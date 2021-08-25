 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   These are the same people who split 10's in regular blackjack
57
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So you're NOT supposed to split 10s in blackjack?

Without doing the probabilities myself, can someone sharper at blackjack than me fill us all in why?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AirForceVet: So you're NOT supposed to split 10s in blackjack?

Without doing the probabilities myself, can someone sharper at blackjack than me fill us all in why?


Splitting a 10 would reduce your chances of getting close to 21, especially since the most likely card to get will be worth 10. So, if you get a 10, you're basically throwing out your opportunity to hit 20.

Only thing worth splitting (typically) is AA because odds are slightly better that you can hit a blackjack on one or both of those As.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kubo: AirForceVet: So you're NOT supposed to split 10s in blackjack?

Without doing the probabilities myself, can someone sharper at blackjack than me fill us all in why?

Splitting a 10 would reduce your chances of getting close to 21, especially since the most likely card to get will be worth 10. So, if you get a 10, you're basically throwing out your opportunity to hit 20.

Only thing worth splitting (typically) is AA because odds are slightly better that you can hit a blackjack on one or both of those As.


This.

-8s and Aces should always be split.
-4,5,10,Face should (almost) never be split (two 4s equals 8, with a good shot at 18 or 19, two 5s equals 10, great to hit on)
-All others are dependent on what Dealer shows for his up card

A little chart to help as well:

telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So just invent a new vaccine with hookers and blackjack.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you don't gamble?

nursedownblouseinjectionphoto.jpg
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Kubo: AirForceVet: So you're NOT supposed to split 10s in blackjack?

Without doing the probabilities myself, can someone sharper at blackjack than me fill us all in why?

Splitting a 10 would reduce your chances of getting close to 21, especially since the most likely card to get will be worth 10. So, if you get a 10, you're basically throwing out your opportunity to hit 20.

Only thing worth splitting (typically) is AA because odds are slightly better that you can hit a blackjack on one or both of those As.

This.

-8s and Aces should always be split.
-4,5,10,Face should (almost) never be split (two 4s equals 8, with a good shot at 18 or 19, two 5s equals 10, great to hit on)
-All others are dependent on what Dealer shows for his up card

A little chart to help as well:

[telegraph.co.uk image 480x480]


Two fives should be a double down unless you see an Ace, 10 or Face.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I view gambling as a cost for entertainment.

There is no better entertainment than finding a dirt cheap blackjack table and farking with the cards.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the true high/low count is +6 or better, you can split tens, or jacks, queens or kings. It comes up very rarely.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, if the rules on the table say that blackjack pays 6:5, you need to split and find a table that pays 3:2 for blackjacks. It doesn't seem like that big of a deal, but it is, it is goddamnit.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: AirForceVet: So you're NOT supposed to split 10s in blackjack?

Without doing the probabilities myself, can someone sharper at blackjack than me fill us all in why?

Splitting a 10 would reduce your chances of getting close to 21, especially since the most likely card to get will be worth 10. So, if you get a 10, you're basically throwing out your opportunity to hit 20.

Only thing worth splitting (typically) is AA because odds are slightly better that you can hit a blackjack on one or both of those As.


I remember one time I was in Vegas playing blackjack.  And this moron to my left kept getting Jack after Jack after Jack after Jack and splitting them all.  I think he had about 8-9 hands, while I'm sitting there with my 19.  Naturally, the dealer draws to 21.

</CSB>
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: If the true high/low count is +6 or better, you can split tens, or jacks, queens or kings. It comes up very rarely.


And if you do that very often at a Vegas or Atlantic City casino, you will be invited to take your play elsewhere. The only people who split 10's are either people who don't know any better or very good card counters in a very narrow and uncommon situation and dealers and pit bosses can tell the difference between those two groups in a heartbeat.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: Garza and the Supermutants: If the true high/low count is +6 or better, you can split tens, or jacks, queens or kings. It comes up very rarely.

And if you do that very often at a Vegas or Atlantic City casino, you will be invited to take your play elsewhere. The only people who split 10's are either people who don't know any better or very good card counters in a very narrow and uncommon situation and dealers and pit bosses can tell the difference between those two groups in a heartbeat.


fark the math, i'll split 10s against a 5 every god damn time.

But i also don't make a living playing blackjack.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Also, if the rules on the table say that blackjack pays 6:5, you need to split and find a table that pays 3:2 for blackjacks. It doesn't seem like that big of a deal, but it is, it is goddamnit.


That's a huge deal. 20% return vs. 50%.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: sdd2000: Garza and the Supermutants: If the true high/low count is +6 or better, you can split tens, or jacks, queens or kings. It comes up very rarely.

And if you do that very often at a Vegas or Atlantic City casino, you will be invited to take your play elsewhere. The only people who split 10's are either people who don't know any better or very good card counters in a very narrow and uncommon situation and dealers and pit bosses can tell the difference between those two groups in a heartbeat.

fark the math, i'll split 10s against a 5 every god damn time.

But i also don't make a living playing blackjack.


Can I also assume you bet 10 the hard way in craps and prefer a triple zero roulette wheel?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe YOU don't split, but I do because I'm a much better gambler than you!   Studies show that sheep dewormer prevents the dealer from beating my cards.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Also, if the rules on the table say that blackjack pays 6:5, you need to split and find a table that pays 3:2 for blackjacks. It doesn't seem like that big of a deal, but it is, it is goddamnit.


i walked around the cruise ship or native american casino and all tables say 6:5. sometimes it is cheaper in the long run to go to the horse race track 1 hour away with a casino than to fly to vegas.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: Can I also assume you bet 10 the hard way in craps and prefer a triple zero roulette wheel?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Splitting 10AirForceVet: So you're NOT supposed to split 10s in blackjack?

Without doing the probabilities myself, can someone sharper at blackjack than me fill us all in why?

this is essentially very basic BJ strategy and is not allowing for card counting shenanigans. Essentially you have to assume that the dealer's hole card is always going to be a 10 or draw a 10, and whatever you would normally draw be a 7 or under.  And understand that a larger percentage of player wins occur when the dealer bust...(since the dealer only stops on a "good hand" to begin with). So you want to maximize your bets only when you "know" the dealer is going to bust.

Example: A dealer has an 8 showing and you have 20 ( a pair of 10s). Right now you have a winning hand.
You have to assume that the dealer is going to flip over an 18, and your two splitting draws will result in something under 18, you have turned a single winning hand into two losing hands. If the dealer is showing any card that a 10 will cause him to stand ( basically a 7 and up), your chances of winning both of those split hands is dramatically reduced.

Alternatively, if the dealer is showing a 6 or 5, his chances of busting are REALLY high. So, you would want to split in any case, by turning 1 winning hand into two winning hands.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who don't take COVID precautions are saying that it's ok to run traffic lights. The personal efficacy is only part of the deal.

Stop spreading the damn disease.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sdd2000:

Can I also assume you bet 10 the hard way in craps and prefer a triple zero roulette wheel?

I just yell "Press it" after every roll, and "C&E" so i can haphazardly throw white chips at the table.

I like to think it  makes me look cool.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: So you're NOT supposed to split 10s in blackjack?


It's a good way to clear all the other players away from the table, in case you want the table to yourself...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: sdd2000:

Can I also assume you bet 10 the hard way in craps and prefer a triple zero roulette wheel?

I just yell "Press it" after every roll, and "C&E" so i can haphazardly throw white chips at the table.

I like to think it  makes me look cool.


I think I've seen you at my local casino
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who split 10s are just as bad as people who say the number 7 out loud at a craps table.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've split 10s before.   Dealer showing a 3.  I'm like "COCAINE!!! WOOOOOO!!!!"   Catch another 10, splitsville again.  "WOOOO!!!"  Won all three farking hands.  "WOOOO!!!"

I was the most and least popular person at the table.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Garza and the Supermutants: Also, if the rules on the table say that blackjack pays 6:5, you need to split and find a table that pays 3:2 for blackjacks. It doesn't seem like that big of a deal, but it is, it is goddamnit.

That's a huge deal. 20% return vs. 50%.


I haven't played blackjack in years, but hopefully the downtown dive casinos still have 3:2.

Places like Binion's and the El Cortez....places with actual character.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OldRod:

I think I've seen you at my local casino

I walk up to the table with a fixed bankroll, and if i walk away with anything left i count it as winnings. I'm there to have fun and not do math.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best blackjack advice I can give you, outside of following basic strategy 100%, if you don't count cards, is to find an inept "dealertainer" (which is basically a stripper who deals black jack on the side).

In one evening in Vegas I got her to pay me on a push 6 times by acting like I won.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also i'm not a fan of roulette. I think Wesley Snipes ruined the only fun in that game for all of us.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

akya: The best blackjack advice I can give you, outside of following basic strategy 100%, if you don't count cards, is to find an inept "dealertainer" (which is basically a stripper who deals black jack on the side).

In one evening in Vegas I got her to pay me on a push 6 times by acting like I won.


Hard Rock, or what was it, asian\golden palace?


I prefer O'Sheas. "Yeah, don't worry about drinks, i'll buy a case from the bar at 1 buck a bottle and shove it under the table and give it to whomever wants one, but since you are here, i'll take a guiness"
 
sdd2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LineNoise: OldRod:

I think I've seen you at my local casino

I walk up to the table with a fixed bankroll, and if i walk away with anything left i count it as winnings. I'm there to have fun and not do math.


You may want to try Keno then, it sounds like it is perfect for you. I personally can't turn the math portion of my brain completely off, but then I normally also consider anything I gamble with "entertainment" money.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Kubo: AirForceVet: So you're NOT supposed to split 10s in blackjack?

Without doing the probabilities myself, can someone sharper at blackjack than me fill us all in why?

Splitting a 10 would reduce your chances of getting close to 21, especially since the most likely card to get will be worth 10. So, if you get a 10, you're basically throwing out your opportunity to hit 20.

Only thing worth splitting (typically) is AA because odds are slightly better that you can hit a blackjack on one or both of those As.

I remember one time I was in Vegas playing blackjack.  And this moron to my left kept getting Jack after Jack after Jack after Jack and splitting them all.  I think he had about 8-9 hands, while I'm sitting there with my 19.  Naturally, the dealer draws to 21.

</CSB>


Sounds like you were playing with LineNoise
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OldRod: AirForceVet: So you're NOT supposed to split 10s in blackjack?

It's a good way to clear all the other players away from the table, in case you want the table to yourself...


Only because people falsely believe that the other players at the table change the odds on winning/losing hands.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dark brew: OldRod: AirForceVet: So you're NOT supposed to split 10s in blackjack?

It's a good way to clear all the other players away from the table, in case you want the table to yourself...

Only because people falsely believe that the other players at the table change the odds on winning/losing hands.


The greatest marketing genius ever was the guy who invented this device:

genuinewinner.comView Full Size
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

akya: The best blackjack advice I can give you, outside of following basic strategy 100%, if you don't count cards, is to find an inept "dealertainer" (which is basically a stripper who deals black jack on the side).

In one evening in Vegas I got her to pay me on a push 6 times by acting like I won.


They found her floating in a fountain two days later. I hope you're happy with your blood money.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If the dealer is showing 4 5 or 6. Yes. Every time.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Favorite quote from TFA:
"It's like reading that somebody who was wearing a seatbelt died in a car accident, or somebody wearing a bulletproof vest got shot and had to go to the hospital and died. Does that mean I stop putting on a seat belt? That I start questioning the efficacy of bulletproof vests?" Sun said. "The vaccines are designed to lower the chance [of death] and severe symptoms, not infections. Seatbelts lower the chance of death when you get in a car accident. Bulletproof vests lower the chances [of] death."

Sorry if others posted this or not; I only skimmed the thread.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sdd2000: dark brew: OldRod: AirForceVet: So you're NOT supposed to split 10s in blackjack?

It's a good way to clear all the other players away from the table, in case you want the table to yourself...

Only because people falsely believe that the other players at the table change the odds on winning/losing hands.

The greatest marketing genius ever was the guy who invented this device:

[genuinewinner.com image 168x192]


31 definitely will come up again. It's a run!

31 definitely won't come up again. It's a run!
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kubo: AirForceVet: So you're NOT supposed to split 10s in blackjack?

Without doing the probabilities myself, can someone sharper at blackjack than me fill us all in why?

Splitting a 10 would reduce your chances of getting close to 21, especially since the most likely card to get will be worth 10. So, if you get a 10, you're basically throwing out your opportunity to hit 20.

Only thing worth splitting (typically) is AA because odds are slightly better that you can hit a blackjack on one or both of those As.


The answer is because the only thing that can beat you at that point is 21.  So why throw away a perfectly good winning hand?

You ALWAYS split Aces and 8's.
Split a pair of 9's against anything except a 7, 10 or A.
Split 7's up to a 7
Split 6's up to a 6.
Never split 5's (almost always double)
Split 4's against a 5 or 6.
Split 2's and 3's up to a 7.

This assumes you are not counting cards.

If you have a 20 you win 83% of the time.  If you split 10's you end up only winning 63% of the time.  So why?

If you are counting cards split 10s when the count is +5 or greater.  Expect a lot of scrutiny from the pit thereafter.
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: If the true high/low count is +6 or better, you can split tens, or jacks, queens or kings. It comes up very rarely.


I think a true count of +5 means you split those.  Also when  you do wave to the pit boss because she is coming over to watch you now.  So is the eye in the sky.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: If the dealer is showing 4 5 or 6. Yes. Every time.


Casino's probably love you and give you lots of free drinks too.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Obama's Left Nut: Garza and the Supermutants: If the true high/low count is +6 or better, you can split tens, or jacks, queens or kings. It comes up very rarely.

I think a true count of +5 means you split those.  Also when  you do wave to the pit boss because she is coming over to watch you now.  So is the eye in the sky.


The eye in the sky is always watching (usually from multiple angles and now in stunning 4 and 8K resolution)!
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

VOCSL5: Favorite quote from TFA:
"It's like reading that somebody who was wearing a seatbelt died in a car accident, or somebody wearing a bulletproof vest got shot and had to go to the hospital and died. Does that mean I stop putting on a seat belt? That I start questioning the efficacy of bulletproof vests?" Sun said. "The vaccines are designed to lower the chance [of death] and severe symptoms, not infections. Seatbelts lower the chance of death when you get in a car accident. Bulletproof vests lower the chances [of] death."

Sorry if others posted this or not; I only skimmed the thread.


No, it's mostly been blackjack and hookers.

/welcomeToFark.jpg
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Kubo: AirForceVet: So you're NOT supposed to split 10s in blackjack?

Without doing the probabilities myself, can someone sharper at blackjack than me fill us all in why?

Splitting a 10 would reduce your chances of getting close to 21, especially since the most likely card to get will be worth 10. So, if you get a 10, you're basically throwing out your opportunity to hit 20.

Only thing worth splitting (typically) is AA because odds are slightly better that you can hit a blackjack on one or both of those As.

This.

-8s and Aces should always be split.
-4,5,10,Face should (almost) never be split (two 4s equals 8, with a good shot at 18 or 19, two 5s equals 10, great to hit on)
-All others are dependent on what Dealer shows for his up card

A little chart to help as well:

[telegraph.co.uk image 480x480]


Always, always split 8s (obviously unless the dealer pulls BJ up front). Otherwise you're showing a 16 and your chances of not busting on a hit (if the dealer is showing 7-A) or winning on a stand (other dealer cards) are lousy, whereas with a couple of 8s you've got a good chance for 17,18,or 19 on at least one of them. Or better yet, drawing a 2 or a 3 on one of them and then being able to double.

I remember a story about some high-roller in AC. Might be apocryphal; I don't know, but it's plausible. Dude had negotiated his own table and lower house odds, which you apparently used to be able to do if you're putting down half a million a hand. Which he was.

So he puts down his 500k bet and pulls two 8s against a dealer 6. He puts down another 500 large to split. Each hand draws ANOTHER 8. Another million bucks, guy's sitting in front of four 8s against that dealer 6.

Then comes the fun part. I don't recall the exact order, but the cards dealt on those four eights are: 2, 3, 2, 3.

Each hand gets doubled down. He's now got FOUR MILLION DOLLARS in front of him, betting on, well, pretty good odds for sure, but no guarantees.

So here's what happens to me in that situation, every damn time, when I'm just playing the $5 table: I get a 5, a deuce, a 3, and an ace (but the latter only if it's on the 11 hand). Or some combination of... you know... NOT 10s. Then the dealer flips a 5 and pulls a 10. Or flips a 10 and pulls a 5. Doesn't matter; point is, I'm out $40 and I walk away in disgust.

This guy? He's sitting there, calm as a cucumber, as the dealer flips over four 10s in a row on his hands. He's now got 2 20s and 2 21s. If the dealer draws to 20, he loses 2 mil. If the dealer draws to 21, he wins 2 mil.

Dealer busts.

Guy cashes out, tips the dealer (I don't know how much), and saunters off.

All of which is to say... yeah, split 8s.

And don't split 10s unless you want every other player at the table to think you're a raging douche.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Amateur.  I split a blackjack once, just because I could.  It was only like a $2 or $3 table.  I don't remember if it worked or not, probably not.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
...and I flipped a couple of numbers in my last post, thus ruining the entire effect. Bleh.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mcnguyen: Amateur.  I split a blackjack once, just because I could.  It was only like a $2 or $3 table.  I don't remember if it worked or not, probably not.


You don't split blackjacks... you double down on them.  It is just 11 after all! (actually saw someone try this once against a dealer 6 - house wouldn't let him)
 
Dry Spell
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I view gambling as a cost for entertainment.

There is no better entertainment than finding a dirt cheap blackjack table and farking with the cards.


I am with you.  When I was younger I learned black jack basic strategy inside and out.  Never bothered counting cards because that was too much like work but I liked to play a simple progression system and drink beers at the five dollar tables.

Now you can't find the five dollar tables anymore and I have too many kids so I can't give my money away anymore.  I am so out of practice that I am making mistakes 20% of the time when I use a blackjack trainer site.

Growing up sucks.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: scottydoesntknow: Kubo: AirForceVet: So you're NOT supposed to split 10s in blackjack?

Without doing the probabilities myself, can someone sharper at blackjack than me fill us all in why?

Splitting a 10 would reduce your chances of getting close to 21, especially since the most likely card to get will be worth 10. So, if you get a 10, you're basically throwing out your opportunity to hit 20.

Only thing worth splitting (typically) is AA because odds are slightly better that you can hit a blackjack on one or both of those As.

This.

-8s and Aces should always be split.
-4,5,10,Face should (almost) never be split (two 4s equals 8, with a good shot at 18 or 19, two 5s equals 10, great to hit on)
-All others are dependent on what Dealer shows for his up card

A little chart to help as well:

[telegraph.co.uk image 480x480]

Always, always split 8s (obviously unless the dealer pulls BJ up front). Otherwise you're showing a 16 and your chances of not busting on a hit (if the dealer is showing 7-A) or winning on a stand (other dealer cards) are lousy, whereas with a couple of 8s you've got a good chance for 17,18,or 19 on at least one of them. Or better yet, drawing a 2 or a 3 on one of them and then being able to double.

I remember a story about some high-roller in AC. Might be apocryphal; I don't know, but it's plausible. Dude had negotiated his own table and lower house odds, which you apparently used to be able to do if you're putting down half a million a hand. Which he was.

So he puts down his 500k bet and pulls two 8s against a dealer 6. He puts down another 500 large to split. Each hand draws ANOTHER 8. Another million bucks, guy's sitting in front of four 8s against that dealer 6.

Then comes the fun part. I don't recall the exact order, but the cards dealt on those four eights are: 2, 3, 2, 3.

Each hand gets doubled down. He's now got FOUR MILLION DOLLARS in front of him, betting on, well, pretty good odds for sure, but no guarantees.

So here's what happen ...


Sounds like my luck.  One time I got aces, split them, each one got another ace so I split them again, one of those aces got another ace, so I split it.  Ended up with 5 aces paired with all 4s or less
 
