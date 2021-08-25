 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Arkansas jail inmates: Yeah, we have COVID, can you help us? Jail doctor: Yeah, just take this animal de-wormer, you'll be fine   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is exactly what I would expect from an Arkansas doctor. You must have to kill many, many people for a judge to send you to prison in Arkansas.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That sounds... illegal.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chompachangas: That sounds... illegal.


Criminals don't have rights. Apparently

/Same goes for accused criminals
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday I was catching crap for saying that inmates are still people and should retain their rights to make decisions about their healthcare (even if those decisions are dumb as hell). This is why; we've been down this road many times in the past and handing the decision to prison admins results in dead/sick prisoners and/or involuntary medical experiment subjects every damn time.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawyer up!!!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America: we hate Americans who are undesirable.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but at least they won't have worms.
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The least this clown should lose is his license.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hobnail: Yeah, but at least they won't have worms.


Which is probably more likely than one would think.  We are talking Arkansas here...
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It doesnt do jack shiat to cure COVID but if you cram a few up your butt it will improve your jump shot.
 
Khellendros [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That is exactly what I would expect from an Arkansas doctor. You must have to kill many, many people for a judge to send you to prison in Arkansas.


It shouldn't take much to lose his license, though.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: That sounds... illegal.


That sounds like Garland aint doing his job or this farker would be in chains today.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Since they are allowing this as "health care", is this a meal at the prison?

sfbayview.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well...at least he prescribed the formulation for human use. Baby steps, man.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I smell a lawsuit.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Arkansas tax payers are going to love paying for those lawsuits.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: It doesnt do jack shiat to cure COVID but if you cram a few up your butt it will improve your jump shot.


Inmate #14755 for three!!
 
Paleorific
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
get out of jail free.jpg
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"He's state licensed, board approved," one of the officials said.

Sounds to me like that needs to change, yesterday.
 
Paleorific
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
and... go directly to jail.jpg
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Well...at least he prescribed the formulation for human use. Baby steps, man.


Yeah, as ridiculous as it is to be prescribing this at all, at least the proper dosage isn't particularly dangerous.  Plus, no more worms!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least DeSantis in Florida seems to motivated by pushing a (very expensive) monoclonal therapy that is verified to work.  What kind of grift or klept is motivating these assclowns?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it wasn't a witch doctor that wanted them to step over a witches grave during a full moon.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I love that the people taking it call poison control when it, you know, starts poisoning them.

It's a straight acknowledgement that they know it's farking poison but they're still taking it because those libs said not to.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Since they are allowing this as "health care", is this a meal at the prison?

[sfbayview.com image 800x600]


Can't tell if Klingon or Ferengi.

I'm guessing Ferengi, since it looks cooked.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Yesterday I was catching crap for saying that inmates are still people and should retain their rights to make decisions about their healthcare (even if those decisions are dumb as hell). This is why; we've been down this road many times in the past and handing the decision to prison admins results in dead/sick prisoners and/or involuntary medical experiment subjects every damn time.


But I wonder with the vaccine if you could force them to take it since they are in such cramped conditions. In the past with all the medical experiments on prisoners I could see the problem they would have taking it.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lol at people thinking this guy will lose his license.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That is exactly what I would expect from an Arkansas doctor. You must have to kill many, many people for a judge to send you to prison in Arkansas.


Use a car as your weapon and you could do that anywhere in America.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Lambskincoat: That is exactly what I would expect from an Arkansas doctor. You must have to kill many, many people for a judge to send you to prison in Arkansas.

Well you defend rapists, so even though you keep posting first on these threads, your opinion can be discarded.


You're one of those crazy people, aren't you.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Lol at people thinking this guy will lose his license.


He had one in the first place?

I assume it was just a trustee with at least an 8th grade education.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Karas Health Care, Dr. Karas' practice, has been touting ivermectin for months. On July 16, the practice posted on Facebook, "if anybody you know test positive send them or [sic] way and we'll get them started on doxy, singular, ivermectin, vitamin d, vitamin c and zinc."
This moron should have his license revoked. He graduate from Hollywood Upstairs?
 
WaltCronkite
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is in my back yard...I have no words, but I'm going to find some. She's my rep, so I know she's already paying attention.
What a bunch of dumb*ss farknobbers...
 
rewind2846
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I love that the people taking it call poison control when it, you know, starts poisoning them.

It's a straight acknowledgement that they know it's farking poison but they're still taking it because those libs said not to.


That's the only reason why they are eating veterinarian-approved apple-flavored horse dewormer.
They just can't let teh libz win, so they say "NNEEEIIIGGGHHHHHH!"
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Really puts the "hell" in anitihelmintic.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They were given a $76 prescription for Ivermectin?

What a rip-off.

At least that mayor in Missouri wasn't paying the special gub'mint rate and was buying the Apple Flavored version.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hobnail: Yeah, but at least they won't have worms.


Anymore.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Lol at people thinking this guy will lose his license.


No one is really thinking/assuming he will, a lot of people are saying he should lose his license because he's going all Dr. Mengele and running highly questionable experiments on captive prisoners.
 
moike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: They were given a $76 prescription for Ivermectin?


What are the odds the Doc and others are getting some form of under-the-table kickback from the supplier of Ivermectin to the prison? Who's related to the Warden that has a feed and supply business that's keen to gouge the prison population as long as they spread the wealth?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuffy: The least this clown should lose is his license.


I'm suddenly reminded of how immigrants crossing the border were getting their wombs taken out by Border Patrol doctors.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

groppet: I'm surprised it wasn't a witch doctor that wanted them to step over a witches grave during a full moon.


I'd be more ok with that. That's not having ppl ingest horse dewormer at least.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Imagine the hellscape the South would be had the Confederacy managed to survive to the present day.  What an amazing fictional space to explore that nobody has ever depicted very well at all, charlie booker.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Yesterday I was catching crap for saying that inmates are still people and should retain their rights to make decisions about their healthcare (even if those decisions are dumb as hell). This is why; we've been down this road many times in the past and handing the decision to prison admins results in dead/sick prisoners and/or involuntary medical experiment subjects every damn time.


CSB
When my mother went to the university of Pennsylvania med school in the early 1950s to become a RN, as part of her training she assisted in medical experiments on Eastern Penn. Inmates.  Presumably it was voluntary.
The experiments were meant to measure the benefits and safety of medically inducing insulin shock. At the time it was being considered as a possible alternative to electro shock treatment.  She refused to talk about it with me in any further detail and got upset when pressed.
I got the feeling she saw some bad outcomes.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

moike: maxandgrinch: They were given a $76 prescription for Ivermectin?

What are the odds the Doc and others are getting some form of under-the-table kickback from the supplier of Ivermectin to the prison? Who's related to the Warden that has a feed and supply business that's keen to gouge the prison population as long as they spread the wealth?


Is there really that much money/profit margin in a couple doses of Ivy?

/the real money is the slave labor...
 
Alebak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
its the worse case scenario, really.

It's one thing for Jimbo Flats, truck driver hauling frozen chicken around, to believe it because he'd only use it on himself.

It's ANOTHER THING ENTIRELY for someone in charge of the health and safety of others to believe it.

If this is happening here it's happening somewhere else. If you're a goblin person who doesn't care about this instance because it involves prisoners you'll care when its a pediatrician wheeling out a vat of dewormer to the approval of facebook addict parents next month when more and more kids get back to school.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Imagine the hellscape the South would be had the Confederacy managed to survive to the present day.


It's basically the red state life today.  Kinda glad the Republicans are going full nazi because it means we're only about 8 years out from getting the Marshall Plan.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Alebak: its the worse case scenario, really.

It's one thing for Jimbo Flats, truck driver hauling frozen chicken around, to believe it because he'd only use it on himself.

It's ANOTHER THING ENTIRELY for someone in charge of the health and safety of others to believe it.

If this is happening here it's happening somewhere else. If you're a goblin person who doesn't care about this instance because it involves prisoners you'll care when its a pediatrician wheeling out a vat of dewormer to the approval of facebook addict parents next month when more and more kids get back to school.


True. But it's Arkansas. A state practically ran by the Taliban. The prisoners should be happy they weren't stoned to death.

Also you're totalyl right that it's happening elsewhere. Then are mine fine doctors in 'Murica, but due the law of large numbers there are also numerous shiatty ones. This guy is a shiatty one.
 
moike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A Fark Handle:

Is there really that much money/profit margin in a couple doses of Ivy?

/the real money is the slave labor...

FTFA: Arkansas
 
