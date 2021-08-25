 Skip to content
 
(WHDH Boston)   Man saved from corning   (whdh.com) divider line
26
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Could have been worse. He could have been rescued from cornholing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Throw some French fries down there, he'll be fine.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So you could say he was a-salted at work?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If they had waited 100 years we could have gotten a pretty decent movie out of it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The hole is approximately 18 inches wide or so, so he was very tight in there,"

Lets leave subbys mom out of this.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He feels bad don't rub it in
 
JerkyMeat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Came here for the cornhole joke, leaving satisfied???
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Picture in TFA was a little grainy.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not the pinNACLe of his career.
 
SmithHiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Rescuers said the man was shaken an should fully recover.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"The hole is approximately 18 inches wide or so, so he was very tight in there," Fire Chief EJ Hoyt said. " He was able to talk the whole time"

And we mean the whole... freaking... time.  The gentleman simply would not shut up.  "I really love the Tampa Bay Rays.  Do you guys like the Rays?" and, "Man!  Can you imagine how much popcorn you could eat with this much salt, never mind French fries!" and, "Say, do you guys ever think about what it would be like to have hamburgers for hands?" etc.  We were eventually forced to sedate the patient.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Picture in TFA was a little grainy.


Boo
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And he looks great guys!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Anyone got a glass of water or 12 handy?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Not the pinNACLe of his career.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is falling into a pile worse than onto a hole?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
the victim, a married man, spoke non-stop for an hour uninterrupted. he then belched, farted and said "wow, i've been holding that in for years"!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Stuck in a salty hole.

... uh ... Aerosmith song?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
When it rains, it pours


/ actually a good thing.  Morton was advertising that its salt didn't clump when it was moist
 
linker3000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
...but the successful rescue turned to tragedy when the lead firefighter threw the victim over his left shoulder and the heavy landing broke his neck.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stuck in an 18 inch hole for three hours? Speaking of, subby, how's your mama?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Came for the Corning, CA, reference.

Leaving disappointed.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"The hole is approximately 18 inches wide or so, so he was very tight in there," Fire Chief EJ Hoyt said.

"It took a little longer than we wanted, but slow and steady wins the race," Hoyt said.

Surprised he didn't elaborate on the steady rhythm with which rescuers thrust themselves toward the guy's spot.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seems like the poor dude was in quite a pickle.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Man saving from corning.  Where?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
assets.smoothradio.comView Full Size
 
