(Panama City News Herald) Hey, y'all, come on down. No vaccines required. We'll even hold yer beer
20
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'll be right here waiting for you"
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One of my former coworkers just went down to Miami for ten days. He said he always wore a mask as long as he was inside. I asked him if he wore a mask outside and he said no because he has asthma.

He's 100 pounds overweight and a type-II diabetic. I'm going to circle back in a week and make sure he's feeling OK.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Remember, you aren't dying for the Dow, you are dying because you want to sip crappy beer and oogle college girls in bikinis.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I'm missing the difference between it's-ok-to-wear-a-mask-inside-with-ast​hma and it's-not-ok-to-wear-a-mask-outside-wit​h-asthma.

Natural lighting?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Oh sure, but that's just Leviticus. Everybody knows the only part of Leviticus that still valid is the anti-gay stuff
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pretty much sums up all of Florida tourism at this point. From Disney world on down.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A friend of mrs edmo is down at Universal and said the crowds are light. Minimal waiting for rides. People are not there. Because school's back in?
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BUT bikinis...
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Being Florida...

Air conditioning (lower temperature and humidity)

/just spit balling
 
Tracianne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Florida reported 26,203 additional COVID-19 cases to the CDC on Wednesday,
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wait. I thought we were supposed to be discouraging people going down to Florida.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is literally how you make a pandemic worse
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...board Chairman Danny Gaekwad...

Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
oh right.... Florida.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, good luck with that. I don't need a pandemic as an excuse to never visit Florida, the people are more than enough to keep me away.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I wasn't sure I picked up the difference, either. He still maintains you can't get Covid outside. I know the risk is lower, but why leave it up to chance?
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just gonna leave this here. .
swankywanky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I'm getting a can of that just so I can pour some Fireball in it.

//and then the vomiting
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So where is all the blame for Biden since he's now in charge?
 
