(CNN)   You know, I really hate the snow. *moves to California, house burns down* Damn. *moves to Oklahoma, house blows away* Damn. *moves to Florida, house washes away* Damn   (cnn.com) divider line
42
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well he's obviously a flaming homo
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Keep at it. The fourth castle will stay up.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, there's danger everywhere. My tornado gear became my camping gear became my earthquake/fire gear.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now it's earthquakes in Oklahoma. Way cooler to experience but you can't enjoy from a safe distance.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
As soon as Amazon delivers to the moon, that's where I'm moving. Nothing bad ever happens there.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subby is based.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
To be fair, doesn't matter how safe it is if there are no good paying jobs.
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Snug as a bug in a rug in Buffalo.  Worst case scenario is a bit of snow, which is its own source of fun.

// we did have a tornado a few years ago....it knocked over some trees, then went on its way.
 
Captain_Sunshine [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Try Arizona. Nothing wrong there but heat and killer bees:

Safer Haven
Youtube QTUhR9ohEhQ
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Lived in KCMO area for ten years.  Didn't see my first tornado until I got back to Ohio.   My dad moved to near Houston 15 years ago and had more snow on Christmas Day than we did in the Snow Belt..
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 800x441]

Keep at it. The fourth castle will stay up.


Twenty four hours after he moves in, the house will disappear.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've said it a few times (though not here, lately). My region only has to worry about snow, and only a little bit. Yeah, we get a lot of it, and it's a pain in the ass, but that's really all it is.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Headline reminds me of that guy in Japan in WWII who survived the Hiroshima atomic bomb and went to Nagasaki just in time to survive that bomb too. He's both the luckiest (he lived, twice) and unluckiest (wrong place, wrong time, twice) person ever.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He's gonna get that new job on Coruscant....
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So....which state is the least likely for natural (or other) disasters?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: Headline reminds me of that guy in Japan in WWII who survived the Hiroshima atomic bomb and went to Nagasaki just in time to survive that bomb too. He's both the luckiest (he lived, twice) and unluckiest (wrong place, wrong time, twice) person ever.


from what i understand, after all that he was planning on settling down in Osaka but they didn't want him to come there.

/
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Peter!

God. Is. Pissed!
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: HighZoolander: Headline reminds me of that guy in Japan in WWII who survived the Hiroshima atomic bomb and went to Nagasaki just in time to survive that bomb too. He's both the luckiest (he lived, twice) and unluckiest (wrong place, wrong time, twice) person ever.

from what i understand, after all that he was planning on settling down in Osaka but they didn't want him to come there.

/


Man, it saka's to be that guy
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm just going to deal with the clouds, snow, and humidity. It beats fire, flood, and earthquakes.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: So....which state is the least likely for natural (or other) disasters?


According to the Googles, the safest states from natural disasters are:

10. Montana
9. New Hampshire
8. Maine
7. Maryland
6. Colorado
5. Ohio
4. Vermont
3. Illinois
2. Minnesota
1. Michigan


So for the most part, the safest are heavy snow states. Fark.
 
drayno76
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: So....which state is the least likely for natural (or other) disasters?


The same place the absolute lowest insurance rates are.  Combine auto and home-owner rates, where ever the two combined are the lowest, that's the safest place. 

Check health insurance rates you'll get a pretty good feel for the overall health of the area as well as the environmental qualities.

When you find it, it's probably insufferable and no one would want to live there anyway.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The only bad weather in Chicago this year is bullet rain. Snow gets pretty much cleared in the city, power outages don't really last more than a hour, and no more live cows to start fires.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Corn_Fed: So....which state is the least likely for natural (or other) disasters?

According to the Googles, the safest states from natural disasters are:

10. Montana
9. New Hampshire
8. Maine
7. Maryland
6. Colorado
5. Ohio
4. Vermont
3. Illinois
2. Minnesota
1. Michigan


So for the most part, the safest are heavy snow states. Fark.


I fled Illinois because I just got sick of the snow and low pay.
/moved to CA
//FML
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Come to GA, we have tornadoes, and the occasional ice storm.  Thanks to CNN, those become comedy gold for the rest of the country because no one can drive on ice.

Then again, we have venomous snakes, pitiful infrastructure, a thieving moron for governor, and raging COVID.  Probably happier dealing with the fires, hurricanes, and sink holes elsewhere.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: The only bad weather in Chicago this year is bullet rain. Snow gets pretty much cleared in the city, power outages don't really last more than a hour, and no more live cows to start fires.


Between 2010 and 2018, my power went out at least once a year when we had a bad snow storm...
/city would not plow the streets for days on end..
//living on the south side sucked..
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: Headline reminds me of that guy in Japan in WWII who survived the Hiroshima atomic bomb and went to Nagasaki just in time to survive that bomb too. He's both the luckiest (he lived, twice) and unluckiest (wrong place, wrong time, twice) person ever.


Or he helps with targeting?
 
Dadoody
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Move to Texas and get a cast iron stove for back up. Problem solved
 
Boundary Layer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bruce Springsteen with the Sessions Band - My Oklahoma Home (Live In Dublin)
Youtube exu7mPNxmEI
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And if you think Canada is better:

The diary of an Argentinian in Toronto
Youtube FxVqdqTixCI
 
uberalice
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Corn_Fed: So....which state is the least likely for natural (or other) disasters?

According to the Googles, the safest states from natural disasters are:

10. Montana
9. New Hampshire
8. Maine
7. Maryland
6. Colorado
5. Ohio
4. Vermont
3. Illinois
2. Minnesota
1. Michigan


So for the most part, the safest are heavy snow states. Fark.


So far in Ohio, I have personally experienced a hurricane (Ike, 2008), a derecho (2012) and a blizzard (1978). The best was the F5 tornado on April3, 1974 in Xenia.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The problem is that the supposed map of "low" and "high" risk areas doesn't actually represent low and high risk areas from an actual human perspective, it's basically a chart of predictions of where the literal weather specifically and nothing else is going to get worse (plus a handful of other less reliably-tabulated factors as noted in the paper itself).

If you add in that humans need, y'know, food and other goods to not die (or rather take a deeper look at the practical implications of that basic level of economic behavior than this analysis was ever intended to do) a lot of those risk categories switch around super fast; being in a "low impact" area that's far away from the food supply in a "high impact" area isn't gonna look like such a wise decision when overall climate impact shrinks the crop yields and the realities of what always happens simplifies "has slightly more expensive food due to shipping costs" into "the high risk area's people now have food and the low risk area's people have no food, end of story".

Basically the media is being farking stupid about a meta-scientific analysis that they don't actually understand the limits or even really the nature of.  As usual.

// "I'll just go start my own farm somewhere"... good luck, motherfarker, "independent" personal / family farms with stable yields are entirely an artificial creation of reliable, cheap national and international supply lines, to actually rely on a subsistence farm without those external stabilizing factors is to always be one season of bad luck away from your family becoming a line of graves by the back door plus one dessicated skeleton grasping a shovel.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, well, well. I guess New Jersey doesn't seem so awful now, does it?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Corn_Fed: So....which state is the least likely for natural (or other) disasters?

According to the Googles, the safest states from natural disasters are:

10. Montana
9. New Hampshire
8. Maine
7. Maryland
6. Colorado
5. Ohio
4. Vermont
3. Illinois
2. Minnesota
1. Michigan


So for the most part, the safest are heavy snow states. Fark.


Ohio?   So the NFL and MLB teams are not disasters?   Also, we had earthquakes when the fracking boom got rolling along here.   Kinda slowed down since, but there is a fault under Lake Erie.   Lake effect snow can qualify for federal disaster aid once in awhile.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

uberalice: Corn_Fed: Corn_Fed: So....which state is the least likely for natural (or other) disasters?

According to the Googles, the safest states from natural disasters are:

10. Montana
9. New Hampshire
8. Maine
7. Maryland
6. Colorado
5. Ohio
4. Vermont
3. Illinois
2. Minnesota
1. Michigan


So for the most part, the safest are heavy snow states. Fark.

So far in Ohio, I have personally experienced a hurricane (Ike, 2008), a derecho (2012) and a blizzard (1978). The best was the F5 tornado on April3, 1974 in Xenia.


Great. Now, I'm reminded of Gummo.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Well, well, well. I guess New Jersey doesn't seem so awful now, does it?


i completely forgot New Jersey was a state.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's only a matter of time until murder hornets are everywhere.
 
starlost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
rent instead of own?
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Does a forest fire caused by humans count as a natural disaster? cause thats the only thing that has come through my southern AZ town in 40 years
 
uberalice
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: uberalice: Corn_Fed: Corn_Fed: So....which state is the least likely for natural (or other) disasters?

According to the Googles, the safest states from natural disasters are:

10. Montana
9. New Hampshire
8. Maine
7. Maryland
6. Colorado
5. Ohio
4. Vermont
3. Illinois
2. Minnesota
1. Michigan


So for the most part, the safest are heavy snow states. Fark.

So far in Ohio, I have personally experienced a hurricane (Ike, 2008), a derecho (2012) and a blizzard (1978). The best was the F5 tornado on April3, 1974 in Xenia.

Great. Now, I'm reminded of Gummo.


Christ, I forgot about that. Now so am I.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Just move someplace else." the Fark Panacea to all the world's ills.
 
