cool! Millions of folks have seen my junk!

Kid as an adult: OMFG I could make an assload of money!
Kid's Lawyer: Not so fast Pepe!

Seriously get a job and quit looking for a quick buck dude. You are no more damaged by this than I am. In fact if you wouldn't bring it up  most wouldn't know who the kid is or have long forgotten. Bet ya this guy tells everyone he meets "Yeah I'm the baby on the Nevermind album cover."

The argument that Nirvana never got any kind of release to use the image, and neither he nor his parents were ever paid for it, seems to be a much more productive legal issue than whether or not people have seen his junk.


Except for the fact he was fine with it, and even doing recreations of it, until they decided not to have him recreate the picture or help him out with his art business and THEN its an issue. He's a scumbag.
 
w00dreaux [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I JUST watched a documentary that featured this dude and he seemed fine. This is getting to be ridiculous. Well, it's past that at this point.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Guy sounds like a jackass. I can't imagine that's remained an important part of his life unless he constantly brings it up. And nobody cares about your baby dick, dude.


He most likely does constantly bring it up - definitely keeps recreating it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I never get paid for my dick pics, either.


Sorry to hear that.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder if people ever came up to him and said "here is your dollar, baby dick" because that would get old, even if you had a million dollars.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
IANAL, but how does he have standing to file suit? He was a toddler at the time, so any contract/payment had to be handled by the parents. The photographer owns the rights to the image, unless he sold them to Nirvana and/or the record company (very likely the record company).

While there may have been talk about a sticker over his penis, that wasn't done.  AFAIK, no one has ever been charged with possessing CP simply for having the CD. The photographer was never charged with CP, mainly because everyone knows that ain't CP.

As far as I can see, the only ones he might be able to sue are his parents for not getting cash at the time. Lawyers for everyone else made sure all the i'd were dotted and the t's crossed.

The girl on the Blind Faith album has a better case, if she chose to sue.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Parents were paid for the photos. That's all there is to his licensing deal. Sorry they sold for 200 but that was what you were worth at the time.

As for the pornography aspect, I've got nothing to note as I never understood how it was legal to begin with. At the end of the day after this fool recreated the shoots, for 200 greenbacks, he is just mad nobody gives a fark who he is and he can't milk that fame.


Art is different than pornography. We've made that quite clear in the past.

Years ago cartoonist Robert Crumb was slated to venture down to Melbourne for an art show, but canceled because of some protests from some "save the children" group that objected to his decades old material that resulted in his wife having genuine fear over his safety.

In one of the local newspapers there was a very scathing editorial that surmised this whole thing to say that if you're the kind of person who is looking for something to complain about, especially the sexualization of women and children, you will ALWAYS find it everywhere since you without fail consistently misinterpret everything to be offensive. Even the most mundane of things such as even an innocent smile.

I can't find the article right now, but it's worth a read, and oh so relevant to this debacle since it involves people crusading on behalf of no one for their own personal gain.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

proco: aimtastic: A topic so nice they greened it thrice!

[Fark user image 459x349] [View Full Size image _x_]


"Thrice" is a perfectly cromulent word, and I use it when appropriate. Sure, it's rarely appropriate, but when it is, BAM!
 
