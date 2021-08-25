 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Photos show [the school board member] naked with a towel covering his groin. So... not naked then?   (3newsnow.com) divider line
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let me guess... black, right?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These red states are wild.

"He was naked!!!!!"
"Isn't he wearing a towel?"
"Yes, but he's naked under the towel!!!!"
"Aren't you naked under your clothes?
"OH MY GOD! SOMEBODY CANCEL ME!!!!"
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Partially naked photos of board member Marque Snow were posted to his Instagram. Photos show him naked with a towel covering his groin. Ricky Smith has also come under criticism after he posted pictures wearing a shirt with an expletive.

i.imgur.comView Full Size


Community members say elected officials should not be acting in that way.

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bigfire
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was it a beach towel or a wash cloth?  There would be a sizeable difference.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In a perfect world, I'd agree. People with such positions should be clean, role models for the youth.

In this world? I'd just be happy if they keep their hands off the school kids.

/That's not even taking into account biases targeting of individuals
 
Snotnose
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bigfire: Was it a beach towel or a wash cloth?  There would be a sizeable difference.


Depends on his size.
 
