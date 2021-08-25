 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   You're doing it wrong. "In addition to sealing off Mirza's manhood, the couple also mixed the epoxy with "whitener" and inhaled the mixture for a kick"   (nypost.com) divider line
35
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
McGyvered condom? Damn near killed him.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Epoxy?

Damn, they must have been on all of the drugs
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There once was a couple named Kelly
Who were forced to walk belly to belly
For alas in their haste
They used library paste
Instead of petroleum jelly
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Multiple Organ failure?  I know at least one Organ that failed
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worth it, had sex.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Darwin has quite the bingo card, doesn't he?

Good man.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, was there no sandwich bag or Saran Wrap available?
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one got pregnant so it kinda worked...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they doing it on top of a river table?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police report that Mirza "died due to multiple organ failure" caused by the MacGyver-style contraceptive.

Slander!  MacGyver's hacks worked.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Let's glue your dick shut, honey! It can't possibly go wrong!"
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<eating meatloaf>
<loads the article>
<keeps eating while reading>
<eating slows down and stops>
<blinks>
<pushes chair away from desk>

//<travels north, passing a bard>
 
patowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inhaling epoxy??  That would make an interesting paperweight, or conversation piece:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T-Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think that particular use was highlighted on the warning label.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could say it was...
<puts on sunglasses>
Two-Part Epoxy....

//YEEEEAAAAAHHH
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have done anal instead. Anal saves lives
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This reads like it came from an email FWD: fwd: FWD: FWF: chain
 
aagrajag
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: McGyvered condom? Damn near killed him.


I usually thought of a "McGuyvered condom" as perhaps a Ziploc bag, or at least some plastic cling wrap and an elastic band. Just plain glueing your dick-hole shut? This guy really wanted to get laid.
 
gamergirl23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
People often want hotter sex, but generally they know to avoid actual exothermic reactions.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Since we're having to tell people not to eat horse paste as a replacement for a covid-19 vaccine, I suppose it's not implausible we'd have to remind people not to superglue your junk as a replacement condom.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

neongoats: No one got pregnant so it kinda worked...


That remains to be seen.

We're stuck waiting, I guess.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
assets.teenvogue.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There are so many things wrong with that idea. One major thing is where do you think the semen is gonna go? All pipes have a bursting limit. Yours included.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MythDragon: There are so many things wrong with that idea. One major thing is where do you think the semen is gonna go? All pipes have a bursting limit. Yours included.


Even if he makes it through sex he's still gonna have to pee after a while.
 
hammettman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The following day, Mirza's acquaintance Firoz Shaik discovered the man lying unconscious in shrubs near an apartment complex, whereupon he took him home

Wonder if he had to take the shrubs home too as the epoxy probably had set by that time.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No part of this passes the ::ahem:: sniff test.  Didn't happen.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: <eating meatloaf>
<loads the article>
<keeps eating while reading>
<eating slows down and stops>
<blinks>
<pushes chair away from desk>

//<travels north, passing a bard>


Coulda been worse.
You could have been eating sausage.
Or a corndog, with a bit of mustard on the tip.

// <the gate to the north is locked>
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

T-Boy: I don't think that particular use was highlighted on the warning label.


It will be, now.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they didn't try something from the Kama Suture.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
New York Post?  I'll take $500 for things that didn't happen, Alex.
 
duenor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
NYP is a junk tabloid. Worse than daily mail.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: There once was a couple named Kelly
Who were forced to walk belly to belly
For alas in their haste
They used library paste
Instead of petroleum jelly


Sublime, simply sublime.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thank you Darwin.
 
ansius
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
people using epoxy resin as prophylactic : contraception :: people using ivermectin : covid treatment
 
