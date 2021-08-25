 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Want to gaslight someone, but unsure of the best phrases to use? Here's six to get you started   (huffpost.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Perfect for Nextdoor or Facebook!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Wow - my ex scores a 6 out of 6!
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
This article is dumb and terrible, and shouldn't exist.  An abuser isn't going to rely on stock phrases that you only ever hear from abusers, at least before they think they've broken your will, because then people would never fall for it.  They're going to borrow language that has the ring of legitimacy to you, because that's how they manipulate you.  They'll even borrow the language of victimhood, to make you feel like you're the abuser.

Articles like this probably do more to empower abusers than victims of gaslighting.  Because they can manufacture an alternate reality and blame you for gaslighting when you deny that reality.

"I saw you looking at that guy at the bar!  I bet you blew him in the alley while I wasn't looking!"
"I have no idea what you're talking about.  That didn't happen."
"And now you're gaslighting me!"

At best what you should take form this is that if you routinely find yourself arguing with your SO about what's real and what's not, you need to be out of that relationship. Maybe it's you.   Maybe it's them.  Normal people in normal relationships have those fights sparingly, if ever.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
"You gonna eat that?"
 
DarnoKonrad
apologizing for how someone else feels is the universal sign of a farkwit.
 
Alien Robot
https://m.fark.com/comments/5098104/R​e​member-Filegate-Yeah-that-never-happen​ed
 
dothemath
"Im going to kill you"

"Youre already dead"

"You killed me first so..."

"Take off your pants"

"Take off my pants"
 
nytmare
DarnoKonrad: apologizing for how someone else feels is the universal sign of a farkwit.


I'm sorry you feel that way.
 
Juc
A couple of those are phrases people might use if you have alzheimers too, but at least you don't have alzheimers .
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
People are saying...
I'm just asking questions...
 
Jingle Strangle
Gaslighting is not a thing. Only crazy people believe in that shiat.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1. "That never happened."

Well, crap. I guess Trump really did get reelected in 2020. It'd be gaslighting to deny so.
 
jmsvrsn
Trump 2024 just got their campaign slogan list.
 
A Fark Handle
Why yes I do! Let's do this...
 
Headso
but I do have a terrible memory
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Headso: but I do have a terrible memory


You wouldn't have a terrible memory if you hadn't upset me earlier.
 
Mega Steve
5. "I'm sorry you think that I hurt you."


Ah, the non-apology used by politicians and other authority figures
 
comrade
You're farking nuts. You should pay for Total Fark.
 
Eat The Placenta
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
My mother was a huge fan of "Well I'm sorry you feel that way".
 
Mystwalk [TotalFark]
Gaslighting sucks, and it is a tactic used by abusers..


/oblig
Gaslighting Doesn't Exist
Youtube zeRCwVQgudE
 
Two16
"Many people are saying..."
 
Loucifer
"These aren't the droids you're looking for"

I fall for that shiat every time.
 
